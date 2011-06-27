Overall rating

Luxurious motoring is made better with a removable top, or at least that's the concept behind the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn. While most drivers will merely buy whatever is on the dealer lot, the true Rolls-Royce connoisseur will spend some time with their salesperson to configure their Dawn to their exacting specifications. With a wealth of materials, colors and finishes for just about every visible piece on the car, your imagination is truly the only inhibiting factor.

Powering the Dawn is a stout but silky V12 engine and smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. Producing 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque, it can accelerate its heft faster than you may expect. But don't call it a sports car. Its adaptive suspension is tuned to insulate and remove you from the world, not connect you to it.

And you shouldn't be in a hurry when you're in a Rolls-Royce since the interior does nothing if not promote relaxation. While there is a widescreen infotainment display, it can pivot out of view so driver and passenger alike can focus on the deep-pile carpet, handcrafted wood trim, and sumptuous leather rather than a bright display.

For 2019, the Adamas trim darkens the Dawn with black carbon-fiber, blackened titanium and black leather. Though this treatment does give the Dawn a sinister look, it retains the same quiet ride as the standard model. But you better act fast if you're interested; Rolls-Royce will only be making 30 of them.

Do you want hand-built craftsmanship but a little more handling capability? Check out the Bentley Continental GT convertible. Not only is it more satisfying to drive on a twisty road, but it's also more affordable. Ultimately, if you're researching the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn, it's because you want the undisputed leader in luxury cruising. And no matter which version of the Dawn you get, you won't be disappointed.