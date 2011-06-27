2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible
- A new ultra-exclusive Adamas Collection model debuts
- Part of the first Dawn generation introduced for 2016
- Exceptionally smooth and quiet
- Adults can fit in the back seat
- Seemingly infinite customization possibilities
- So many options, you'll have to speak with a specialist to build one
- Navigation display isn't a touchscreen
- The build you laboriously worked on might not match next season's fashion
Luxurious motoring is made better with a removable top, or at least that's the concept behind the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn. While most drivers will merely buy whatever is on the dealer lot, the true Rolls-Royce connoisseur will spend some time with their salesperson to configure their Dawn to their exacting specifications. With a wealth of materials, colors and finishes for just about every visible piece on the car, your imagination is truly the only inhibiting factor.
Powering the Dawn is a stout but silky V12 engine and smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. Producing 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque, it can accelerate its heft faster than you may expect. But don't call it a sports car. Its adaptive suspension is tuned to insulate and remove you from the world, not connect you to it.
And you shouldn't be in a hurry when you're in a Rolls-Royce since the interior does nothing if not promote relaxation. While there is a widescreen infotainment display, it can pivot out of view so driver and passenger alike can focus on the deep-pile carpet, handcrafted wood trim, and sumptuous leather rather than a bright display.
For 2019, the Adamas trim darkens the Dawn with black carbon-fiber, blackened titanium and black leather. Though this treatment does give the Dawn a sinister look, it retains the same quiet ride as the standard model. But you better act fast if you're interested; Rolls-Royce will only be making 30 of them.
Do you want hand-built craftsmanship but a little more handling capability? Check out the Bentley Continental GT convertible. Not only is it more satisfying to drive on a twisty road, but it's also more affordable. Ultimately, if you're researching the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn, it's because you want the undisputed leader in luxury cruising. And no matter which version of the Dawn you get, you won't be disappointed.
2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn models
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible comes in one mechanical specification, which is a two-door four-seater powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine (563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque or 593 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque for Black Badge models) driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. But the owner gets to pick how the rest of the car is built. Thankfully Rolls-Royce made sure the Dawn includes all the technology and customization options that luxury-car owners expect.
Such options include a 16-speaker Bespoke Audio system, a 10.3-inch navigation display based on BMW's familiar iDrive system, and adaptive cruise control. This system was chosen specifically for its ability to provide a button-free aesthetic thanks to voice command and a multitouch compatible pad atop the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller (yes, that's what it's called) that recognizes touch and handwriting inputs. The Dawn lacks touchscreen capability due to the obvious unwanted side effect of fingerprints on the screen. All the better, so you can have more square footage of natural or lacquered-finish wood paneling.
Adaptive LED headlights illuminate the way, and radar cruise control aims to take the edge off of bumper-to-bumper seaside traffic. When you get out on the open road, a clever GPS-based system can fine-tune the engine and transmission for ultimate smoothness by knowing the grade and radius of the road ahead. Finally, the doors hinge from the back, and, as is typical with Rolls-Royce, an umbrella is stored in the forward doorjamb in its own vented compartment.
Black Badge models feature more power and a complete entrapment of gloss-black materials. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's famous power-retractable hood ornament that sits above the Dawn's bold grille, is gloss black as well. But if the Black Badge model doesn't have enough black for you, opt for the ultra-exclusive Adamas collection. Though it uses the standard Dawn's engine, it adds even more black to the mix. This time, the Spirit of Ecstasy is made out of carbon fiber and rests on a titanium base with black coating, and the interior and exterior feature various all-black materials and fabrics. About the only thing not blacked out in this package is the infinity symbol made of 88 laboratory-grown diamonds in the clock.
Although most of the features are added individually, there are a few packages that make ordering your Dawn a little easier. The Dawn Aero Cowling eschews the rear seats in favor of leather-wrapped carbon-fiber tonneau covers that double as storage compartments, while the Signature package equips a premium audio system, monogrammed headrests and lambswool floor mats. The Ultimate Touring package adds the highest level of driver assistance (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, a head-up display and night vision), a two-tone steering wheel, 21-inch wheels, and ventilated front seats.
|2dr Convertible
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$353,000
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Black Badge 2dr Convertible
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$401,200
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|593 hp @ 5250 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Dawn safety features:
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Motorized reflectors keep the headlight beam pointing in the direction of travel, increasing nighttime visibility.
- Rollover Protection System
- Should the Dawn roll over, a concealed roll bar, combined with a single-piece windshield frame, deploys to protect occupants.
- Satellite-Aided Transmission
- GPS works with the transmission, letting it shift early or hold a gear — depending on driver behavior — for a curve or hill ahead.
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. the competition
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Rolls-Royce Wraith
As both the Dawn and the Wraith share similar platforms, it wouldn't be entirely incorrect to call the Dawn the convertible version of the Wraith. The Wraith has about 80 more horsepower, but you're not buying either of these luxury vehicles for performance driving. Instead, they share similar levels of comfort, luxury and customizability that's designed to make the most discerning buyers happy.
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost
From an interior roominess perspective, the Dawn is no slouch. It's probably one of the most spacious four-seater coupes on the market, but sometimes your rear-seat passengers need their own doors. Or maybe you want to be the backseat passenger. In that case, opt for the Ghost. Its reverse-hinged rear doors allow passengers to step out of the car gracefully, and the power-closing mechanism means you don't have to reach for the handle.
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Bentley Continental
For the driver who wants pure luxury and comfort, the Dawn is perfect. The engine is electric-smooth, and the bumps melt beneath your lambswool floor mats. To attain this level of perfection, you have to sacrifice driving involvement. But there is a way to slide the dial one step away from plush and toward performance, and the Bentley Continental Convertible is on that spot. The Conti has more direct steering and is better suited for twisty mountain roads.
Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn:
Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn reliable?
Is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $353,000.
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Dawn?
