Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews

2003 Saab 9-3 Linear 2.0T Jaime Perez , 04/17/2016 Linear 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful Great car! This car is bulletproof if properly maintained. I stayed on top of maintance and the car never let me down. At 230,000 miles I drove the car cross country coast to coast all the time without any fear of breakdowns. I even cruised at triple digits out in the desert with no problems. Engine still strong at that mileage. Frequent oil changes highly recommended to prevent sludge in these engines and to prevent turbo failure. Car still has original transmission at 230,000 miles. The car feels very light and corners like a sports car. These Saabs do have electrical problems but the only ones I encountered were passengers door lock stopped working and the high beam shutter in the Xenon headlights stopped working so no more high beams. I would definitely recommend getting the daytime running lights disabled at a shop that specializes in Saabs because they come from the factory with the daytime running lights which leave the headlights on all the time whenever the car is on. If your car is equipped with Bi Xenon headlights like mine was you don't want them on whenever the car is on because the bulbs are expensive and if the high beam shutter stops working like it did in mine then you're looking at $750 a headlight for replacement. Also check the Coil Springs on all four corners because they tend to rust due to poor coating from the factory which can lead them to breaking which is not good if it happens while driving. The car gave me an impressive 39mpg on the highway during summer days and 34mpg during winter on the highway. The car gave me 24 mpg in the city. The car has more than enough power for everyday day driving. The car is amazing in the snow and it's a great cold weather car. Never got stuck in snow and drove it in multiple snowstorms where there was so much snow that only rigs and trucks were on the roads. The car also survived every day cold starts in -20 degree weather never failing to start. I will definitely be buying another Saab in the future. Great European cars. Stay on top of maintance and you will get a car that is reliable, sporty, good looking, good on gas, great driver in any weather, turbo power, handles, great cargo space, room for 5 people, luxury features for the year of the car! There's a reason why there's so many of these on the roads especially in the northeast!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

first sight fell in love, still loving strong whasaab , 09/22/2013 32 of 32 people found this review helpful At first, I was very hesitant about buying this car because I read many unsatisfying reviews on Saab. However, bought 2003 9-3 vector in Feb 2013 under 6k, looked new inside and out, one owner and no accident. Checked with Saab if the car had any mechanical service done. All the recalls had been taken care of and no other mechanical issues. After 8 months putting over 10k still feels like a new car. But make sure you use premium gas and full synthetic oil. Not using premium grade gas will give you check engine light. But don't panic, it will go away if you put premium. My $6k saab looks better and runs better than brand new camrys or accords .. love this car.

Loveable but complicated!! merashad , 06/14/2011 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I love the car for it's design and drivibility. The car responds well if maintained. The complicated portion of the car is its electrial and quirky engine light. One day the car is fine and the next, the electrial system can just quit without warning. No, mishaves to complete shut off. If you are looking to purchase this car you'll need to have on hand about $1500 due to abrupt problems.

Objective 2003 Saab convertible review. geek , 10/02/2009 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Quiet (yes a convertible) solid feel, comfortable seats, highly responsive engine, reasonable few blind spots, good MPG. Some odd features but not annoying and something Saab is noted for. The torque steer nonsense you read about is something that average drivers will never notice or care about. This is nice riding and driving car, that was a great purchase. It has all the options that you would expect in a car that sold and sells in this price range. The higher than normal depreciation means you can buy an expensive car for less. The cost of repair is not out of line with any high end car. BTW the trunk is functional for trips, the back seats go down to extend the storage.