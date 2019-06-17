  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)

2019 Tesla Model S Sedan

What’s new

  • Revised trim level availability and pricing structure
  • Improved driving range
  • Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012

Pros & Cons

  • Electric range is impressive
  • Wicked quick acceleration across the board
  • Liftback design affords abundant cargo space
  • Lacks the luxury polish of some similarly priced sedans
  • Small dealer network means few service centers nationwide
  • Large pricing jumps between mechanically identical trim levels
MSRP Starting at
$79,990
$79,990
Which Model S does Edmunds recommend?

In general, we recommend the base Model S. You get all the same equipment as more expensive versions, a respectable 4-second 0-60 mph time, and an already excellent 285 miles of range. Tesla discontinued this version midway through the model year, however. As such, the next best option would be the Long Range. We certainly understand the appeal of the Model S Performance and of Ludicrous Mode, but it's up to you to look into your heart — and wallet — and decide how much the extra acceleration is worth. Whichever trim you get, we do highly recommend the Enhanced Autopilot option.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's fair to say the Tesla Model S was the originator of the current luxury electric-vehicle boom. Yes, there were other EVs before it — notably the Nissan Leaf — but it was the first to be aspirational, not just efficient. It was fast, packed with technology, and expensive. Combined with founder Elon Musk's outsize personality and claims, it became something more than just a car.

Recent updates to the car may be controversial to some. The smaller battery pack option has been dropped, and now all cars come with the same 100-kWh battery pack. That means the new trim structure doesn't involve any physical upgrades to the car; rather "upgrades" are software unlocks to enable capability the car already has.

For example, the new Long Range trim is a $10,000 upgrade over the base Standard Range model. For that money you get an extra 85 miles of range, made available via a change to the car's software. If you opt for the Model S Performance and decide you'd like Ludicrous Mode enabled, you'll be shelling out an added $20,000.

Shoppers may be accustomed to paying more to get more power and more features. But it remains to be seen whether tech-savvy buyers will be happy to dig into their wallets for a software key that allows their car to do something it was mechanically already capable of.

While there are plenty of excellent competitors for the cheaper Model 3 (and competitors for the Model X are rolling out), there's really nothing on the market that competes with the Model S yet.

You might consider shopping for conventional luxury sedans such as the Audi A7, Mercedes-Benz CLS and Porsche Panamera. They're great cars, certainly, but they just don't offer the same slick all-electric power or technology-above-all-else ethos. At most, you can get them with mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid drivetrains. From a style perspective, however, the Germans win the day with their fresher sheet metal and richer interiors.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model S as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and the Model S P100D as one of the Best Sport Sedans for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2013 Tesla Model S for a full year. To learn more about the Tesla Model S of this generation, read our complete 2013 Tesla Model S long-term road test. In our experience the early build Model S was prone to premature tire wear and a number of quality issues, which were sorted out in the subsequent years. That said, we found it to be a fun car to drive and unlike anything else on the road at the time.

The 2019 Tesla Model S differs from our early long-term Model S in a number of ways. The front bumper and grille have been revised, range has improved, and the front motor has been updated to boost performance. And all 2019 Long Range Plus models are now offered exclusively with Tesla's dual-motor all-wheel drive (ours was rear-drive only) and a smart air suspension. It's the same generation, though, so most of our general driving impressions still apply.

2019 Tesla Model S models

The 2019 Tesla Model S is a five-passenger electric luxury sedan. At the start of the model year, it was available in four variants: the base Model S, Extended Range, Performance, and Performance with Ludicrous Mode. Midyear updates replaced the base model with the Standard Range variant, and the Extended Range model was replaced by the Long Range. Soon after this, Tesla discontinued the Standard Range variant.

All Model S sedans come with the same 100-kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive. Effectively, there's a single, feature-loaded Model S that buyers can then upgrade with more range and more performance.

Be aware that Tesla updates the Model S on an ongoing basis rather than by model year, so what follows might not necessarily reflect the most current offering.

The base Model S offers 310 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds (the Standard Range car offers 285 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds). It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, an adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, access to Tesla's Supercharger network, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 17-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a rearview camera, keyless entry, parking sensors, power-folding and heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, heated front and second-row seats, leather upholstery, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, and an 11-speaker sound system with dual USB ports (media and charging) and HD radio. A cellular connection, internet radio and Wi-Fi connectivity are also included, as is a universal mobile connector for charging (with 110-volt, 240-volt and J1772 adapters).

The Enhanced Autopilot package comes with three extra cameras and upgraded sensors. It allows for limited hands-free driving, including automatic lane changing by selecting the turn signal indicator, semi-automated steering, a parking-spot detection system, and hands-free parallel parking and summoning functions.

The Extended Range adds 25 miles of range, for 335 miles total. You can upgrade the standard model with this extra range at any time by buying an over-the-air software update.

Midyear updates add the Extended Range boost to the standard car, now called Long Range. Range is increased to 370 miles, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. The audio system is also upgraded to 11 speakers. The Enhanced Autopilot package is also renamed Autopilot. A new feature called Full Self-Driving Capability adds automated parallel and perpendicular parking, additional fine-tuning to the way Autopilot behaves on the highway, and a summon feature that calls the Model S to your location in a parking lot.

The Model S Performance sees a reduction in range to 315 miles (later increased to 345 miles), but it can make the sprint to 60 mph in an impressive 3 seconds. Selecting the Performance model also adds ventilated front seats. Later versions also include Ludicrous Mode, which knocks a few tenths off the 0-60 mph sprint, cutting the time down to just 2.4 seconds (although it can only deliver on that promise a few times per charge). While Ludicrous Mode comes standard on models produced later in the model year, it's optional on early 2019 Performance models.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Tesla Model S P85D (dual electric motors | direct drive | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Model S has received some revisions, notably the discontinuation of the P85D trim. It's similar to the current base Model S, however, and our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model S.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

If the Model S simply accelerated with unbelievable speed yet did nothing else well, it would still get a top grade. But that's not the case. All-wheel drive gives it a ton of grip, and it changes direction like a much lighter machine. It's a total blast to drive.

Acceleration

Even the older P85D we tested managed a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds. And it's incredibly easy: Just floor the accelerator pedal. Even in typical situations, acceleration is impressive.

Braking

Routine deceleration is aptly handled by the regenerative braking, while panic stops are smooth, short (just 102 feet from 60 mph) and stable with consistent distances. It gives a more predictable pedal feel than some other electric vehicles.

Steering

The steering effort is variable between three different modes, but all are quite quick. The steering feels lighter than it does on non-all-wheel-drive models, but it's not too light.

Handling

Thanks to sharp steering and incredibly sticky summer performance tires, the grip available with this car is impressive. Corner-carving is also aided by immediate pedal response. It's far more fun than such a heavy vehicle should be.

Drivability

With instantly available electric power, the Tesla is a cinch to drive. The car's adaptive cruise control is among the best in the business.

Comfort

There are no obvious missteps in the Model S. The seats are very good, the ride is firm but not abusive, and the road noise is reasonably quiet. The seats could offer more adjustability as well as a cooling function.

Seat comfort

The seats are well-bolstered, grippy and adjustable, and they rival the seats from the class leaders. But no cooling feature is available.

Ride comfort

The ride remains on the firm side even in our Model S test car with 21-inch wheels and an air suspension. That's not a real complaint because it's never coarse, but it's far from cushy.

Noise & vibration

The Model S suffers from an odd resonance at the back of the vehicle, and our test car had quite a bit of electric whine from the front powertrain. Still, compared to most other cars on the road, it's quiet.

Climate control

Be prepared to like virtual touchscreen controls because that's what you get. But the look of the digitally rendered icons artfully mimics tactile controls of old, so they will seem very familiar. We found the air conditioning has a hard time keeping up in hot weather.

Interior

The Tesla's interior is a very special place in which to spend time, with a wide-open feel and lovely materials. But thanks to the advanced features in this car, there is a bit of a learning curve. But Tesla focused on the user interface, and it shows.

Ease of use

The giant 17-inch touchscreen is amazingly easy to use. Everything works great except the power exterior door handles. Annoyingly, they frequently fail to deploy right away.

Getting in/getting out

The large door openings, good seat height and a medium-low step-in height make this an easy car to get in and out of, in spite of its seemingly low-slung stance.

Roominess

The cabin feels huge, and all occupants have a ton of leg- and headroom. Overall, there's an airy and spacious feeling.

Visibility

Excellent visibility all around is augmented by the largest backup camera display we've ever seen, with a high-definition camera and advanced parking sensors. It's simply outstanding.

Quality

Our Model S has an impressively buttoned-up build quality. The panel gaps are tight, the materials are excellent and everything feels expensive.

Utility

The Model S offers significantly more space than most large luxury sedans. But some might find the open center console concept a little polarizing.

Small-item storage

There are cupholders, yes, but the open center-console concept — basically just an open channel running between the two front seats — isn't so much a storage space as a drop zone for wallets, bags, shoes, banana peels and packets of beef jerky.

Cargo space

The Model S has a usable front trunk and a massive rear trunk. That's a lot more space than other large luxury sedans offer.

Child safety seat accommodation

The Model S features three standard LATCH anchor points in the second row, tucked tightly between the seat cushions.

Technology

From its powertrain to gadgetry, the Model S is a rolling monument to technology. Its massive central control display will feel familiar to anyone who uses a tablet. But some of its driver assistance features, such as Autopilot, aren't as effective as you might think they are.

Smartphone integration

The Model S offers standard Bluetooth hands-free phone functionality with voice control, but there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration yet.

Driver aids

The screen depicting the proximity of objects near you when parking is industry-leading. The large backup camera display is very helpful, too. We also like the adaptive cruise control, but full Autopilot is a mixed bag and should never be used without full attention.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Tesla Model S.

5 star reviews: 61%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 31%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 13 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, This Car Spoils You
Phil,
100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD)

I am 54 years old and this is by far the best car I have ever owned. I am spoiled and cannot go back to normal cars. The cars technology continues to be updated every couple of months... automatically like an iPhone. I have had the car 18 months and it hasn’t needed any servicing. Life without gas stations is wonderful! I charge the car in my garage and it charges within five or six hours. The stated mileage is very accurate, I get about 300 miles while driving 10 above speed limit. Super chargers are able to charge the car from near empty to 336 miles in about about an hour and 20 minutes. This is not a car for a long road trip, too much trouble lining up super chargers, but great for any under 300 miles.

5 out of 5 stars, S - The absolute best car we've ever owned.
R Woodward,
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

We had a 17 S 90 D for 2 years and it only needed service once. Tesla came to our home (rural area) and promptly fixed it under warranty. No other problems. Loved the car. Fun to drive - a completely different world of driving from a gas car. Now have a 19 performance L and REALLY love this car. Blistering acceleration when needed, no gas/oil changes and absolutely no problems with Tesla service or getting questions answered. Best navigation we have ever had - simply tell it where you want to go (take me to the bowling alley - drive me to the nearest Chic-fil-A, take me to Myrtle beach, etc.). On trips the navigation guides you from one super charger to another, gives you sufficient charge to get to the next one with reserve and sends you on your way (saving time). All super charges we have ever visited have worked flawlessly. This car gets the equivalent of over 100 mpg so our fuel bill is roughly 1/4 what it would be in a gas car. Offsets much of the premium price of the car. Great audio and on the x-way it really does drive itself. I fully agree with the previous poster - I am completely spoiled - could never go back to an ICE car.

5 out of 5 stars, Best car ever!
Andrei Gasic,
Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

Let me preface by saying that my 2020 model S long range vehicle is my third Tesla. I traded in my 2016 Tesla model S (built with new facia August 2016). My odometer was at approximately 46,000 miles. The car went to the shop once in the entire time that I owned it, replaced front rotors that became warped (probably from my rapid stopping). I have a 47 AMP 220 V charging station at my home. I commute every day 80 to 100 miles round-trip. Over a three-year period my battery degraded 3%. So when it came time to upgrade to a 2020 model (Built November 2019) I knew exactly what I wanted. My long range vehicle achieves 370 miles versus my old model S 75D which had approximately 250 mile range. I purchased a vehicle with white interior and blue exterior. The wheels were 19 inch carbon color(a must!). I have driven almost 1000 miles miles on my vehicle thus far. Now comes the fun part. The 2020 model is a vastly different vehicle than the 2016. The acceleration, drive and interior noise has been vastly improved. There have been some upgrades to the interior that improve the overall comfort. This model is equipped with hardware Version 3. Driving and handling is absolutely amazing. I can compare this to my previous vehicles which include Porsche turbo Carrera (2015), Boxster S (2014), Mercedes CLS and GLC. The only vehicle that approaches the driving experience and stability with handling is my Porsche Boxster, a mid engine vehicle. Tesla benefits from a excellent center of gravity due to a monolithic battery pack that is under the vehicle. Additionally, a computer controlled air suspension system provides handling beyond the reach of any vehicle I have ever driven. Compared to an internal combustion engine, this vehicle is clean, amazingly reliable and potentially could be the last vehicle many people would want to own. My old Tesla though I say I traded it in, went to a good friend of mine at the trade-in price. After three years of use the vehicle had lost approximately 30% of its value. Very few top end luxury cars will retain this kind of value. At almost 50,000 miles the car was barely broken in. My desire to trade up had more to do with technology. Auto pilot on the 2020 model has yet to achieve its full potential, but is a significant improvement from my 2016 model. I can’t imagine driving a vehicle without auto pilot on a daily hundred mile round-trip commute. I return home every day refreshed. I am able to operate the vehicle all the while being able to conduct business calls, which as a high acuity physician working out of a level one trauma hospital center is a must. Finally, range-anxiety is a syndrome only applicable to people who own electric vehicles. I must say, my 2016 model S with 250 mile range did provoke some low-level anxiety on long trips. However, with the long range version this has dissipated completely. I have never had any issue at any supercharging station on long trips. With a vehicle that now achieves close to 400 miles on a single charge, charging at a supercharger station is faster than before. I must agree with some of the other comments regarding frustration level when purchasing the vehicle and trying to reach customer service at any given Tesla store or repair center. However, I must say that this is the most responsive Company when it comes to servicing your vehicle. My Tesla app allows me to make an appointment almost seamlessly. For minor issues Tesla will send a mobile repair person to your home or work. They are able to do the majority of the common issues on their mobile unit. No other car manufacturer offers this type of service. I will never purchase another internal combustion engine vehicle and will remain a loyal Tesla customer because they are currently the leader in the electric vehicle technology and experience. Seven months into my ownership I have racked up 8000 miles. The vehicle has performed flawlessly. I have had no mechanical issues. Several software upgrades later I am enjoying the entertainment center it provides. I now have Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services I can use when the vehicle is idle at charging stations or having prolonged waits. Additionally, the vehicle now recognizes stop signs, stop lights and other signs. Auto pilot continues to improve. It is getting closer to autonomous level. I have experienced approximately 2–3% battery degradation, which is expected in the first 4-6 months. Overall, the range is exceptional. Compared to my 2016 model S, this is a technologically vast improvement.

5 out of 5 stars, Love our Teslas
Foothills19,
Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

We've had Teslas since 2013, starting with our two Model Ss, an 60 and 85. We still have the 85, at 85,000 miles now, and we have a Model 3 Performance. It's very difficult to consider going back to any other car brand - BMWs before. The acceleration is a blast! We have never had an issue finding superchargers, or ones that work, as mentioned by one above. Their supercharging network, in fact, is also a huge benefit over other EVs out there. Highly recommend Tesla!

See all 13 reviews

Features & Specs

100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 features & specs
100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
MSRP$94,000
MPG 101 city / 102 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 features & specs
75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
MSRP$76,000
MPG 102 city / 105 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 features & specs
P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
MSRP$133,000
MPG 92 city / 105 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
MSRP$99,990
MPG 104 city / 104 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Model S safety features:

Autopilot
Uses four cameras and a dozen sensors to monitor and improve safety and provide semi-automated operation in various driving situations.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Determines if a front collision is imminent and can initiate braking to prevent or mitigate a crash if the driver takes no action.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns the driver of an unintended lane change or drifting from the lane. Optional autonomous steering can steer the car back into the lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover5.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Tesla Model S vs. the competition

Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Model X

The Model X is Tesla's three-row SUV, and it's probably most famous for its complex rear gullwing doors. While the Model X shares the Model S' blistering acceleration and excellent range, its increased complexity, higher cost and poor ride quality make it harder to recommend. This dilemma becomes more apparent as more luxury competitors roll out their own all-electric SUVs.

Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Model 3

The Model 3, Tesla's "mainstream" car, is a smaller, more affordable all-electric alternative. If you like the Model S, you'll like the Model 3. Its interior isn't as nice, however, and the user interface — which routes nearly every control through the touchscreen — isn't as appealing as the Model S'.

Tesla Model S vs. Porsche Panamera

If you want luxury, performance and status, and you're willing to forgo a fully electric drivetrain, the Panamera is the most obvious alternative. It's an unquestionably impressive car in its own right, and the available plug-in hybrid offers some limited all-electric range along with staggering power. With tons of powertrains and options, it's also more customizable than the Model S — or more complicated, depending on your point of view.

FAQ

Is the Tesla Model S a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Model S both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Tesla Model S energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Model S gets an EPA-estimated 98 mpg-e to 111 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Model S ranges from 28.4 to 30.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Tesla Model S. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Tesla Model S?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Tesla Model S:

  • Revised trim level availability and pricing structure
  • Improved driving range
  • Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Learn more

Is the Tesla Model S reliable?

To determine whether the Tesla Model S is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Model S. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Model S's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Tesla Model S a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Tesla Model S is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Model S is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Tesla Model S?

The least-expensive 2019 Tesla Model S is the 2019 Tesla Model S Standard Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,000.

Other versions include:

  • 100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $94,000
  • 75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $76,000
  • P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $133,000
  • Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $99,990
  • 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) which starts at $85,000
  • Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $79,990
  • Standard Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD) which starts at $75,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Tesla Model S?

If you're interested in the Tesla Model S, the next question is, which Model S model is right for you? Model S variants include 100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), and Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). For a full list of Model S models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Tesla Model S

2019 Tesla Model S Sedan Overview

The 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan is offered in the following styles: 100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD), Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), and Standard Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Model S Sedan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Model S Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Model S Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 100D, 75D, P100D, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

