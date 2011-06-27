Used 2011 Saab 9-4X 3.0i Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 9-4X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6950 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
Rear Seat Passenger Packageyes
Trailer Towing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Radioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Panoramic Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Length190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Zodiac Black Metallic
  • Birch White
  • Moorland Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 104H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles