2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Sedan
- There are no significant changes for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- Part of the first Ghost generation introduced for 2010
- Power is plentiful from the massive V12 engine
- A silent cabin and smooth ride make for impressive comfort
- Interior materials and craftsmanship are impeccable
- Ability to customize to your heart's content
- Trunk isn't as large as rivals
For most of its history, Rolls-Royce has been the car you buy when you can also afford to buy a driver to go with it. In this context, it's easy to understand the emphasis placed on passenger comfort in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. But like most Rolls-Royce cars of the last decade, the new Ghost doesn't disappoint should you be the one behind the wheel.
Much of this owes the English automaker's integration into the BMW portfolio. And since the Ghost shares some of its basic architecture with the previous-generation 7 Series, there's a bit of dynamic athleticism absent in the Rolls-Royce models of old. You might still choose to keep a driver on call, but consider making it a part-time arrangement. You'll likely want to take the wheel yourself more often than not.
With 563 horsepower coming from a massive twin-turbo V12, the big sedan gathers speed effortlessly and occupants are well insulated from any noises coming from under the hood or anything else from the outside world. Nominally considered an entry-level Rolls-Royce (a rich phrase, that), you'll find the Ghost's interior bathed in premium leather, with equally opulent touches throughout the cabin. Even the buttons are made of glass instead of plastic.
For tech and infotainment, the Ghost borrows heavily from BMW and benefits from proven features and ease of use. And as if an off-the-shelf Ghost weren't special enough, you can also customize your car from an array of paint, trim and interior materials for a truly bespoke automobile.
And if you find you still can't stomach the thought of threading traffic yourself — or if you really just need to get some work done — there's always the Ghost's larger and more formal sibling, the Phantom. In contrast to the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the Phantom is a bit more of a traditional take on old-world luxury Rolls, lending itself to chauffeured action.
And if you like everything about the Rolls-Royce aesthetic, but wish you could drive one to the mountains to go skiing, there's now the all-new Cullinan SUV. The next-generation Ghost is actually slated to use an aluminum spaceframe derived from the Cullinan for the 2021 model year for weight savings and, ultimately, better fuel economy.
While Bentleys, Mercedes Maybachs and Aston Martins are all coveted cars in their own right, there's nothing quite like a Rolls-Royce to announce that you've arrived.
2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II models
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is a five-passenger luxury sedan offered in standard-wheelbase Ghost (SWB) or Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB) versions. The EWB adds almost 7 inches between front and rear wheels for more rear passenger space. Both models are powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 (563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that uses satellite data to help determine gear selection.
There's a list of copious standard features, such as adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, an air suspension and power-closing rear doors. Inside you'll find full leather upholstery on seats, door and instrument panels, and center console, plus massaging front seats, Wi-Fi, a navigation system and a 10.3-inch display, among many other niceties.
The EWB Ghost ratchets up the luxury level with massaging rear seats and upgraded infotainment features. There's also a special Black Badge subtrim that opts for a sinister black treatment inside and out (even the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament gets the dark chrome treatment). The Black Badge also enhances performance with special steering and suspension tuning, and power is increased to 603 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque.
There are several option packages, such as the Rolls-Royce Signature package to further outfit the Ghost with decadent features such as lambswool floormats and a Starlight LED-infused headliner. As with other Rolls-Royce vehicles, the Ghost can be personalized in seemingly endless ways, from paint to interior trim and upholstery. You can specify all of these to suit your extravagant tastes.
|4dr Sedan
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$315,000
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Black Badge 4dr Sedan
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$362,725
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5250 rpm
|EWB 4dr Sedan
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$349,000
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Ghost Series II safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if you begin to drift out of your lane with audible and visual alarms.
- High Beam Assist Plus
- Automatically activates high beams on dark roads and deactivates them when oncoming vehicles are detected.
- Night Vision
- Cuts through the night by displaying a daylight-like monochromatic video feed of the road ahead.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II vs. the competition
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II vs. Bentley Mulsanne
The Rolls-Royce Ghost looks the part of a premium luxury sedan, and it most certainly is. One thing that might diminish its cachet in the eyes of the ultra-vigilant is its architecture rooted in the BMW 7 Series. The Bentley, by comparison, has a purer pedigree, although we'd argue that a BMW foundation is not a bad place to start. The Ghost also benefits from newer technology than the Mulsanne. Both the Ghost and the Mulsanne have head-turning presence, regal interiors and exemplary comfort.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
The Rolls-Royce Ghost shares only a fleeting similarity to the Maybach. It is based on BMW's 7 Series flagship sedan, a luxury rival to Mercedes' S-Class. The Rolls-Royce starts well above $300,000 compared to the Maybach's sub-$175,000 starting price, but for that money, you get a big sedan that is more likely to turn heads, especially with the rear-hinged passenger doors. You also get far more customization options.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II vs. Bentley Flying Spur
It will cost you another $80,000 or so to upgrade to a Rolls-Royce Ghost from the Flying Spur, but at this level it should barely be a dip on your financial lead. The Ghost has all of the presence of the Bentley and ups the wow factor with the rear-hinged "suicide" doors. You'll also get significantly more in the way of technology, with items such as low-level automated driving systems and advanced safety features.
The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $315,000.
- 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $315,000
- Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $362,725
- EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $349,000
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), Black Badge 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and EWB 4dr Sedan (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
