  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. 2021 Subaru Impreza
  5. 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
+4
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Impreza®
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com

2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback
MSRP Range: $19,295 - $26,395

Build and Price
9 for sale near you
BUILD & PRICEAd
Subaru.com
2021 Subaru Impreza Review
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Roomy cabin is quiet and comfortable
  • Plenty of advanced driver safety features
  • Available manual transmission for those who want to row their own gears
  • Slow and noisy acceleration
  • Lower-quality interior materials compared to many rivals
  • Hard to match fuel economy estimates in the real world
  • Premium trim level now comes with Subaru's SI-Drive engine management
  • Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts03/11/2020
What is the Impreza?

The Subaru Impreza isn't an impressive performer in the small sedan class, coming in fifth place in Edmunds' rankings after the Honda Civic, Kia Forte, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla. It does distinguish itself from the rest by not only offering all-wheel drive but by making it standard equipment. That certainly explains its popularity in cold-weather regions, but those in more temperate zones will be better served by its rivals.

We don't expect the Impreza's position to change for 2021 either. It seems very likely it will receive a full redesign for the 2022 model year, which leads us to believe that Subaru won't commit any significant resources to updating the Impreza. The 2019 model's mild refresh provides further backup for this view.

That means if you've been thinking about committing to an Impreza, there's likely no reason to wait. If you're seeking an all-wheel-drive small sedan, your choices are limited to the 2020 Subaru Impreza and the Mazda 3.

EdmundsEdmunds says

With a full redesign for the Impreza likely for 2022, we expect the 2021 model to have minimal changes. In that regard, it'll remain a midpack performer due to its leisurely acceleration, comparably loud interior, and somewhat unrealistic fuel economy estimates. It does gain points, though, for standard all-wheel drive.

Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Impreza®

msrp 

$18,795
starting price
See All Trims
Subaru.com
;
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Impreza lease offers
2021 Subaru Impreza price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Subaru Impreza.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Subaru Impreza
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996
    1995
    1994
    1993

    Features & Specs

    Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl 5M
    MSRP$22,995
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission5-speed manual
    Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl 5M
    MSRP$19,295
    MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission5-speed manual
    Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$24,095
    MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$26,395
    MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your Impreza®
    BUILD & PRICESubaru.com

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Subaru Impreza for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996
    1995
    1994
    1993

    Related Impreza Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Subaru Impreza a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Impreza both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru Impreza fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Impreza gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Impreza has 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Impreza. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Subaru Impreza?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Subaru Impreza:

    • Premium trim level now comes with Subaru's SI-Drive engine management
    • Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Subaru Impreza reliable?

    To determine whether the Subaru Impreza is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Impreza. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Impreza's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Subaru Impreza a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Subaru Impreza is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Impreza is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Subaru Impreza?

    The least-expensive 2021 Subaru Impreza is the 2021 Subaru Impreza 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,295.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,995
    • 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,295
    • Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,095
    • Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,395
    • 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,595
    • Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,695
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Subaru Impreza?

    If you're interested in the Subaru Impreza, the next question is, which Impreza model is right for you? Impreza variants include Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Impreza models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Subaru Impreza

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Overview

    The 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Impreza Hatchback.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Impreza Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport, Base, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback?

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 13 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchbacks are available in my area?

    2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 56 new 2021 [object Object] Impreza Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,753 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,868 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Impreza Hatchback available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Impreza Hatchback for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Impreza Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Subaru Impreza for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,834.

    Find a new Subaru for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,507.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback and all available trim types: Sport, Base, Limited, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Subaru lease specials

    Related 2021 Subaru Impreza Hatchback info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles