Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2001 XL-7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/304.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height68 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • White Pearl
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Cool Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
