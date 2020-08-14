Used Acura Hatchback for Sale Near Me

John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio

Recent Arrival! 2002 Firepepper Red Pearl Acura RSX Type S 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTEC FWD This Acura RSX has many features and is well equipped including.Clean CARFAX. 27/31 City/Highway MPGJohn Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.

Dealer Review:

After a lot of research I found a vehicle here that caught my eye. I noticed the price was high but thought maybe they'd be willing to negotiate a little based on comparable vehicles being priced much lower with less miles than this one. I went in today to test drive a vehicle. Nice vehicle but again way overpriced. After going over numbers with the salesman he asked what was holding me back. I said, well the price is definitely a drawback. They didn't come down even a penny. I told him I would have to think about it. He was understanding and handed me a copy of everything we discussed. While walking out to my car to leave, a man claiming to be the sales manager was calling out for me. I had never met this gentleman. He followed me all the way to my car just to make a snarky remark about them pricing their vehicles very aggressively and that there was nothing they could do for me then. I found this completely unprofessional and a bullying tactic that went too far. How is it okay to follow a female or anyone to their car and try to intimidate them?? To follow me until I am opening my car door just to make a passive aggressive comment then walk away is NOT okay! I will never buy a vehicle from this lot because of it. Needless to say, we found the EXACT vehicle for $2,000 less and with 3,000 less miles at a dealership that has way better reviews and already seems to have much better customer service. Stay away from this dealership if you can. Not the proper way to run a business. If I could give zero stars I would.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4DC53062C041251

Stock: 20-1080A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020