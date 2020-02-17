2020 Subaru Impreza Hatchback
What’s new
- EyeSight Driver Assist is now standard on Premium and Sport sedans
- Revised headlights, grille and front bumper on hatchbacks
- Other features are now standard for select trims
- Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive delivers secure handling and wet-weather traction
- The roomy cabin is quiet and comfortable
- Plenty of advanced driver safety features
- Available manual transmission for those who want to row their own gears
- Slow and noisy acceleration
- Interior materials are lower-quality compared to many rivals
- Hard to match fuel economy estimates in the real world
2020 Subaru Impreza Review
The fifth-gen Subaru Impreza has been on sale for a few years. Now, for 2020, Subaru is giving it a minor update to help keep things fresh. The changes include more standard equipment and updated front-end styling. As before, you get standard all-wheel drive, which is rare for this class of car. The increased traction can be compelling to those who live in wet or snowy climates and don't want to own a crossover SUV.
That said, the basic package of the 2020 Impreza is still the same. That means most of our praises and complaints about the 2019 model carry over to 2020. The engine is noisy and still feels underpowered for the class, and the lackluster real-world fuel economy makes it worse. The quality of the interior also comes across as a little low buck, especially compared to some of the newer competitors.
Do some test drives and you'll likely find rivals such as the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra more well-rounded. But that's not to say we don't like this Subaru. It's comfortable and roomy and comes with lots of advanced driver safety aids. Add in the standard all-wheel drive and you've got a pretty compelling small car, especially if you frequently drive in poor weather.
Which Impreza does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Subaru Impreza models
Like many compacts, the 2020 Subaru Impreza is available as a sedan or a four-door hatchback. Features on the four trims are roughly identical for both body styles. The trims — base, Premium, Sport and Limited — are all powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 145 lb-ft) and pack all-wheel drive. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic.
As the name suggests, the base model is sparsely equipped. Highlights include keyless entry, a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, and a single USB port up front. The Premium counts alloy wheels, heated seats, an extra USB port and an upgraded audio system among its additions. Hatchbacks get roof rails and a cargo cover.
Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver aids is available on the base Impreza and standard on the Premium and above. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, automatic reverse braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation.
Upgrading to the Sport primarily gets you larger wheels, sporty suspension tuning, and a larger touchscreen. Some unique visual touches also give it a little more flair. The Limited keeps some of the Sport's feature upgrades and adds LED headlights, leather upholstery, and automatic climate control among other features.
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Subaru Impreza.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently bought a 2020 Impreza Sport hatchback with manual transmission. Compared to my 2017 base model Impreza, this one is MUCH nicer. I notice road and wind noise is significantly quieter, and the sound of the boxer engine is softer as well, so Subaru must have added more insulation to the car to make it quieter. My wife and I also love the heated front seats. My old Impreza took forever to warm up in the winter, and now I am able to get warm within 2 minutes of getting into the car. The heated mirrors are nice to have in winter as well. The amount of and ease-of-use of the technology is great. Since I opted for the manual transmission, I don’t have the EyeSight safety features, but the 8-inch LCD screen is great and comes with STARLINK as well as lots of info about the performance of the car (gas mileage, oil temp, tire pressure, etc). And the backup cam is my favorite of any car I’ve ever driven. Also, the sport cloth is a classy and unique touch, as are the 18-inch alloy wheels. I don’t mind that the gas mileage doesn’t compare to rival car brands because I like having all-wheel drive all the time. If you’re comfortable with manual transmission, I’d recommend going with it over the more popular CVT transmission because acceleration feels sportier and less sluggish than the CVT. If you want a sporty, fun car with all-wheel drive, I’d definitely recommend this car.
I own a 2008 Subaru Impreza wagon with standard transmission, always liked the car. Decided to buy a 2020 since the 08 is getting tired. Bad move, first of all whoever designed the interior did not design it shifting in mind. The cover on the console storage bin gets in the way and makes it very uncomfortable to maneuver the shift lever. Then there's the horrific rev hang which keeps your RPMs up there when you push in the clutch to shift. It makes it very difficult to shift smoothly. I took it back to the dealership to see if they could do something to fix it and they said no that's the way the computer is programmed. Not sure what I'm going to do with this thing, whether I'll keep it or trade it on something else but with the rev hang and trying to maneuver the shifter around the console lid it's a very unpleasant driving experience that's for sure. For now I'm driving the 08 mostly and I'm glad I didn't get rid of it.
I just purchased this car new 3 weeks ago. The fuel mileage I am getting is 28-30 mpg per tank of fuel. This is before it's even broken in and I am dogging it hard. I always do with a new car as it is better for it. Good luck. Very satisfied customer here.
For an all wheel drive Subaru, the price is low compared to many others on the market. Very tight care with a sporty feel.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,495
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,595
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,995
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,295
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Impreza safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an audible warning when vehicles are approaching from the side, such as when backing out of a parking space.
- Subaru EyeSight
- Bundles several driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically if a collision is deemed imminent while reversing.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
Subaru Impreza vs. the competition
Subaru Impreza vs. Subaru Legacy
The Legacy is the Impreza's larger sibling. Like most of Subaru's lineup, the Legacy comes standard with all-wheel drive, a feature that's not available in most of the competition. Other standard equipment is similar. The Legacy features more room for passengers and cargo, but expect to pay more for the space.
Subaru Impreza vs. Subaru Crosstrek
The Crosstrek is basically an Impreza hatchback with extra ground clearance and more aggressive styling. Otherwise, aspects such as the engine and interior design are all the same. You'll pay a little more to get a Crosstrek, but the distinctive outdoorsy character is certainly worth it.
Subaru Impreza vs. Honda Civic
The Civic is our top-ranked sedan for a good reason, and, like the Impreza, it's available as both a sedan and a hatch. There's even a coupe version, which is a rarity these days. The Civic nails just about everything you want from a small car, including plenty of room, lots of features and pleasing performance. But if you want all-wheel drive, the Impreza is the way to go.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Subaru Impreza:
- EyeSight Driver Assist is now standard on Premium and Sport sedans
- Revised headlights, grille and front bumper on hatchbacks
- Other features are now standard for select trims
- Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
The least-expensive 2020 Subaru Impreza is the 2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,195.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,495
- Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,595
- Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,995
- Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,295
- Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,895
- 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,195
