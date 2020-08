Used BMW Diesel for Sale Near Me

Central Motor Sales - Wrentham / Massachusetts

2017 BMW 328d xDrive Sedan, Rare Diesel with M Sport Package! Low Miles, One Owner, Clean Vehicle History Report! Driving Assistance Package, Cold Weather Package, Premium Package, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound, Original MSRP of $53,570, Excellent Condition! All of our BMW Inventory are Fully Serviced by our In-House BMW Master Technician. View all of our available Inventory Online @ www.CentralMotorSales.com - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dan or Eliot at 508-384-3737 or sales@centralmotorsales.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8F1C34HK825775

Stock: 7067

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-16-2020