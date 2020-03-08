Used Audi Hatchback for Sale Near Me

668 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 668 listings
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    33,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,394

    Details
  • 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro

    48,072 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    39,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    15,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,987

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    7,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,287

    $352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    18,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    43,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,918

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    12,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,999

    $1,754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    35,040 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,495

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    25,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,991

    $2,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    39,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,270

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    9,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $43,500

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    10,043 miles

    $41,484

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    25,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,950

    $2,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro

    35,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,624

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    30,929 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,400

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    29,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,488

    $1,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    14,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 668 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Audi For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles