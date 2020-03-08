Used Audi Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- 33,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,394
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium Brilliant Black Still Under Factory Warranty, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, Aluminum Roof Rails, Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
Dealer Review:
Back for another deal session with Helen (and with props to Zach S!). This would be my second deal in 8 months witih Santa Monica Audi. Warm, friendly, and inviting. Never the hard sell. Zach is also one of the rare, upstanding people in the auto sales industry- he is a person with integrity. #Respect. I had a pretty solid, unicorn like lease deal for 2019 Audi eTron at another well known Audi shop nearby with the incentives to move these vehicles- Costco, Audi Loyalty, stackable incentives, etc and they put together another unbelievable deal. Since this deal was actually for my brother who lives in SF, I was the proxy facilitating this deal. Helen (and Zach was able to work his magic with using MSDs) were pretty adept at keeping all of us in the loop. And especially for Helen to come in and spend her day off working on this deal with me and my brother. Since the CA DMV paperwork needs physical signatures, FedEx was involved to get signatures for these documents. Other than that, I will be getting picked up later this week and brought to the dealership for final delivery of my brother's eTron. If you want to a deal on an Audi, go see Helen and Zach. Another happy customer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF6HA071355
Stock: A6647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- 48,072 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,990
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2009 Audi TTS, you'll be so happy you took it home from JTL Auto Sales. This TTS has 48072 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. You'll appreciate the high efficiency at a low price as well as the: heated seats,power seats,navigation,power windows,power locks,mp3 audio input,leather seats and all wheel drive We always appreciate your business at JTL Auto Sales. Stop by the showroom for a test drive; your dream car is waiting!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUUF38JX91020431
Stock: 020431P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 39,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,999
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner, Clean CARFAX, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Power Sunroof, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-Brilliant Black-Black Leather Interior-2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Engine-7-Speed Automatic S Tronic Transmission-Quattro-Power Sunroof-Bluetooth-Backup Camera-Heated Seats-3-Zone Automatic Climate Control-Wood Grain Interior Trim-LED Headlights-LED Taillights-Audi Drive Select-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUANCF50KA053401
Stock: 053401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 15,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,987$1,660 Below Market
Mattie Audi - Fall River / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUANCF55KA024556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro7,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,287$352 Below Market
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Welcome to the Audi Exchange, one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles. This vehicle has all of the right options. Premium plus with Navigation package Fine Nappa leather interior, Bang & Olufsen sound system, 18" wheels, Carbon atlas inlays and Cold weather package . This vehicle comes with an extended Certified Pre-owned Vehicle Warranty. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! At Audi Exchange, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles and this S5 sportback is no exception. factory-backed Warranty, with coverage for 5 years or Unlimited Miles. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty included and additional factory warranty at no extra cost
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a 2020 A6. Florian made the process and purchase an absolute breeze - extremely professional and was able to answer any question that I had. Entire process done in less than 2 hours - you won’t find that at the Audi dealer in Chicago. Highly recommend Audi Exchange - ask for Florian
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4CF55JA080180
Stock: AP10226
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$880 Below Market
Stockton Kia - Stockton / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 18,548! Leather Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: TheCarConnection.com's review says "All A3s utilize the same advanced platform used in the Volkswagen Golf. This rigid architecture allows Audi to utilize a relatively soft suspension while still providing deft handling. Electric power steering is light but direct. ". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Jim was very nice and pleasant to work with but the sales manager didn't even bother to come out to introduce himself to my wife and I. The sales manager was hurling insults at our sales guy because I was negotiating. He got extra mad when I told Him that we didn't want an extended warranty. After I asked for the extended warranty to be removed, the sales manager tried to sneak a "Full Kia Warranty" in the deal hoping I wouldn't notice. I use to work in the car industry and this sales manager is by far the worst I have experienced. Bad ethics, bad customer service from management and a greedy place. Please run from this place before they sucker you into a bad deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF2HA079968
Stock: HA079968P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro43,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,918
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 A5 Sportback with only 43,886 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/3D SOUN. GRAY OAK WOOD NATURAL INLAYS, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, Alloy WheelsBUY WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats MP3 Player, SunroofOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS Audi connect CARE assistance and security services (limited time subscription), Rear Audi Pre Sense, Full LED Headlights, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, power folding, Alarm System w/Motion Sensors, SiriusXM All Access ServiceBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I had an exceptional experience at Audi South Austin. I cannot give enough compliments to the team who helped me through my new car buying process. Paul Walker was who I worked with directly and I could feel his passion when he showcased me a variety of vehicles and spoke to what he loved about those cars. He truly loves Audi and it showed. The test drives were great as he thoroughly thought out the routes to highlight the features for each car we drove. Deborah Reiter was the New Vehicle Sales Manager I worked with and her & Paul worked diligently to provide proactive updates on the exact vehicle I was looking for. When we found out it would be a 2-3 month lead time to get me the exact spec I was looking for, they jumped through hoops and scouted out a car that I am now more than satisfied with to ship into the South Austin location. Charles Moradi from finance made sure to explain all the terms of the contracts to me carefully rather than rushing through to get me to sign the docs. Overall, my experience at Audi South Austin was 10/10 and I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to have a great experience. We all know car-buying can be stressful and this team ensured I was overly informed throughout the process and in the end that I was making an educated decision that suites my automotive goals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNCF53JA003871
Stock: P1403
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,999$1,754 Below Market
Audi Lynbrook - Lynbrook / New York
This 2018 Audi A5 Sportback Premium Plus is Priced Below The Average Market Price Great features such as All Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Turbocharged, Stability Control, Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, HID Headlights and Rain Sensing Front Wipers are included. The exterior color is Moonlight Blue Metallic with an Nougat Brown interior. With only 12,417 miles this A5 Sportback is a rare find! Here are a few things you should know, price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Offers can not be combined. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Internet specials: Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. All applicable offers and incentives included. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 888-348-1108 or by visiting us at the dealership. **Audi Lynbrook is Like No Other... Up Front Pricing. Like No Other... World Class Customer Service. Like No Other... State of the Art Facility. Audi Lynbrook has a dealership rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible 5 on Google.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENCF51JA034193
Stock: U6934P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 35,040 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,495
Mesa Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF0HA079449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro25,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,991$2,816 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had leasing a car. Tom Chiron the sales person was very professional and did exactly what he said he would. He did not waist my time. He even took my old car to get new tires that were required before I turned in the vehicle I was leasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNCF58JA008211
Stock: JA008211
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 39,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,270
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi S5 3.0T Prestige quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Prestige Package, *Driver Assistance Plus Plus Package, *S-Line Sports Package, *Virtual Cockpit, *LED Headlights, *Top View Camera System, *Audi MMi Navigation Plus, *Sunroof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Heated Rear Seats, *Heated Steering Wheel, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitor, *Bluetooth, *Cold Weather Package, 10 Speakers, 12.3 LCD Display Audi Virtual Cockpit, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Full Color Head-Up Display, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, Illuminated entry, Interior Lighting Package Plus, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Prestige, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, S Sport Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension, Sport Rear Differential, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design.Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4CF52JA003304
Stock: JA003304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 9,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$43,500
Porsche of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
quattro, Black Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 2839 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNCF51KA022808
Stock: KA022808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 10,043 miles
$41,484
Maple Hill Auto - Kalamazoo / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENCF5XKA067906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,950$2,451 Below Market
Audi Calabasas - Calabasas / California
GREAT MILES 25,913! Premium Plus trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "We have been impressed with the A3 e-tron's supple ride and commendable handling. It drives with a solidity, refinement and sophistication that you just won't get from non-luxury hybrid models such as the Chevy Volt or Toyota Prius Prime.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe put an emphasis on providing exceptional customer service. We listen to you about your automobile needs, and provide you with options for buying or leasing a new or pre-owned vehicle. Our teams of professionals are never pushy and are here to help you make smart, informed decisions to best suit your driving needs, lifestyle and economic circumstances. Every DCH team member is committed to providing you with sales and service experiences that exceed your expectations.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.*Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF3JA082914
Stock: ACS2294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 35,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,624$743 Below Market
Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, AWD, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, GRAY OAK WOOD NATURAL INLAYS, PRESTIGE MP3 PlayerOPTION PACKAGESPRESTIGE: Audi connect CARE assistance and security services (limited time subscription), leatherette covered center console and door armrests, Rear Audi Pre Sense, Interior Lighting Package Plus, door trim contour, door pockets and color options, Full LED Headlights, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, power folding, Top View Camera System, Alarm System w/Motion Sensors, SiriusXM All Access Service, 3-month trial subscription, Heated Auto-Dimming Power/Memory Exterior Mirrors, Audi Advanced Key, keyless engine start/stop and doors and trunk entry, Driver Seat Memory, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), 4 front and 4 rear acoustic sensors w/selective display, Automatically engages in drive and reverse under 6 mph, can be disabled in the MMI settings or, Traffic Sign Recognition, vehicle speed warning and sign recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, High Beam Assistant, Front Sport Seats, 12-way power front seats and 4-way power lumbar, Ventilated Front Seats, illuminated S line stainless steel front door sills, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" 5-Arm-Star Design, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Bumpers, Sport Suspension, Front Sport Seats, 12-way power front seats and 4-way power lumbar, S line Side Sill BladesClosing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The closing fee charged by Hendrick Volvo Cars of Charleston will not exceed $525 prior to January 1st, 2021. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I have been buying cars for 60 years, and I never had a batter experience than with Hendrick's Volvo. From the time I started my potential purchase, to the finalized paper signing, it was professional and a pleasure dealing with these personnel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFNCF54JA052823
Stock: 220560A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,929 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,400
Audi of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENCF53JA009179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,488$1,922 Below Market
Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFFXHA067082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,500
The Highline Car Connection - Waterbury / Connecticut
Brilliant Black 2019 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro, Leather. .....We Have Been In Business SINCE 1988. CELEBRATING 31 YEARS! Veteran Owned & Operated. We have ASE Certified Master Technicians on site. Every vehicle goes through a thorough safety inspection. Feel free to have any one of our vehicles inspected by a mechanic of your choice before you purchase! Price does not include tax, title and dealer fee*. And we do have financing for ALL credit tiers! Call our sales department today 203 573 0884.......HCCAUTOS.COM" Recent Arrival! 23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUANCF53KA055983
Stock: 055983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
