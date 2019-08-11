Used BMW Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 27,621 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,900
Central Motor Sales - Wrentham / Massachusetts
2017 BMW 328d xDrive Sedan, Rare Diesel with M Sport Package! Low Miles, One Owner, Clean Vehicle History Report! Driving Assistance Package, Cold Weather Package, Premium Package, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, Original MSRP of $53,570, Excellent Condition! All of our BMW Inventory are Fully Serviced by our In-House BMW Master Technician. View all of our available Inventory Online @ www.CentralMotorSales.com - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dan or Eliot at 508-384-3737 or sales@centralmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8F1C34HK825775
Stock: 7067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 36,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,500
New Country BMW - Hartford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8F1C3XHK898150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,990
Autohaus BMW of Maplewood - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C31H0U05634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,185 milesGood Deal
$30,977$1,703 Below Market
McKenna BMW - Norwalk / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C3XHA018830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,950
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Jet Black 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Advanced Diesel Recent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPGBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
Dealer Review:
I recently had service at BMW. Edwin Thomas was my service advisor. Very knowledgeable and a no-nonsense attitude. Perfect for me. Ask for Edwin on your next visit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C50F0N05741
Stock: PN05741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 19,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$28,998$2,164 Below Market
CarMax Manchester - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Manchester / New Hampshire
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NH, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $299 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8F1C3XHK826137
Stock: 19173297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,795 milesGreat Deal
$24,997$2,948 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Black/Dark Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. BMW of Bellevue is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive only has 47,788mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2017 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient BMW3 Series. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW 3 Series's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! This low mileage BMW 3 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience with Ray and the Jeep dealership was quite pleasant. We came in with a trade and got back what we're expecting and a brand new renegade. Thanks for a smooth process and overall great experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8F1C59HK439306
Stock: HK439306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 113,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,470
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C56CL666438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,788
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified BMW 328d xDrive in Platinum Silver Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner - Clean Car Fax, XDRIVE - All Wheel Drive, Power Panoramic Moonroof, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Convenience Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Premium Package (Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, and Remote Services), McGovern Certified Certified, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, SensaTec Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, and Sport steering wheel!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased an Audi A6 and what an amazing car it is. Car was in an absolute great condition and great pricing. Harry and Dan were very professional and flexible in ensuring we could get the deal done. Definitely recommend this place!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C56JA019089
Stock: AB1920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 46,764 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,750$3,497 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **BLUETOOTH**, **FAMILY FRIENDLY**, **USB PORTS**, **PUSH START**, **AWD**, **HEATED BACK SEATS**, **HIGH PERFORMANCE**, **HEATED SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **TOWING ABILITY**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **ONE OWNER**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **POWER SEATS**, *GREAT MILES*, *LOADED*, *LUXURY*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *POWER LOCKS*, *SEAT MEMORY*, Mocha w/Dakota Leather Upholstery.23/29 City/Highway MPGTake the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.Reviews: * Strong performance from every model; luxurious and comfortable cabin that lives up to its price tag; optional diesel engine is as potent as it is efficient; a long list of optional features allows for a wide range of customization. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C39H0U05056
Stock: P5573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 98,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,795
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
Dealer Review:
Got my crossover suv about 4 months from here. Sosiua was my sales person, great guy and funny too. Manager from this place was able to get me a great deal with mediocre credit. They also offer extended warranty coverage if wanted since they are used cars. Overall I am greatly satisfied with my buy, thanks guys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 335d with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPN7C53BA779906
Stock: LVCA779906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,692 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,199
Yonkers Kia - Yonkers / New York
AWD - BLUETOOTH - REAR CAMERA - IDRIVE INTERFACE Yonkers Kia is the #1 dealer in the Eastern USA and we are in the top 10 in America! Our 2015 BMW 328d xDrive Sedan proudly displayed in Black Sapphire Metallic offers a smooth comfortable ride and absolute luxury. Powered by a 2.0 Liter TurboCharged 4 Cylinder diesel that generates 181hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that takes this wagon from 0-60 in under 7 seconds. This All Wheel Drive team scores near 43mpg on the highway. Unparalleled in its superb blend of handling, braking, mileage and style, our 328d has been crafted especially for discerning driving enthusiasts! Sleek and sophisticated German craftsmanship is evident in every detail of the 328d xDrive. Fog-lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and automatic headlights accent the exterior. The 328d interior accommodations are upscale in every way. An auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way power-adjustable front seats with premium seats, driver memory functions and a rearview camera are just a few of the amenities that will pamper you. An iDrive electronics interface with a central display, Bluetooth and a fantastic sound system allow you to safely connect and to listen to whatever music suits your mood as you travel in this well-engineered machine. Test Drive Today! Call 844-327-7844 or visit us at 1850 Central Park Ave in Yonkers.
Dealer Review:
I ordered a Kia Telluride on January 3, 2020. The ordering experience was great but every encounter afterwards was terrible. August came around and still no car, no order number, and no estimated arrival. Any dealer who actually places your order for a car with Kia with get an order number shortly after placing the order (VIN number comes much later). The GM couldn’t provide my ANY proof of my car order being placed in August which raised red flags. Don’t order a Telluride from this place. Huge waste of time. Got a refund and ordered elsewhere from a place that doesn’t have an F rating on the Better Business Bureau.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3D5C52FK290967
Stock: U08352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 22,601 miles
$39,988
Central Autohaus - Richardson / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C52J0Y17858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,585
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
If you're considering buying a vehicle here BUYER BEWARE. Bring a certified mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle before you buy, or better yet just go to a different dealership. If you want to lose $15,000 dollars, ignore this review. In summer of last year, I went to Kernersville Dodge to look for used heavy-duty trucks. Kernersville is known as the #1 heavy-duty truck dealer in the state, so I figured they would know what they were doing. This was my first heavy-duty truck & diesel. I told my salesperson this. We settled on a Chevrolet 3500 SRW. The truck ran rough (not enough to raise alarms, but enough that I commented on it) during the test drive & I was told that was normal. Having never driven a diesel, I believed him. Everything cursory that I knew to look at seemed OK. One of my main concerns is that I'm short & overweight, so getting into the truck would be hard day after day. The sales person assured me that I could take off the current running boards & get electric ones that would extend lower than the current ones. I went home that day thinking I'd gotten a good deal on a great truck. Immediately, I had a high-end alarm system, stereo system, new speakers (some of the originals were blown), & remote start installed. This was going to be my daily driver for a while, & I wanted it to be nice. I took the truck the next month to my mechanic because of a check engine light & learned that this truck wasn't such a good deal. It had broken motor mounts, all the shocks were broken (bad lift kit install), there was NO spare tire, rim, or wench, my tires were leaking (2), & glow plugs were bad. I'd been sold a truck that was unsafe. The mechanic also told me the running boards & the brush guard were an obvious (to an experienced eye) home job (welded improperly & almost completely to the frame) & they would be very difficult to remove & that most likely, the truck was used on construction sites. A local welding shop & two off road shops refused to remove the running boards since it could have damaged the frame. There was a very large dent in the front of the truck bed. Due to my shortness, I couldn't see it when I bought the truck. I was upset. I called Kernersville Dodge to see if they would reimburse me for the issues or allow me to trade it in & purchase something else (45 days after purchase). Cue three weeks of the runaround. They also removed my running boards WITHOUT my permission & then told me they couldn't reattach them because they couldn't install electric boards on my model & year. They tried to charge me for the new running boards. We went back & forth trying to come up with something we could all be happy with (they tried to tell me my truck had depreciated $12,000 in the 2 months since I had bought it, so the trade in value was a joke). They stated their service department had gone over the truck before purchase. I don't believe that & two mechanics agree with me. I really tried to work with them. Management was rude, flat-out didn't care, & lived up to the "sleazy car salesman" stereotype. I was passed from person to person having to retell my story each time; you could tell each person didn't care AT ALL or want to deal with me. It took days or weeks for them to return calls. They stated they would reimburse me for the spare tire, but never sent the check & wouldn't return phone calls. I actually ended up with a broken foot due to their direct actions with the running boards - the new running boards were sloped downwards, & I fell. Eight months later, I had put more than $15,000 into the truck OVER the loan amount. The final straw was a $1500 DEF sensor. By the time I sold it, the truck had: an new suspension system, the break system had been repaired or replaced, axle work was done, the head/ tail lights were replaced at least once, a wiring short was fixed, all fluids flushed, radiator work done, & other issues had been fixed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C59D0B93687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,995
Sewickley Porsche - Sewickley / Pennsylvania
Loaner - Service Courtesy Vehicle - Please call for Details - Mileage subject to change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C56JA379527
Stock: B79527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,850 milesDelivery Available*Good Deal
$34,990$2,402 Below Market
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C39H0U05851
Stock: 2000618903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 69,893 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$19,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 535d with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAXA5C57ED690228
Stock: 2000643318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 64,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,400$1,715 Below Market
Harrison Mitsubishi & Imports - Sandy / Utah
2016 BMW X3 White2.0L I4 DOHC DieselAWD 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic27/34 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic, 18" x 8.0" V Spoke (Style 307) Wheels, 3.08 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, HD Radio, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio BMW Professional, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic.27/34 City/Highway MPGCome to www.utahmitsubishi.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (801) 572-3100 For help with any of our departments! We are the largest Utah Mitsubishi Dealer.Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews:* Strong performance and fuel economy from any of its three available engines; high-quality cabin looks and feels expensive; generous passenger and cargo room for the segment; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; top-notch crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWY3C5XG0N86971
Stock: HS596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
