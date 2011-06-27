2019 smart EQ fortwo
Which EQ fortwo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- A short wheelbase and narrow width make it easy to park
- Fun and distinctive interior design
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo.
Features & Specs
|prime 2dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$26,740
|MPG
|124 city / 94 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|passion 2dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$25,390
|MPG
|124 city / 94 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|pure 2dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$23,900
|MPG
|124 city / 94 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite EQ fortwo safety features:
- Proximity Warning Function
- Helps avoid collisions by alerting you if the Fortwo is approaching the car in front too quickly.
- Rear Park Assist
- Uses sensors in the rear bumper to alert you when the Fortwo approaches an object while backing up.
- Crosswind Assist
- Detects if the Fortwo is being pushed around in its lane by strong crosswinds and applies brakes to keep it straight.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
smart EQ fortwo vs. the competition
smart EQ fortwo vs. Fiat 500e
The second row of the 500e is so cramped that it's tempting to consider it a two-seater. On the other hand, the Fiat offers more usable space than the EQ Fortwo. The 500e also has greater range and a longer wheelbase that enhances comfort. If you want a tiny EV, the 500e simply brings more to the table.
smart EQ fortwo vs. Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf is a very well-rounded electric vehicle. It has room for four full-size adults and at least 150 miles of EV range, with some models reaching 226 miles. Cargo space is still tight, but the driving experience is smooth and the Leaf offers good value against four-door competitors. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan Leaf.
smart EQ fortwo vs. Volkswagen e-Golf
The e-Golf is an electric car that is great at avoiding common EV pitfalls. It has a comfortable ride, plenty of interior space and premium materials throughout. We also really like its handling. The e-Golf's one big drawback is range, at just 125 miles. But of course, that is far more than you'd get in an EQ Fortwo anyway.
FAQ
Is the smart EQ fortwo a good car?
What's new in the 2019 smart EQ fortwo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo:
- Name changed to align with Mercedes-Benz EQ sub-brand
- Level 1 charging cable now standard
- Part of the second-generation Smart Fortwo Electric Drive introduced for 2017
Is the smart EQ fortwo reliable?
Is the 2019 smart EQ fortwo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 smart EQ fortwo?
The least-expensive 2019 smart EQ fortwo is the 2019 smart EQ fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,900.
Other versions include:
- prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $26,740
- passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $25,390
- pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $23,900
What are the different models of smart EQ fortwo?
More about the 2019 smart EQ fortwo
2019 smart EQ fortwo Overview
The 2019 smart EQ fortwo is offered in the following submodels: EQ fortwo Hatchback, EQ fortwo Convertible. Available styles include prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD), passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD), prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), and pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 smart EQ fortwo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 smart EQ fortwo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 EQ fortwo.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 smart EQ fortwo?
