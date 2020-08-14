Used Acura Hatchback for Sale Near Me

  2002 Acura RSX Type-S in Red
    used

    2002 Acura RSX Type-S

    180,812 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  2005 Acura RSX Type-S in Black
    used

    2005 Acura RSX Type-S

    149,291 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  2003 Acura RSX
    used

    2003 Acura RSX

    133,478 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  2004 Acura RSX in Red
    used

    2004 Acura RSX

    95,799 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,981

    Details
  2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    92,403 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  2003 Acura RSX Type-S
    used

    2003 Acura RSX Type-S

    123,285 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Purple
    used

    2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    74,394 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  2004 Acura RSX
    used

    2004 Acura RSX

    196,393 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,989

    Details
  2006 Acura RSX Type-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Acura RSX Type-S

    109,569 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    140,141 miles

    $12,842

    Details
  2006 Acura RSX
    used

    2006 Acura RSX

    113,149 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,496

    Details
  2005 Acura RSX in Red
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    177,923 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  2002 Acura RSX Type-S in White
    used

    2002 Acura RSX Type-S

    145,113 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,770

    Details
  2005 Acura RSX
    used

    2005 Acura RSX

    102,242 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,150

    Details
  2006 Acura RSX
    used

    2006 Acura RSX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,416

    Details
  2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    120,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,970

    Details
  2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    104,255 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package in Black
    used

    2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package

    99,914 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details

