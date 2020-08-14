Used Acura Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 180,812 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2002 Firepepper Red Pearl Acura RSX Type S 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTEC FWD This Acura RSX has many features and is well equipped including.Clean CARFAX. 27/31 City/Highway MPGJohn Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.
Dealer Review:
After a lot of research I found a vehicle here that caught my eye. I noticed the price was high but thought maybe they'd be willing to negotiate a little based on comparable vehicles being priced much lower with less miles than this one. I went in today to test drive a vehicle. Nice vehicle but again way overpriced. After going over numbers with the salesman he asked what was holding me back. I said, well the price is definitely a drawback. They didn't come down even a penny. I told him I would have to think about it. He was understanding and handed me a copy of everything we discussed. While walking out to my car to leave, a man claiming to be the sales manager was calling out for me. I had never met this gentleman. He followed me all the way to my car just to make a snarky remark about them pricing their vehicles very aggressively and that there was nothing they could do for me then. I found this completely unprofessional and a bullying tactic that went too far. How is it okay to follow a female or anyone to their car and try to intimidate them?? To follow me until I am opening my car door just to make a passive aggressive comment then walk away is NOT okay! I will never buy a vehicle from this lot because of it. Needless to say, we found the EXACT vehicle for $2,000 less and with 3,000 less miles at a dealership that has way better reviews and already seems to have much better customer service. Stay away from this dealership if you can. Not the proper way to run a business. If I could give zero stars I would.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53062C041251
Stock: 20-1080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 149,291 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
2005 Acura RSX types s coupe 6 speed manual transmission 149,xxx miles Runs and drives great Cd am/fm radio Sunroof Leather seating Clean title Some cosmetic flaws adjusted with listed price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53045S003592
Stock: 003592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2003 Acura RSX133,478 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Vista Auto Sales - Lakewood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54873C005431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 Acura RSX95,799 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,981
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My husband and I had our 2013 Toyota Prius 4 evaluated here to see how much they would offer us on trade-in. We worked with Ivan and his two managers, Trevor and Starr. They were all top notch! All of them were masked up whenever they talked to us and they kept us well informed about what they were doing and how long things would take. They came back with an offer a few thousand dollars higher than the other dealerships we took it to. We didn't even have to negotiate on price with them. That alone is worth 5 stars right there.. If possible I'd give them 10 stars for their professionalism, and, generosity, general caring for our comfort. We accepted their offer and they cut us a check an hour later. Near the beginning of the process, Trevor told us that he'd have Ivan give us a ride home if the sale went through. I was floored as I've never been treated this well by any dealership. Ivan came out near the end and said that company policy prevented him from giving us a ride home, but that they were calling us an Uber. He said they were going to cover the cost. I can't think of a single thing they could improve on.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54834S008477
Stock: 4S008477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 92,403 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500
Car Pros Renton Hyundai - Renton / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H47CH500600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,285 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
AutoTrend & Trucks - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified . Please feel free to ask question. If you need Carfax we will email it to you. Its very well-maintained by previous owner.. Its below Kbb value to make a quick sale. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model ,miles or condition. We WELL-COME every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53083C000170
Stock: ATT1503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,394 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*DESIRED FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, DUAL MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,266 worth of serviced items into Stock# AH503168 including Installed Four New Tires, Completed Used Car Detail, Replaced Battery, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed a 4 Wheel Alignment, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, and Performed State Emission TestThis sharp 2010 Acura ZDX Base is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2010 Acura ZDX Base features a *Dark Cherry Pearl Exterior with a Ebony Interior* and has only 74,394 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Acura ZDX Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Homelink System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Memory Controlled Climate Control, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player along with Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Power Moonroof, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes HID Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Head Restraints, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 23.0 highway, 16.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H47AH503168
Stock: AH503168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- used
2004 Acura RSX196,393 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,989
Sunset Auto Wholesale - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54894S019855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,569 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
FULLY SERVICED!!! NEW CLUTCH!!! NEW TIMING CHAIN!! BRAKES N ROTORS!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
Dealer Review:
I have looked and looked for a Toyota 4runner and found one ! I met Greg and he was so helpful and courteous and me feel like I was the only customer there not rushing explaining all I needed to know and on top of all that he gave me a 2 year maintenance plan thank you again your the best !!! Rating: 5
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53046S000080
Stock: 000080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,141 miles
$12,842
Superior Acura - Fairfield / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2011 Acura ZDX Technology AWD Palladium Metallic SH-AWD ABS brakes, Dual-Level Heated Front Sport Seats, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 6-Speed Automatic AWD Reviews: * Luxurious interior high-tech features. Source: Edmunds Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky.
Dealer Review:
Steve is the best dealer I met since I bought my first vehicle. He dealt with us warmly and gave us introduction on the car we were interested in. He showed us exterior and interior and let us know the latest technologies used in the vehicle. Especially he couched us how to use the navigation and communication systems. Not only did we bought a satisfied car but also learned useful mechanical and electronic knowledge. We appreciate his warm attitude and professional engagement。
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H47BH500093
Stock: C25807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- used
2006 Acura RSX113,149 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,496
Discount Auto of Penndel - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54816S012949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2005 Acura RSX177,923 miles
$3,995
Digital Auto - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54885S001073
Stock: 4371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,113 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,770
Rob Lambdins University Dodge Ram - Davie / Florida
Recent Arrival! **Leather, **Alloy wheels, ALLOY WHEELS. 2002 Acura RSX Type S Taffeta White FWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC i-VTECOdometer is 27760 miles below market average! 27/31 City/Highway MPGAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
Dealer Review:
Really good prices and a great staff!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Acura RSX Type-S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC53092C034634
Stock: U9T740445A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2005 Acura RSX102,242 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,150
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Features include: Moonroof, Recent Trade, Leather, Remote Entry.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 5S017260 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $200 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Completed a 45 Point Vehicle Inspection!This 2005 Acura RSX Base features a Blue exterior and a Ebony Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Acura RSX Base includes Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 34.0 highway, 25.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Acura RSX contact Kings Honda before this Acura is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
Dealer Review:
Ryan was the best! I originally came in on a busy Sunday to look at cars after mine was totaled. I was on a fairly strict budget since it would need to be financed and I have no money to put down. Came in with my husband and both kids and he was very patient with us. Looked at the 2015 Chevy Malibu and loved it but wasn't ready to pull the trigger so I made plans to come back Tuesday and look at more cars. Come Tuesday, Ryan was there again and ready to help. This time it was just me and my 11 month old. Once again, Ryan was extremely patient while I tried to focus and wrangle a VERY mobile baby. We looked at a Mazda and a Focus. I liked the Mazda but couldn't get financed for it. So we looked at the Malibu again and was able to get the financing into my price point. Ryan helped play with my son while I filled out all the paperwork and the rest of the team was great and keeping him entertained as well. I'm so excited to come back on Saturday and pick up my new car. I would highly recommend Ryan and Kings Honda as a great place to buy a used cars. Thanks Ryan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC548X5S017260
Stock: 5S017260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- used
2006 Acura RSXNot ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,416
Schlossmann's Honda City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2006 Acura RSX Base Local Trade, Ultra Sharp Leather Interior, Budget Friendly Car. Clean CARFAX. 25/34 City/Highway MPG An Award-Winning, dealership you can trust! Winner's of American Honda's prestigious "Presidents Award" for 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019, "Honda Masters Circle" award & the "Council of Parts & Service Professionals" award for 2016 - 2019. We have Spanish speaking staff in all departments, Se habla espanol. Serving Bayside, Beaver Dam, Beloit, Belvidere, Brodhead, Brookfield, Brown Deer, Burlington, Cedarburg, Columbus, Crystal Lake, Cudahy, Delafield, Delavan, East Dubuque, Edgerton, Elkhorn, Evansville, Fitchburg, Fort Atkinson, Fox Lake, Fox Point, Franklin, Freeport, Galena, Glendale, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Hartford, Harvard, Highland Park, Highwood, Horicon, Janesville, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Lake Forest, Lake Geneva, Lake Mills, Lodi, Loves Park, Madison, Marengo, Mayville, McHenry, Mequon, Middleton, Milton, Milwaukee, Monona, Monroe, Muskego, New Berlin, North Chicago, North Shore, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Park City, Pewaukee, Port Washington, Portage, Racine, River Hills, Rockford, Shell Lake, Shorewood, South Beloit, South Milwaukee, Spooner, St. Francis, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Watertown, Waukegan, Waukesha, Waupun, Wauwatosa, West Allis, West Bend, West Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay, Whitewater, Wisconsin Dells, Woodstock, Zion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura RSX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4DC54856S020049
Stock: 8549PLA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,970
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Clean CARFAX.We Are Your Schererville, IN New and Certified Pre-owned BMW Dealership near Chicago, Valparaiso, Gary, Merrillville, Homewood, Crown Point, Whiting, Olympia Fields, St. John, Cedar Lake, Hobart, Portage, Lowell, Highland, Munster, Dyer, Flossmoor, Hammond. Chicagoland's ONLY two time BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner! Are you wondering, where is BMW of Schererville or what is the closest BMW dealer near me? BMW of Schererville is located at 1400 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN 46375. You can call our Sales Department at 800-860-3545 All.Palladium Metallic 2012 Acura ZDX 4D Sport Utility SH-AWD 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Dealer Review:
Given the pandemic, I had to purchase my vehicle from home. South Shore fully accommodated my needs during the entire virtual process. My salesperson Anthony was outstanding. I was not hassled and I did not feel taken advantage of like other dealers. My auto was delivered to my home, it was an efficient and smooth process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H42CH500097
Stock: P5227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 104,255 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
Mountain View Motors - Colorado Springs / Colorado
We are a family owned and operated business where you only deal with the owners, offering a different buying experience. We sell all vehicles with no hidden fees or extra charges. The low cash price you see is what you pay (excluding sales tax). All vehicles are pre-inspected and most come with a limited warranty. We have a free Carfax history report on request and we work with local credit union to provide financing here to get you the best rate possible. Please feel free to call with any questions we would love to earn your business, 719-578-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H43BH500091
Stock: 2332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Precision Fleet Services - Tempe / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H60AH500761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
