2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab
|MSRP
|$42,475
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$42,697
- 3 Trims
2022 Ram 2500 Review
- Impressive power and torque from available diesel engine
- Versatile high-tech cabin, especially on higher trims
- Comfortable seats and quiet cabin for such a big vehicle
- Power Wagon trim offers terrific off-road capability
- With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
- The driving position is a little too high
- Next-generation infotainment system standard on most trims
- New Silver Edition package for Big Horn/Lone Star trims
- Equipment package updates for Power Wagon model
- Upgraded trailering technology and lighting
- Part of the fifth Ram 2500 generation introduced for 2019
The 2022 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty is ready to serve when you need more payload and towing capacity than a light-duty Ram 1500 can deliver but you don't need the whole enchilada supplied by the Ram 3500 Heavy Duty. The Ram 2500 can handle up to 4,010 pounds of payload and offers 20,000 pounds of trailer towing capacity when properly equipped. There's also the Ram 2500 Power Wagon, which comes with a variety of modifications that considerably enhance its off-road capabilities.
Naturally, Chevrolet, Ford and GMC also field trucks in this segment, and the Ram sits smack dab in the middle of them when it comes to capability. What this means is you can choose the truck you like the most, confident that it will get the job done. And there is plenty to like about the Ram 2500. Check out our test team's Expert Rating for more opinions and analysis of the 2022 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty.
Our verdict
7.9 / 10
The Ram 2500 has plenty of high-tech features, a stout towing capability, and one of the nicest interiors on the market for a heavy-duty truck. There are a couple of minor downsides, such as a suboptimal driving position and a noisy diesel engine. In the end, though, the Ram 2500 is one of our favorite trucks on the market, and we'd absolutely recommend a test drive.
How does the 2500 drive?
7.5
For such a massive rig, the Ram 2500 accelerates, handles and stops reasonably well. Full-throttle acceleration is gradual but totally adequate. Our 4WD test truck needed 8.3 seconds to cover 0-60 mph at the Edmunds test track, which is respectable for the segment. A simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took 140 feet — which is also an average distance for a heavy-duty truck.
Around corners, the steering feels appropriately light, but the handling limits are low. If you ignore the 2500's size, it's actually pretty drivable in the city. For off-road use, the available Power Wagon model has some serious off-road capability that most other heavy-duty trucks don't offer.
How comfortable is the 2500?
8.0
Both the front and back seats of the Ram 2500 are extremely comfortable. The seats are well padded and well bolstered, and they have lots of adjustments. Soft-touch surfaces are nice for hands and elbows. And the ride on the highway is as good as you can expect in a 2500 — which is to say bumpy but not disturbing.
Climate control is operated via touchscreen and some button controls, but the touchscreen functions are hard to find. With the optional diesel powertrain, there's a lot of vibration coming up through the pedals and steering wheel as well as a constant drone on the highway — that's not completely unheard of for the class but still annoying.
How’s the interior?
8.0
From the basic, no-frills Tradesman to the top-trim Limited, the Ram 2500 has an appealing interior. The buttons and interior controls are laid out in a logical and easy-to-use manner, and there's enough space in every seating position for adults. Getting in and out isn't an issue thanks to the optional power-deployable side steps and big openings from all four doors. The only minor downside is the driving position, which some drivers might find too elevated.
How’s the tech?
8.5
The Ram's top-end 12.3-inch touchscreen is only rivaled by much more expensive luxury systems from Mercedes and Audi. The crisp, clear screen has an easy-to-learn organizational structure. But we also like the less expensive 8.4-inch touchscreen. Both of them offer easy access to your connected smartphone and voice controls that work well.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration operates seamlessly, and you'll find all the USB ports you could ask for. Those willing to spend extra for great sound can opt for an excellent 17-speaker premium stereo. Driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring are effective without being intrusive.
How are the towing and storage?
8.5
As you'd expect from a truck such as the Ram 2500, towing and hauling capability is massive. The available rear air suspension's exclusive kneeling function makes loading and trailer hookups easy. The Ram's maximum payload and towing capacities are impressive, even among the admittedly strong competition.
The Ram 2500's center console storage bin is huge, and the rear half of the cab has cavernous cargo capacity as well. If you're carrying kids, the ultra-wide back seat can easily hold three child seats, and the seat anchors are accessible.
How’s the fuel economy?
7.5
The EPA exempts heavy-duty trucks from fuel economy ratings. Depending on conditions and driving style, our test truck with the diesel engine ranged between 15 and 20 mpg, which is pretty respectable for a truck this big and capable.
Is the 2500 a good value?
7.5
Ram is really leading the way, with impressive controls and high-quality materials that feel worthy of the price tag. The exterior body panels and add-on extras such as the bed cover are well put together too. The Ram 2500 has similar warranty coverage to its main rivals from Chevy and Ford.
In this class, the sky's the limit when it comes to pricing. A Ram 2500 can easily crest $70,000, but so can a heavy-duty Ford or Chevy. Don't get too carried away with the options list and you should be fine.
Wildcard
7.5
The Ram 2500 is a big truck with a big personality. It's one of the classiest trucks in the segment, yet it's still somehow intimidating as you see it driving down the road. But like other heavy-duty trucks, it's not exactly fun to drive on a daily basis, especially if you're on anything other than wide-open country roads.
Which 2500 does Edmunds recommend?
Ram 2500 models
The Ram 2500 is available in three cab styles: regular cab, crew cab and Mega Cab (an extended crew cab). The seven trim levels are Tradesman, Big Horn, Lone Star, Power Wagon, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited.
Engine selections include gasoline and diesel powerplants:
- Standard 6.4-liter V8 (410 horsepower, 429 lb-ft of torque)
- Available turbocharged 6.7-liter six-cylinder diesel engine (370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque)
- High-output version of that diesel engine (420 hp and 1,075 lb-ft)
Four-wheel drive is optional on all trims except for the Power Wagon, which has 4WD as standard equipment.
Tradesman
Ram equips the base Tradesman model with features such as:
- 17-inch steel wheels
- Cruise control
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Front bench seat
- Vinyl upholstery
- 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Six-speaker sound system
- Two USB ports
- Class V receiver hitch
- Seven-pin wiring harness
Big Horn/Lone Star
Big Horn and Lone Star trims build on the Tradesman with:
- 18-inch chrome steel wheels
- Heated mirrors
- Trailer brake controller
- Power windows and locks
- Remote keyless entry
- Cloth bench seat
- 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Ram Connect connected services
Laramie
Adds to the Big Horn's features with:
- LED foglights
- Power-folding side mirrors
- Acoustic front windows (helps to quiet the interior)
- Active noise cancellation (helps to quiet the interior)
- Power-sliding rear window with defroster
- Dampened tailgate
- Dual gloveboxes
- LED interior lighting
- Upgraded driver information display
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable pedals
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable and heated front seats
- Nine-speaker sound system
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Trailer light check system
Limited Longhorn
Adds a few more luxury-oriented features, including:
- Rain-sensing wipers
- LED bed lighting
- Spray-in bedliner
- Remote tailgate release
- Ambient interior lighting
- Premium leather upholstery
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- Driver's seat memory settings
- Rear floor storage bins
- Integrated navigation system
Limited
The Limited is the most luxurious version of the Ram 2500 you can buy thanks to:
- 20-inch wheels
- Power-deploying running boards
- Adjustable tie-down hooks
- RamBox in-bed storage bins (short bed only)
- Upgraded interior trim and floor mats
- 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless charging pad
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
Power Wagon
The Power Wagon is a dedicated off-road version that includes Big Horn and some Laramie equipment, plus:
- Four-wheel drive with manual-shift transfer case
- Black exterior badging and fender flares
- Powder-coated front and rear bumpers
- 17-inch aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires
- Disconnecting front stabilizer bar (can increase wheel articulation for off roading)
- Hill descent control
- Off-road performance suspension tuning
- Locking front and rear axles (can enhance available traction when off roading)
- Underbody protective skid plates
- Electric winch
Many features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as part of optional packages. One significant optional package to look for is the Safety Group that adds:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Ram 2500 and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Digital rearview mirror (allows you to see out the back even with a fully loaded cargo area)
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab pricing
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $42,475
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 32.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 3 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: four wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 410 hp @ 5600 rpm
- Torque: 429 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
- Base Engine Size: 6.4 L
- Base Engine Type: Gas
- Towing & Hauling
- Max Towing Capacity: 19,980 lbs.
- Max Payload Capacity: 3,690 lbs.
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 232.0 in. / Height: 80.2 in.
- Bed Length: 98.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.5 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.4 in.
- Curb Weight: 6307 lbs.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2500 safety features:
- Adaptive Forward Lighting System
- This available feature turns the LED headlights up to 15 degrees in the direction the driver steers to improve visibility at night.
- Digital Rearview Mirror with Tow Mode
- Uses a camera to show an unobstructed view of what's behind the truck on the rearview mirror display. When towing, the system uses a camera mounted to the trailer.
- Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
- Warns the driver when a collision might occur and, if the driver takes no action, applies the brakes to prevent or mitigate a crash.
Ram 2500 vs. the competition
2022 Ram 2500
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Ram 2500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
There are a few reasons to choose a Ram 2500 over a Silverado 2500HD, including a bit more maximum towing capacity and a nicer interior. The Ram 2500's latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system is superior to what Chevy offers in the Silverado. There's no Silverado equivalent to the Ram 2500 Power Wagon either.
Ram 2500 vs. Ford 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Thanks to its lightweight aluminum body construction, the Ford F-250 hauls and tows more weight than the Ram 2500. It's also a leader in towing assist technology, and until the Ram got its new infotainment system for 2022, the Ford offered the most sophisticated one in the segment. A Tremor model is also ready to try to put the Ram Power Wagon in its place. But the Ford isn't as comfortable as the Ram.
Ram 2500 vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD
Of the two heavy-duty trucks that General Motors sells, it is the Sierra that attempts to out-big-rig the Ram 2500. Massive chrome bumpers and grilles, bold design, and the unmistakable clatter from its optional diesel engine all put forth a convincing front, but the Sierra 2500HD can't match the Ram 2500's towing and hauling capability.
FAQ
Is the Ram 2500 a good car?
What's new in the 2022 Ram 2500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ram 2500:
- Next-generation infotainment system standard on most trims
- New Silver Edition package for Big Horn/Lone Star trims
- Equipment package updates for Power Wagon model
- Upgraded trailering technology and lighting
- Part of the fifth Ram 2500 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ram 2500 reliable?
Is the 2022 Ram 2500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 2500?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 2500 is the 2022 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,750.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $40,680
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $37,750
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,770
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,770
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,700
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,700
What are the different models of Ram 2500?
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Overview
The 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Ram 2500 Regular Cab models are available with a 6.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 410 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 2500 Regular Cab.
Pros
- Impressive power and torque from available diesel engine
- Versatile high-tech cabin, especially on higher trims
- Comfortable seats and quiet cabin for such a big vehicle
- Power Wagon trim offers terrific off-road capability
Cons
- With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
- The driving position is a little too high
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 2500 Regular Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Tradesman, Big Horn, Lone Star, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab?
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
The 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,495. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $598 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $598 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,897.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 1.3% below the MSRP.
Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cabs are available in my area?
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2022 Ram 2500 2500 Regular Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab and all available trim types: Tradesman, Tradesman, Big Horn, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab?
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
2022 Ram 2500 Regular Cab Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
|EPA Est. MPG
|N/A
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|four wheel drive
|Displacement
|6.4 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|140.5 in.
|Length
|232.0 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|80.2 in.
|Curb Weight
|6307 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ram 2500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
