2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible
What’s new
- Name changed to align with Mercedes-Benz EQ sub-brand
- Level 1 charging cable now standard
- Part of the second-generation Smart Fortwo Electric Drive introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- A short wheelbase and narrow width make it easy to park
- Fun and distinctive interior design
- Uncomfortable ride quality on rough roads and over bumps
- Pitiful EV range makes it nearly impossible to use for longer trips
- Large rear blind spots, especially with the convertible
- Quality of interior materials is pretty poor
Which EQ fortwo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Smart EQ Fortwo is the brand's U.S. grand finale. The automaker is ending nationwide sales to focus on global business and will have no new 2020 vehicles available in the States. For its swan song, the electric version of its miniature Fortwo is renamed the EQ Fortwo to align with parent company Mercedes-Benz's nomenclature for electric vehicles.
Unfortunately, the name change hasn't come along with any substantial changes. This EQ Fortwo is equipped with the same 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which allows just 58 miles of range (57 miles for the convertible Cabrio model). That's less than a quarter of the range of other top electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Kona Electric.
If you need a clean vehicle for short city trips, and you need it to be super easy to park, the EQ Fortwo is worth checking out. Otherwise we say go for a much more capable and enjoyable EV such as the Kona Electric, Mini Cooper SE or Nissan Leaf.
2019 smart EQ fortwo models
The coupe version of the 2019 EQ Fortwo comes in three trim levels: Pure, Passion and Prime. The Cabrio is available only in the Passion trim. Each EQ Fortwo comes with a 17.6-kWh battery and electric motor making 80 hp and 118 lb-ft of torque. There are also several options and packages from which to choose. Standard equipment includes:
Pure
Starts you off with:
- 15-inch steel wheels
- LED daytime running lights
- Rearview camera
- Smartphone voice recognition
- Cruise control
- 3.5-inch color display in instrument cluster
- Bluetooth streaming audio connectivity
Passion
Also brings:
- Alloy wheels
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Black or two-tone fabric upholstery
- Heated power mirrors
- Cargo cover
Prime
Tops the list with:
- Leather upholstery with contrast stitching
- Panoramic sunroof
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- Foglights
- Heated seats
Available add-ons include:
- 7-inch touchscreen with navigation and Android Auto
- Leather or faux leather interior
- Ambient lighting
- Climate package: heated steering wheel, additional insulation
- Sport package: lowered suspension, black 16-inch wheels and leather-wrapped steering wheel (Prime only)
- JBL audio system with removable subwoofer (Prime only)
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|prime 2dr Convertible
electric DD
|MSRP
|$29,100
|MPG
|112 city / 91 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|passion 2dr Convertible
electric DD
|MSRP
|$28,100
|MPG
|112 city / 91 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite EQ fortwo safety features:
- Proximity Warning Function
- Helps avoid collisions by alerting you if the Fortwo is approaching the car in front too quickly.
- Rear Park Assist
- Uses sensors in the rear bumper to alert you when the Fortwo approaches an object while backing up.
- Crosswind Assist
- Detects if the Fortwo is being pushed around in its lane by strong crosswinds and applies brakes to keep it straight.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
smart EQ fortwo vs. the competition
smart EQ fortwo vs. Fiat 500e
The second row of the 500e is so cramped that it's tempting to consider it a two-seater. On the other hand, the Fiat offers more usable space than the EQ Fortwo. The 500e also has greater range and a longer wheelbase that enhances comfort. If you want a tiny EV, the 500e simply brings more to the table.
smart EQ fortwo vs. Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf is a very well-rounded electric vehicle. It has room for four full-size adults and at least 150 miles of EV range, with some models reaching 226 miles. Cargo space is still tight, but the driving experience is smooth and the Leaf offers good value against four-door competitors. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan Leaf.
smart EQ fortwo vs. Volkswagen e-Golf
The e-Golf is an electric car that is great at avoiding common EV pitfalls. It has a comfortable ride, plenty of interior space and premium materials throughout. We also really like its handling. The e-Golf's one big drawback is range, at just 125 miles. But of course, that is far more than you'd get in an EQ Fortwo anyway.
FAQ
Is the smart EQ fortwo a good car?
What's new in the 2019 smart EQ fortwo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo:
Is the smart EQ fortwo reliable?
Is the 2019 smart EQ fortwo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 smart EQ fortwo?
The least-expensive 2019 smart EQ fortwo is the 2019 smart EQ fortwo passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,100.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of smart EQ fortwo?
More about the 2019 smart EQ fortwo
2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible Overview
The 2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible is offered in the following styles: prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD), and passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 EQ fortwo Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 EQ fortwo Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including prime, passion, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 smart EQ fortwo Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
