  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 2001 Saturn S-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SW2 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S-Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,150
See S-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.2/387.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,150
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,150
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2489 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Exterior Colors
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Green
  • Cranberry
  • Cranberry
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,150
steel wheelsyes
P185/60R T tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See S-Series Inventory

Related Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SW2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles