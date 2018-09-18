5 star reviews: 80 %

5 out of 5 stars, No surprises, it is what it is, and I love it

Mike , 09/12/2019

TRD SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Have owned four MK3 Supra's over the last 33 years. My most recent of 10 years finally caught the notorious Head Gasket flu! All my Supra's were maintained "unmolested OEM". It is obvious that the 86 took many of it's design cues from the gen3 Supra. I just acquired the 2019 86 TRD SE and am as thrilled as I was when I bought my first Supra (1986,5 release). Bottom line, faster, lighter, tighter than the MK3 Supra, same visibility (great!). More a real sports car with enough power to get me in trouble! You will feel more connected to the car and the road. If you want to become one with the machine and the road, this is it! I did not want to be a passenger, we have a new sedan for that! Yes, it lacks many of the modern accoutrements, but a rear wheel drive sport car with a 6-spd manual, and race suspension makes up for it. I can concentrate on my driving. Life is too short to drive boring cars! Yes, the new Supra is out, but at a steep price and quite frankly, I don't like the look (sour grapes?). If you liked your MK3 Supra, and you like to drive, not ride, get the 86 TRD SE.

5 out of 5 stars, Review of 2019 Toyota 86

Beanz , 01/01/2019

2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I love this car. I have the 2019 base model with a few upgrades. The performance of this car is very, very good, and it has great aerodynamics. I get approximately 32-40 miles per gallon on the highway, and about 28-32 in the city. Although the Horsepower in this car is only 205, you really don't need more than that unless you plan on raising the car-which most people will not. I can get it up to approximately 170 miles per hour on the highway and it still rides smooth-but, I won't be doing that again, because it is just plain crazy-and a death wish. It has good storage space in the trunk, because you can put the two back seats all the way down flat, and store more stuff in the trunk. The Nissan 370 Z cannot do this, and it also has several deadly blind spots, and a whole lot of horsepower that you can't even use. The 2019 Toyota 86 does not have blind spots, and all models have a built-in camera in the rear view mirror, so you can see if anything is straight behind you while you are backing out of your garage, or parking space. I find the bucket front seats to be very comfortable-especially on long drives, and they can be adjusted so you can seat higher or lower in the car, and the back is adjustable too. The steering wheel is also adjustable, and when you lock this car, there is no beep sound, instead, the front headlights just light up. The 2019 Toyota has a slamming nice stereo system. It has a touch screen, and a voice remote so you can train the voice remote to find songs that you have on the USB port or radio. You can also use a flash/thumb drive in the USB port filled with music you have loaded onto it. You can also upload all of your phone numbers from your smart phone onto the bluetooth device embedded in the stereo system, and ask the voice remote to dial the number for you, or dial it yourself from the steering wheel. You can also use the stereo from the steering wheel. You can open the trunk with you car key, and it has a great heating and cooling system. This is an excellent car, and I was surprised that it didn't cost more than it did-although it is not cheap by a long shot. The corvette started out like this, and now it is just a beautiful sports car-but you're also paying for the horsepower on the corvette that the regular consumer driver will never be able to use. I think Toyota redeemed themselves when they created the Toyota 86. It truly is an outstanding car.

5 out of 5 stars, Toyota 86 Is An Excellent Car

L.J. , 03/17/2019

2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

I was reading the reviews concerning the Toyota 86, and I think the Toyota 86 is getting a real bogus review. I had a Mazda Miata, and it was not a very good car at all. It has 181 horsepower if you are looking for speed, and it doesn't have back seats at all-or barely any trunk space. And, it shouldn't even be rated as a sports car-but a door stop if you ask me. Yet, https://cars.usnews.com/ gave it a 8.9 rating, and the Toyota 86 a 7.8. Unbelievable! They must have all been smoking weed when they did these reviews. They have got to be kidding! The ratings should be switched around. The Toyota 86 is an excellent entry level sports car, and extremely good for the price too. It has a video camera on the rear view mirror, so you can see if anyone/thing is behind you before you back up. It also has rear wheel drive, and great aerodynamics. Some people feel that the car is loud when you are driving it, but, I haven't had that experience. I don't like the fact that it has mesh seats instead of leather, but leather seat covers resolved that issue. I didn't buy the Nissan 370 Z, because it has too many blind spots, and although it is fast, let's get real, no one is going to even be able to drive at such fast speeds on the highway or in the city, so why bother paying for that kind of speed if you can't use it. You are just going to kill yourself, or someone else. You can't even use the 205 horsepower to its full extent that the Toyota 86 has. And, I bought the Toyota 86 because I wanted something sporty without the huge horsepower, so I didn't have to pay for what I was never going to be able to use in the first place. And that's the end of the bells and whistles concerning speed. And, if you are tall, i.e., 5'11" to over 6 feet, well, get a clue, because the majority of sports cars are not going to have enough head room in them for you. And, most tall people are not going to be foolish enough to try and squeeze into a tiny bullet sports car in the first place. It's just not happening dudes-unless they make something that is "trans-headroom" or something, LOL! And, the Toyota 86 does have ample amount of storage space in the trunk. The two back seats go down all the way flat, and it goes back approximately 5 feet, and wide approximately 4 feet. The Toyota 86 is a sports car-not a car to take your kids places in. That is why there is no leg room. That is why SUVs exist-for people who have a bunch of kids. The Toyota 86 is a Playboy/Playgirl car, or for those people who just want a stylish sports car without having to pay for all that speed that they are never going to be able to use in the first place. And, Toyota has always made reliable cars that unlike Ford or GM cars, are not always riding the repair shops. I've driven Toyota cars off and on for about 2 decades now, and I always go straying after other brands, but end up right back with Toyota, because their cars are just super reliable. And, the Toyota 86 is no exception. It's a great car, it's built extremely well, and it drives extremely good. I would give it a 8.9-9.0 because no car is perfect-not even the Ford mustang, the corvette, and definitely not the Mazda Miata (oh, hell no!)

5 out of 5 stars, 86 TRD Very Fun!

Ralf Mohr , 07/07/2019

TRD SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Love this car. No it's not fast, but so much fun to drive. I get more looks driving this car than when I had a 2014 California Special Mustang. This car makes me smile everyone I drive it. No other car has done that.

