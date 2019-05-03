2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
What’s new
- Revised feature availability
- The Starlink telematics system gains a few new features
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior for a hatchback of its size
- Infotainment system is easy to use
- High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
- Plug-in capability and good overall fuel economy
- Smaller cargo capacity than standard Crosstrek
- Maximum acceleration is underwhelming
- Considerably more expensive than standard Crosstrek
Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is a bit of an anomaly. Normally, Subaru's vehicles set themselves apart with enhanced off-road capabilities and utility. This one, however, is all about saving gas.
The new Crosstrek Hybrid isn't the company's first hybrid — there was a short-lived model in the Crosstrek's previous-generation lineup. But it is the first plug-in-hybrid. Under the hood is a modified version of the Crosstrek's regular 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. For the electricity part, there are two electric motors and an 8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged with an external power source.
The result is an estimated all-electric driving range of 17 miles and an overall fuel economy rating of 35 mpg once the hybrid battery is depleted. This new plug-in costs a lot more than a regular Crosstrek when new, though tax incentives help defray the cost. Depending on your driving habits and access to charging stations, it's possible the hybrid could start paying for itself in only a few years.
Be aware that there are better choices for a plug-in hybrid if you're looking for maximum efficiency. The Chevrolet Volt, for example, has an all-electric range of more than 50 miles. But the Crosstrek is distinctive in its class for offering light off-road and foul-weather abilities thanks to its 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Overall, we think it's worth a look.
2019 Subaru Crosstrek models
The five-passenger 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in a single trim level that is comparable to the top Limited trim in the conventionally powered Crosstrek. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
An 8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers two electric motor-generators for a combined output of 148 hp. On a full charge, the EPA estimates the Crosstrek Hybrid will travel 17 miles on electric-only propulsion. Charging from a standard 120-volt household outlet will take about five hours. A 240-volt charger will take only two hours.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. On the tech front, the Crosstrek Hybrid comes with Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Starlink emergency communications, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
You also get Subaru's complete suite of EyeSight advanced safety features: forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and reverse automatic braking.
Available options are bundled together and are limited to a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
The Crosstrek Hybrid's daily driving character differs from that of the gasoline version due to the electrification of its powertrain. In gasoline mode, it feels more willing because it accelerates quicker (about 1.5 seconds quicker to 60 mph) and exhibits more low-end torque around town. When the battery is charged, it delivers the smooth feel of direct drive in a pure EV mode.
It excels off-road and exhibits coordination and control on winding mountain roads. The steering is reassuring too. But in more common suburban circumstances, it's quite vague and uncertain. The brakes are powerful and feel predictable when driving casually around town, but they can be springy with more aggressive use.
Comfort8.0
Don't be fooled by the Crosstrek's jacked-up stance. The ride is unexpectedly smooth, controlled and comfortable. It makes sense when you consider this vehicle's generous suspension travel and reasonably sized wheels with generous sidewalls. We also found much to like about the nicely contoured seats and the effective air conditioning.
As for noise, this plug-in hybrid has a Jekyll and Hyde personality. It's very quiet when running on battery power, but the engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) do make themselves heard when the juice runs out. It's not as raucous in this mode as a gasoline-only Crosstrek, though, because the hybrid system's CVT automatic can blend in an electrical component.
Interior8.5
The Subaru Crosstrek may have a hiked-up stance, but that only serves to make it easier to enter and exit than a standard car. Once inside, the controls are easy to reach and simple to understand. The audio and climate controls are logically arrayed, and the two information screens complement each other.
It feels reasonably roomy too, particularly up front. That's because not only is it nicely spacious in a strict physical sense but also because the view out is expansive. It also helps that the driver has all the adjustments necessary to settle into an agreeable position behind the wheel.
Utility6.0
The regular Crosstrek's cargo hold isn't exactly cavernous. But the plug-in hybrid is even worse because the battery raises the load floor behind the rear seats substantially, reducing the cargo volume and raising the height that cargo must be lifted for loading.
Further forward, the rear seats do accommodate child car seats well. And when no one is there, they fold down as they do in any other Crosstrek. Small-item storage is no better than adequate. The door pockets, center console box and glove compartment are a reasonable size, but there aren't many more places to stash items beyond these basics.
Technology8.0
The Crosstrek's technology is easy to get along with. The infotainment interface is pleasantly straightforward because the touchscreen employs a nice combination of physical controls and logical on-screen menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto hookups are easy too. The sound quality isn't liable to win any awards, but it does the job.
On the driver aid side, the Subaru's system is comprehensive and easy to live with. The accident avoidance systems never issued any false alarms, and the daily-use systems such as adaptive cruise control are effective and easy to use. We particularly like how the rear cross-traffic alert system is able to apply the brakes if a hazard appears suddenly when you're backing out of a parking space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.
Trending topics in reviews
- electrical system
- warranty
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
We ordered our Hybrid (PHEV), and it took about 3 months to get it in but it is so worth the wait! We are running about 45mpg in Hybrid mode trying to keep the battery charged every night. I love the flexibility to run in full electric mode when off-roading, so we run in “save mode” until we hit the trail start. The silence is bliss when all the Wranglers drive up and try to laugh at our e-Subie, but we end up nice and cool at the end with a MUCH more comfy ride than them. I’m thrilled with the top trim on this as the interior is really nice inside. The blue stitching on the hybrid looks sweet, and it’s extremely comfy on long rides. It’s our first Subaru, and we are so excited that they are committing to building more electric and hybrids in the future! Go Subie!!
I drove a 2013 Ford C-Max Energi for six years, but wanted a PHEV with all-wheel drive and higher ground clearance. Enter the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. On the plus side, in addition to its all-wheel drive and generous ground clearance, the Crosstrek has solid handling, and its standard Eyesight safety features work well. Yes, it could use more power, but if you push it hard enough, the Crosstrek Hybrid will still accelerate sufficiently to get out of its own way. On the negative side, I've read that Subaru quality control has suffered a bit as of late and sure enough, my Subaru has some minor examples of this. There is an annoying rattle coming from somewhere in the overhead center console and a section of blue trim on the passenger side was loose from day one until I was finally able to force it into place. Speaking of noises, the pedestrian alert warning sound is excessively loud. This was confirmed by a mechanic at the dealership I bought the car from. He claims that the sound level is adjustable, but when he tried to decrease the volume, he said it would always default back to the maximum setting and no one in the service department seems to be able to figure it out. (A side note: my wife and I test drove another 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid before buying this one and the other one was so relatively quiet that neither we nor the salesman could hear anything to speak of. If I had known ahead of time that the pedestrian alert warning was going to be this loud, that might have been a deal breaker in itself.) Since the Crosstrek is based on Subaru's entry model Impreza, it lacks certain features such as dual zone climate control, power rear hatch, rain sensing wipers, fully automatic speed sensitive door locks and ambient noise sensitive radio volume that are found in other Subaru models. At the price point of the hybrid model, it would have been helpful to at least have these features available as options if not standard equipment. Anyway, the Crosstrek Hybrid will do for now until something better comes along.
Nice car to drive, handles well and has adequate power. Big plus is average mileage over first 300 miles--42mpg for an all-wheel drive car on regular gas! Our model is nicely equipped. Hybrid system and battery come with an 8 year or 100,000 mi warranty from Subaru, the standard drivetrain is warranted 50k, the rest 36k. Subaru is making these cars in very limited quantity until buyer interest is engaged.
This car is a pathetic attempt at greenwashing the brand. I tried it about a month ago and came away unimpressed. Having the dealer tack on a $5k "market adjustment" made me leave the dealership fuming. The car is under-powered, loud, hampered by a battery lump in the trunk AND $10K TOO EXPENSIVE. Seriously, what are Subaru execs thinking?
Features & Specs
|Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,995
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Crosstrek safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when you're backing out of a parking space.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Issues an audible and visual warning if cars are in your blind spot.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Stops the car if an imminent collision is detected while backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback
Finding an equivalent for the Subaru Crosstrek is no easy feat because it combines many subcompact crossover SUV traits with an unusual amount of off-road capabilities. For that reason, some of its most direct competitors are its siblings in its own Subaru lineup. The Subaru Outback is larger. As you'd expect, the interior has more passenger space. But the Outback costs more, too.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Forester
In the Subaru spectrum between the Crosstrek and the Outback, the Forester finds a niche right in the middle. The Forester has much of the off-road capabilities as its siblings but benefits from a much larger cargo space.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda HR-V
If you're looking for a subcompact crossover SUV but don't need the off-road abilities of the Subaru Crosstrek, the Honda HR-V is likely a better fit. It has all of the practicality you'd require and is bolstered by some clever storage and cargo solutions. In particular, the rear seat gives the HR-V an unusual amount of flexibility for passengers and cargo. It also benefits from smart storage bins and pockets for smaller items.
FAQ
Is the Subaru Crosstrek a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek:
- Revised feature availability
- The Starlink telematics system gains a few new features
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Is the Subaru Crosstrek reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,995.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,995
What are the different models of Subaru Crosstrek?
More about the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is a compact hatchback that has the look and capabilities of an SUV. Solid handling, standard all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine make it a smart choice for buyers on a budget.
The Crosstrek has three trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. As the name implies, all models use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 152 horsepower and returns decent but not impressive fuel mileage.
The base 2.0i model comes with all the basic features you would expect in a vehicle in this class. Keyless entry and a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display all come standard along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and roof rails up top. For 2019, Subaru's EyeSight safety system is offered as an option on this entry-level trim and includes a blind-spot warning system and automatic emergency braking.
Moving up to the 2.0i Premium adds interior upgrades such as a leather-covered steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats and automatic headlights. You also get the Starlink emergency and convenience telematics system. If you're looking for a more refined Crosstrek, the 2.0i Limited is what you want. It gets a leather-trimmed interior, machine-finished 18-inch wheels, unique interior colors, and a larger 8-inch dashboard touchscreen. Automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and push-button start are also part of the Limited trim.
The number of stand-alone factory-offered options is minimal when it comes to the Crosstrek. In addition to the aforementioned EyeSight safety option, the base model offers an automatic transmission and a few small upgrades such as a cargo tray and floor mats. Premium models add a sunroof and fancy upholstery stitching, while the Limited is the only Crosstrek that can be ordered with the high-end Harman Kardon sound system and an onboard navigation system. Subaru does offer a wide variety of dealer-offered optional features, however.
Compared to other small hatchback and SUVs, the Crosstrek competes very favorably on price, especially when you consider that it comes with standard all-wheel drive. It might not have as many optional features as some competitors. But if you want a rugged vehicle that can handle rough roads and snowy weather without skipping a beat, the Crosstrek is a strong contender. To find additional details and see inventory near you, let Edmunds show you the way.
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrids are available in my area?
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Crosstrek Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Crosstrek Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru Crosstrek for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,194.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,885.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and all available trim types: Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
