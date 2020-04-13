2020 Porsche Panamera Review

The legendary Porsche 911 remains one of the best sports cars ever built. But what do you do if you need to transport more than one passenger? Enter the 2020 Porsche Panamera, a front-engine sport luxury sedan with the spirit of the 911. The Panamera lineup is extraordinarily deep, with three body styles and seven trim levels to choose from. Prices also have a wide range, with a top-level Turbo S E-Hybrid costing twice as much as a base Panamera. Performance between these models understandably increases with price too. No matter which model you have an eye on, rest assured that you'll be getting one of the best luxury sedans with the kind of sporty performance that justifies the Porsche badge.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.0 / 10

Besides delivering all of the refinement you expect of premium luxury sedans, the Porsche Panamera is shockingly practical and capable. It packs performance on par with traditional sports cars, but with usable passenger and cargo hauling space. That's especially the case if you opt for the Sport Turismo model.

How does it drive? 9.0

No car this big and heavy has any business performing on this level. It's mind-boggling how capable the Panamera 4S — the Panamera we tested — is on a winding road. Anyone who claims it's not a "real" Porsche clearly hasn't driven one. And this is just a single step up from the base model in a very deep lineup.



The Panamera 4S is among the quickest in its class, reaching 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. Power is breathtaking, and the shifts are so smooth they're almost imperceptible. Engaging launch control will fulfill your adolescent racer dreams, and the V6 sounds great too. Handling is precise in all situations, and you quickly forget that it's a 4,400-pound luxury sedan. It feels much lighter and smaller.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

There are some concessions made in exchange for the Panamera's performance, but they can easily be ignored given its capability. The climate control interface is fussier than it needs to be, and suspension tuning is on the stiff side. But these trade-offs don't come remotely close to being deal-breakers.



Whether you're short or tall, the range of seat adjustments will accommodate you. The padding is thin, but the front seats are so well shaped that all-day comfort is guaranteed. The Panamera 4S doesn't ride quite as smoothly as its less athletic rivals, but it is still exceptionally comfortable. Wind noise on the highway is absent, and the engine is well muffled when you're cruising.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Panamera's controls aren't easy to use and can be a source of driver distraction. Otherwise, the cabin is as luxurious, modern and refined as that of any of its contemporaries. This generation Panamera forgoes the glut of traditional buttons of its predecessor, but using their replacement — capacitive touch buttons — can take the driver's attention away from the road. The gear selector also takes some getting used to.



Even though you get a sporty, wraparound feeling from the cockpit, the Panamera is still very spacious. The rear seats will accommodate 6-footers, but we suggest getting the long-wheelbase version if you're going to frequently have adults in the back seat.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The Panamera's infotainment system isn't as easy to use as rival systems. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard thankfully, and you can use either as an alternative to Porsche's system. The touchscreen is responsive and quick, but the steering wheel button that's supposedly customizable for multiple functions did not work all that well in our testing. We also experienced occasional Apple CarPlay crashes and non-operation.



The Panamera's advanced driver safety features are well tuned. In our testing they didn't produce any false alarms. The traffic-adaptive cruise control's braking and accelerating were also smooth.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Panamera is technically a hatchback, but it doesn't reap as big an advantage as is usually associated with that body style. With 17.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, room in the Panamera is generous on paper. In practice, the trunk is shallow and the high liftover height is an impediment. The lack of remote seatback releases also deducts points.



The Sport Turismo's cargo space is only marginally bigger, but its lower liftover height and upright hatch allow easier loading of bulky items. The door pockets, bins and glovebox are all on the small side, leaving you limited options for your personal effects.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 4S at 21 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway), which is comparable to figures from other, albeit far less sporty, luxury sedans. On our mixed-driving evaluation route, we achieved 26.4 mpg with our 4S test car, but it was a difficult exercise in restraint.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Porsche Panamera 4S delivers an unusual amount of performance for the money. While we wouldn't consider it a bargain, it certainly piques our interest. Interior materials are befitting a car of this class and price, and there's sturdy construction underneath.

Wildcard 9.0

The Panamera 4S is one of the few cars that have come our way that have astounded us in a number of ways. Whether or not performance is your thing, drivers of any stripe will appreciate its sure-footedness and authoritative acceleration. This is one of the better cars at any price.



With the latest redesign, the Panamera is no longer the ugly duckling that we'd forgive because it drives so well. It now has the looks to complement its performance. It's sleek, sporty, modern, refined, and truly the complete package.

Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 Porsche Panamera has a deep lineup, making it difficult to choose the right one to suit your personal preferences. For most drivers, the Panamera 4S gets our recommendation. It has plenty of power to entertain even seasoned sports car drivers and the added assurance of all-wheel drive.

2020 Porsche Panamera models

The 2020 Porsche Panamera is offered in three body styles. The regular Panamera has a long, tapered rear cargo hatch, while the Sport Turismo comes with a more upright rear hatch like a station wagon. The Executive sticks with the standard Panamera hatch but grows in length between the front and rear axles (commonly referred to as the long wheelbase) to provide more space to rear passengers.