5 out of 5 stars, This Car Spoils You

Phil , 06/17/2019

100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD)

I am 54 years old and this is by far the best car I have ever owned. I am spoiled and cannot go back to normal cars. The cars technology continues to be updated every couple of months... automatically like an iPhone. I have had the car 18 months and it hasn’t needed any servicing. Life without gas stations is wonderful! I charge the car in my garage and it charges within five or six hours. The stated mileage is very accurate, I get about 300 miles while driving 10 above speed limit. Super chargers are able to charge the car from near empty to 336 miles in about about an hour and 20 minutes. This is not a car for a long road trip, too much trouble lining up super chargers, but great for any under 300 miles.

5 out of 5 stars, S - The absolute best car we've ever owned.

R Woodward , 07/16/2019

Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

We had a 17 S 90 D for 2 years and it only needed service once. Tesla came to our home (rural area) and promptly fixed it under warranty. No other problems. Loved the car. Fun to drive - a completely different world of driving from a gas car. Now have a 19 performance L and REALLY love this car. Blistering acceleration when needed, no gas/oil changes and absolutely no problems with Tesla service or getting questions answered. Best navigation we have ever had - simply tell it where you want to go (take me to the bowling alley - drive me to the nearest Chic-fil-A, take me to Myrtle beach, etc.). On trips the navigation guides you from one super charger to another, gives you sufficient charge to get to the next one with reserve and sends you on your way (saving time). All super charges we have ever visited have worked flawlessly. This car gets the equivalent of over 100 mpg so our fuel bill is roughly 1/4 what it would be in a gas car. Offsets much of the premium price of the car. Great audio and on the x-way it really does drive itself. I fully agree with the previous poster - I am completely spoiled - could never go back to an ICE car.

5 out of 5 stars, Best car ever!

Andrei Gasic , 11/28/2019

Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

Let me preface by saying that my 2020 model S long range vehicle is my third Tesla. I traded in my 2016 Tesla model S (built with new facia August 2016). My odometer was at approximately 46,000 miles. The car went to the shop once in the entire time that I owned it, replaced front rotors that became warped (probably from my rapid stopping). I have a 47 AMP 220 V charging station at my home. I commute every day 80 to 100 miles round-trip. Over a three-year period my battery degraded 3%. So when it came time to upgrade to a 2020 model (Built November 2019) I knew exactly what I wanted. My long range vehicle achieves 370 miles versus my old model S 75D which had approximately 250 mile range. I purchased a vehicle with white interior and blue exterior. The wheels were 19 inch carbon color(a must!). I have driven almost 1000 miles miles on my vehicle thus far. Now comes the fun part. The 2020 model is a vastly different vehicle than the 2016. The acceleration, drive and interior noise has been vastly improved. There have been some upgrades to the interior that improve the overall comfort. This model is equipped with hardware Version 3. Driving and handling is absolutely amazing. I can compare this to my previous vehicles which include Porsche turbo Carrera (2015), Boxster S (2014), Mercedes CLS and GLC. The only vehicle that approaches the driving experience and stability with handling is my Porsche Boxster, a mid engine vehicle. Tesla benefits from a excellent center of gravity due to a monolithic battery pack that is under the vehicle. Additionally, a computer controlled air suspension system provides handling beyond the reach of any vehicle I have ever driven. Compared to an internal combustion engine, this vehicle is clean, amazingly reliable and potentially could be the last vehicle many people would want to own. My old Tesla though I say I traded it in, went to a good friend of mine at the trade-in price. After three years of use the vehicle had lost approximately 30% of its value. Very few top end luxury cars will retain this kind of value. At almost 50,000 miles the car was barely broken in. My desire to trade up had more to do with technology. Auto pilot on the 2020 model has yet to achieve its full potential, but is a significant improvement from my 2016 model. I can’t imagine driving a vehicle without auto pilot on a daily hundred mile round-trip commute. I return home every day refreshed. I am able to operate the vehicle all the while being able to conduct business calls, which as a high acuity physician working out of a level one trauma hospital center is a must. Finally, range-anxiety is a syndrome only applicable to people who own electric vehicles. I must say, my 2016 model S with 250 mile range did provoke some low-level anxiety on long trips. However, with the long range version this has dissipated completely. I have never had any issue at any supercharging station on long trips. With a vehicle that now achieves close to 400 miles on a single charge, charging at a supercharger station is faster than before. I must agree with some of the other comments regarding frustration level when purchasing the vehicle and trying to reach customer service at any given Tesla store or repair center. However, I must say that this is the most responsive Company when it comes to servicing your vehicle. My Tesla app allows me to make an appointment almost seamlessly. For minor issues Tesla will send a mobile repair person to your home or work. They are able to do the majority of the common issues on their mobile unit. No other car manufacturer offers this type of service. I will never purchase another internal combustion engine vehicle and will remain a loyal Tesla customer because they are currently the leader in the electric vehicle technology and experience. Seven months into my ownership I have racked up 8000 miles. The vehicle has performed flawlessly. I have had no mechanical issues. Several software upgrades later I am enjoying the entertainment center it provides. I now have Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services I can use when the vehicle is idle at charging stations or having prolonged waits. Additionally, the vehicle now recognizes stop signs, stop lights and other signs. Auto pilot continues to improve. It is getting closer to autonomous level. I have experienced approximately 2–3% battery degradation, which is expected in the first 4-6 months. Overall, the range is exceptional. Compared to my 2016 model S, this is a technologically vast improvement.

5 out of 5 stars, Love our Teslas

Foothills19 , 08/18/2019

Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

We've had Teslas since 2013, starting with our two Model Ss, an 60 and 85. We still have the 85, at 85,000 miles now, and we have a Model 3 Performance. It's very difficult to consider going back to any other car brand - BMWs before. The acceleration is a blast! We have never had an issue finding superchargers, or ones that work, as mentioned by one above. Their supercharging network, in fact, is also a huge benefit over other EVs out there. Highly recommend Tesla!

