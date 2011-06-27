2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge
What’s new
- Limited-production Zenith model
- Part of the first Ghost Series II generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Exquisite levels of luxury
- Interior is serene at all speeds
- Craftsmanship is second to none
- Trunk isn't as large as rivals
- Your friends will know you didn't get the expensive one
2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review
Stately, elegant and fitted with some of the most lavish interior decor you'll find in an automobile, the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a serious sight to behold. At nearly 18 feet in length, this ultra-luxury sedan is one of the longest vehicles on the road — and that's just the standard version. The extended-wheelbase version of the Ghost stretches almost 7 more inches.
The Ghost's interior is, as you'd expect, magnificent. There is nearly flawless build quality everywhere you look and there are a number of exclusive features to choose from. There's an optional refrigerator for your Champagne flutes, for example, or foldout picnic tables. Not impressed? How about a Starlight LED headliner or personalized monogrammed headrests?
Given this, it's understandable then that the Ghost is one of the most expensive vehicles on the road. But in the immortal words of Ferris Bueller: If you have the means, we highly recommend picking one up.
Which Ghost Series II does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models
The 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a five-passenger luxury sedan offered in standard-wheelbase Ghost (SWB) or Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB) versions. The EWB adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels for more rear passenger space. Both models are powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses satellite data to help determine gear selection.
The long list of standard features for the Ghost includes:
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Panoramic sunroof
- Air suspension
- Power-closing rear doors
Inside you'll find:
- Full leather upholstery on seats, door and instrument panels, and center console
- Massaging front seats
- Wi-Fi, a navigation system and a 10.3-inch display
The EWB Ghost ratchets up the luxury level with massaging rear seats and upgraded infotainment features.
A special Black Badge subtrim adds:
- A black trim treatment inside and out (even the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament gets the dark chrome treatment)
- Special steering and suspension tuning
- An increase in power to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque
There are several option packages and seemingly endless ways to personalize your Ghost, including (but not limited to):
- Lambswool floor mats
- Duck-feather cushions
- Monogram-stitched headrests
- Massage and ventilation functions for the rear seats
- LED-infused headliner
- Rear seat cooler specifically designed for two Champagne bottles and Champagne flutes
- Foldout tables for the rear seats
Sponsored cars related to the Ghost Series II
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Black Badge 4dr Sedan
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$352,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ghost Series II safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
- High Beam Assist Plus
- Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
- Night Vision
- Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. the competition
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. Bentley Mulsanne
The Bentley Mulsanne is a bit longer than the standard Ghost and a bit shorter than the EWB version. It offers Ghost-like exclusivity and comfort, but with a slightly different feel. While the Ghost tends to favor comfort and serenity, the Mulsanne is a bit more engaging to drive.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
The Maybach is the value pick of the ultra-luxury sedan class, assuming a car priced around $200K can be considered as such. It undercuts the Ghost by a margin of more than $100,000 and offers nearly the same levels of glitz, glamour and performance. The Maybach is whisper-quiet on the inside and comes with plenty of standard and optional features to keep you comfortable. It's a win for the Maybach, right? Well, what sounds better: telling your friends you just bought a Mercedes, or telling them you just bought a Rolls-Royce? Exactly.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II vs. Porsche Panamera
If you're looking for a luxury sedan with more performance than palatial presence, the Porsche Panamera might be right for you. It doesn't match the Ghost for exclusivity or lavish features — it's not even close — but it does provide a thrilling experience for the driver. And you're pretty unlikely to feel any shame when you hand the keys over to your 677-horsepower Porsche the valet and ask for upfront parking.
FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II:
- Limited-production Zenith model
- Part of the first Ghost Series II generation introduced for 2015
Is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II reliable?
Is the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II?
The least-expensive 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $352,500.
Other versions include:
- Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $352,500
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II?
More about the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge Overview
The 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge is offered in the following styles: Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ghost Series II Black Badge.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Ghost Series II Black Badge featuring deep dives into trim levels including Black Badge, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badges are available in my area?
2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Ghost Series II Black Badge for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge Ghost Series II Black Badge you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,937.
Find a new Rolls-Royce for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,519.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge and all available trim types: Black Badge. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Related 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6