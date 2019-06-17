2019 Tesla Model S Sedan
What’s new
- Revised trim level availability and pricing structure
- Improved driving range
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Electric range is impressive
- Wicked quick acceleration across the board
- Liftback design affords abundant cargo space
- Lacks the luxury polish of some similarly priced sedans
- Small dealer network means few service centers nationwide
- Large pricing jumps between mechanically identical trim levels
Which Model S does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's fair to say the Tesla Model S was the originator of the current luxury electric-vehicle boom. Yes, there were other EVs before it — notably the Nissan Leaf — but it was the first to be aspirational, not just efficient. It was fast, packed with technology, and expensive. Combined with founder Elon Musk's outsize personality and claims, it became something more than just a car.
Recent updates to the car may be controversial to some. The smaller battery pack option has been dropped, and now all cars come with the same 100-kWh battery pack. That means the new trim structure doesn't involve any physical upgrades to the car; rather "upgrades" are software unlocks to enable capability the car already has.
For example, the new Long Range trim is a $10,000 upgrade over the base Standard Range model. For that money you get an extra 85 miles of range, made available via a change to the car's software. If you opt for the Model S Performance and decide you'd like Ludicrous Mode enabled, you'll be shelling out an added $20,000.
Shoppers may be accustomed to paying more to get more power and more features. But it remains to be seen whether tech-savvy buyers will be happy to dig into their wallets for a software key that allows their car to do something it was mechanically already capable of.
While there are plenty of excellent competitors for the cheaper Model 3 (and competitors for the Model X are rolling out), there's really nothing on the market that competes with the Model S yet.
You might consider shopping for conventional luxury sedans such as the Audi A7, Mercedes-Benz CLS and Porsche Panamera. They're great cars, certainly, but they just don't offer the same slick all-electric power or technology-above-all-else ethos. At most, you can get them with mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid drivetrains. From a style perspective, however, the Germans win the day with their fresher sheet metal and richer interiors.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model S as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars and the Model S P100D as one of the Best Sport Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2013 Tesla Model S for a full year. To learn more about the Tesla Model S of this generation, read our complete 2013 Tesla Model S long-term road test. In our experience the early build Model S was prone to premature tire wear and a number of quality issues, which were sorted out in the subsequent years. That said, we found it to be a fun car to drive and unlike anything else on the road at the time.
The 2019 Tesla Model S differs from our early long-term Model S in a number of ways. The front bumper and grille have been revised, range has improved, and the front motor has been updated to boost performance. And all 2019 Long Range Plus models are now offered exclusively with Tesla's dual-motor all-wheel drive (ours was rear-drive only) and a smart air suspension. It's the same generation, though, so most of our general driving impressions still apply.
2019 Tesla Model S models
The 2019 Tesla Model S is a five-passenger electric luxury sedan. At the start of the model year, it was available in four variants: the base Model S, Extended Range, Performance, and Performance with Ludicrous Mode. Midyear updates replaced the base model with the Standard Range variant, and the Extended Range model was replaced by the Long Range. Soon after this, Tesla discontinued the Standard Range variant.
All Model S sedans come with the same 100-kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive. Effectively, there's a single, feature-loaded Model S that buyers can then upgrade with more range and more performance.
Be aware that Tesla updates the Model S on an ongoing basis rather than by model year, so what follows might not necessarily reflect the most current offering.
The base Model S offers 310 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds (the Standard Range car offers 285 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds). It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, an adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, access to Tesla's Supercharger network, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 17-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a rearview camera, keyless entry, parking sensors, power-folding and heated side mirrors, automatic wipers, blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.
Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, heated front and second-row seats, leather upholstery, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, and an 11-speaker sound system with dual USB ports (media and charging) and HD radio. A cellular connection, internet radio and Wi-Fi connectivity are also included, as is a universal mobile connector for charging (with 110-volt, 240-volt and J1772 adapters).
The Enhanced Autopilot package comes with three extra cameras and upgraded sensors. It allows for limited hands-free driving, including automatic lane changing by selecting the turn signal indicator, semi-automated steering, a parking-spot detection system, and hands-free parallel parking and summoning functions.
The Extended Range adds 25 miles of range, for 335 miles total. You can upgrade the standard model with this extra range at any time by buying an over-the-air software update.
Midyear updates add the Extended Range boost to the standard car, now called Long Range. Range is increased to 370 miles, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. The audio system is also upgraded to 11 speakers. The Enhanced Autopilot package is also renamed Autopilot. A new feature called Full Self-Driving Capability adds automated parallel and perpendicular parking, additional fine-tuning to the way Autopilot behaves on the highway, and a summon feature that calls the Model S to your location in a parking lot.
The Model S Performance sees a reduction in range to 315 miles (later increased to 345 miles), but it can make the sprint to 60 mph in an impressive 3 seconds. Selecting the Performance model also adds ventilated front seats. Later versions also include Ludicrous Mode, which knocks a few tenths off the 0-60 mph sprint, cutting the time down to just 2.4 seconds (although it can only deliver on that promise a few times per charge). While Ludicrous Mode comes standard on models produced later in the model year, it's optional on early 2019 Performance models.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Tesla Model S P85D (dual electric motors | direct drive | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Model S has received some revisions, notably the discontinuation of the P85D trim. It's similar to the current base Model S, however, and our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model S.
Scorecard
I am 54 years old and this is by far the best car I have ever owned. I am spoiled and cannot go back to normal cars. The cars technology continues to be updated every couple of months... automatically like an iPhone. I have had the car 18 months and it hasn’t needed any servicing. Life without gas stations is wonderful! I charge the car in my garage and it charges within five or six hours. The stated mileage is very accurate, I get about 300 miles while driving 10 above speed limit. Super chargers are able to charge the car from near empty to 336 miles in about about an hour and 20 minutes. This is not a car for a long road trip, too much trouble lining up super chargers, but great for any under 300 miles.
We had a 17 S 90 D for 2 years and it only needed service once. Tesla came to our home (rural area) and promptly fixed it under warranty. No other problems. Loved the car. Fun to drive - a completely different world of driving from a gas car. Now have a 19 performance L and REALLY love this car. Blistering acceleration when needed, no gas/oil changes and absolutely no problems with Tesla service or getting questions answered. Best navigation we have ever had - simply tell it where you want to go (take me to the bowling alley - drive me to the nearest Chic-fil-A, take me to Myrtle beach, etc.). On trips the navigation guides you from one super charger to another, gives you sufficient charge to get to the next one with reserve and sends you on your way (saving time). All super charges we have ever visited have worked flawlessly. This car gets the equivalent of over 100 mpg so our fuel bill is roughly 1/4 what it would be in a gas car. Offsets much of the premium price of the car. Great audio and on the x-way it really does drive itself. I fully agree with the previous poster - I am completely spoiled - could never go back to an ICE car.
Let me preface by saying that my 2020 model S long range vehicle is my third Tesla. I traded in my 2016 Tesla model S (built with new facia August 2016). My odometer was at approximately 46,000 miles. The car went to the shop once in the entire time that I owned it, replaced front rotors that became warped (probably from my rapid stopping). I have a 47 AMP 220 V charging station at my home. I commute every day 80 to 100 miles round-trip. Over a three-year period my battery degraded 3%. So when it came time to upgrade to a 2020 model (Built November 2019) I knew exactly what I wanted. My long range vehicle achieves 370 miles versus my old model S 75D which had approximately 250 mile range. I purchased a vehicle with white interior and blue exterior. The wheels were 19 inch carbon color(a must!). I have driven almost 1000 miles miles on my vehicle thus far. Now comes the fun part. The 2020 model is a vastly different vehicle than the 2016. The acceleration, drive and interior noise has been vastly improved. There have been some upgrades to the interior that improve the overall comfort. This model is equipped with hardware Version 3. Driving and handling is absolutely amazing. I can compare this to my previous vehicles which include Porsche turbo Carrera (2015), Boxster S (2014), Mercedes CLS and GLC. The only vehicle that approaches the driving experience and stability with handling is my Porsche Boxster, a mid engine vehicle. Tesla benefits from a excellent center of gravity due to a monolithic battery pack that is under the vehicle. Additionally, a computer controlled air suspension system provides handling beyond the reach of any vehicle I have ever driven. Compared to an internal combustion engine, this vehicle is clean, amazingly reliable and potentially could be the last vehicle many people would want to own. My old Tesla though I say I traded it in, went to a good friend of mine at the trade-in price. After three years of use the vehicle had lost approximately 30% of its value. Very few top end luxury cars will retain this kind of value. At almost 50,000 miles the car was barely broken in. My desire to trade up had more to do with technology. Auto pilot on the 2020 model has yet to achieve its full potential, but is a significant improvement from my 2016 model. I can’t imagine driving a vehicle without auto pilot on a daily hundred mile round-trip commute. I return home every day refreshed. I am able to operate the vehicle all the while being able to conduct business calls, which as a high acuity physician working out of a level one trauma hospital center is a must. Finally, range-anxiety is a syndrome only applicable to people who own electric vehicles. I must say, my 2016 model S with 250 mile range did provoke some low-level anxiety on long trips. However, with the long range version this has dissipated completely. I have never had any issue at any supercharging station on long trips. With a vehicle that now achieves close to 400 miles on a single charge, charging at a supercharger station is faster than before. I must agree with some of the other comments regarding frustration level when purchasing the vehicle and trying to reach customer service at any given Tesla store or repair center. However, I must say that this is the most responsive Company when it comes to servicing your vehicle. My Tesla app allows me to make an appointment almost seamlessly. For minor issues Tesla will send a mobile repair person to your home or work. They are able to do the majority of the common issues on their mobile unit. No other car manufacturer offers this type of service. I will never purchase another internal combustion engine vehicle and will remain a loyal Tesla customer because they are currently the leader in the electric vehicle technology and experience. Seven months into my ownership I have racked up 8000 miles. The vehicle has performed flawlessly. I have had no mechanical issues. Several software upgrades later I am enjoying the entertainment center it provides. I now have Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services I can use when the vehicle is idle at charging stations or having prolonged waits. Additionally, the vehicle now recognizes stop signs, stop lights and other signs. Auto pilot continues to improve. It is getting closer to autonomous level. I have experienced approximately 2–3% battery degradation, which is expected in the first 4-6 months. Overall, the range is exceptional. Compared to my 2016 model S, this is a technologically vast improvement.
We've had Teslas since 2013, starting with our two Model Ss, an 60 and 85. We still have the 85, at 85,000 miles now, and we have a Model 3 Performance. It's very difficult to consider going back to any other car brand - BMWs before. The acceleration is a blast! We have never had an issue finding superchargers, or ones that work, as mentioned by one above. Their supercharging network, in fact, is also a huge benefit over other EVs out there. Highly recommend Tesla!
|100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$94,000
|MPG
|101 city / 102 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$76,000
|MPG
|102 city / 105 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$133,000
|MPG
|92 city / 105 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Performance 4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$99,990
|MPG
|104 city / 104 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Our experts’ favorite Model S safety features:
- Autopilot
- Uses four cameras and a dozen sensors to monitor and improve safety and provide semi-automated operation in various driving situations.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Determines if a front collision is imminent and can initiate braking to prevent or mitigate a crash if the driver takes no action.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver of an unintended lane change or drifting from the lane. Optional autonomous steering can steer the car back into the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|5.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Tesla Model S vs. the competition
Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Model X
The Model X is Tesla's three-row SUV, and it's probably most famous for its complex rear gullwing doors. While the Model X shares the Model S' blistering acceleration and excellent range, its increased complexity, higher cost and poor ride quality make it harder to recommend. This dilemma becomes more apparent as more luxury competitors roll out their own all-electric SUVs.
Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Model 3
The Model 3, Tesla's "mainstream" car, is a smaller, more affordable all-electric alternative. If you like the Model S, you'll like the Model 3. Its interior isn't as nice, however, and the user interface — which routes nearly every control through the touchscreen — isn't as appealing as the Model S'.
Tesla Model S vs. Porsche Panamera
If you want luxury, performance and status, and you're willing to forgo a fully electric drivetrain, the Panamera is the most obvious alternative. It's an unquestionably impressive car in its own right, and the available plug-in hybrid offers some limited all-electric range along with staggering power. With tons of powertrains and options, it's also more customizable than the Model S — or more complicated, depending on your point of view.
Is the Tesla Model S a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Tesla Model S?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Tesla Model S:
- Revised trim level availability and pricing structure
- Improved driving range
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Is the Tesla Model S reliable?
Is the 2019 Tesla Model S a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Tesla Model S?
The least-expensive 2019 Tesla Model S is the 2019 Tesla Model S Standard Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,000.
Other versions include:
- 100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $94,000
- 75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $76,000
- P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $133,000
- Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $99,990
- 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) which starts at $85,000
- Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $79,990
- Standard Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD) which starts at $75,000
What are the different models of Tesla Model S?
2019 Tesla Model S Sedan Overview
The 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan is offered in the following styles: 100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 75D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), P100D 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD), Long Range 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD), and Standard Range 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Tesla Model S Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Model S Sedan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Model S Sedan.
