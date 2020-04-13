2020 Porsche Panamera Hybrid
What’s new
- A new 10 Years Edition celebrates a decade of Panamera production
- Otherwise, no significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
- Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
- Refined interior design with the latest technology
- Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles
- Only two rear seats are standard (a middle seat is optional)
- Infotainment system trails the competition
2020 Porsche Panamera Review
The legendary Porsche 911 remains one of the best sports cars ever built. But what do you do if you need to transport more than one passenger? Enter the 2020 Porsche Panamera, a front-engine sport luxury sedan with the spirit of the 911.
The Panamera lineup is extraordinarily deep, with three body styles and seven trim levels to choose from. Prices also have a wide range, with a top-level Turbo S E-Hybrid costing twice as much as a base Panamera. Performance between these models understandably increases with price too. No matter which model you have an eye on, rest assured that you'll be getting one of the best luxury sedans with the kind of sporty performance that justifies the Porsche badge.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
The Panamera 4S is among the quickest in its class, reaching 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. Power is breathtaking, and the shifts are so smooth they're almost imperceptible. Engaging launch control will fulfill your adolescent racer dreams, and the V6 sounds great too. Handling is precise in all situations, and you quickly forget that it's a 4,400-pound luxury sedan. It feels much lighter and smaller.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Whether you're short or tall, the range of seat adjustments will accommodate you. The padding is thin, but the front seats are so well shaped that all-day comfort is guaranteed. The Panamera 4S doesn't ride quite as smoothly as its less athletic rivals, but it is still exceptionally comfortable. Wind noise on the highway is absent, and the engine is well muffled when you're cruising.
How’s the interior?8.0
Even though you get a sporty, wraparound feeling from the cockpit, the Panamera is still very spacious. The rear seats will accommodate 6-footers, but we suggest getting the long-wheelbase version if you're going to frequently have adults in the back seat.
How’s the tech?7.0
The Panamera's advanced driver safety features are well tuned. In our testing they didn't produce any false alarms. The traffic-adaptive cruise control's braking and accelerating were also smooth.
How’s the storage?7.0
The Sport Turismo's cargo space is only marginally bigger, but its lower liftover height and upright hatch allow easier loading of bulky items. The door pockets, bins and glovebox are all on the small side, leaving you limited options for your personal effects.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard9.0
With the latest redesign, the Panamera is no longer the ugly duckling that we'd forgive because it drives so well. It now has the looks to complement its performance. It's sleek, sporty, modern, refined, and truly the complete package.
Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Porsche Panamera models
The 2020 Porsche Panamera is offered in three body styles. The regular Panamera has a long, tapered rear cargo hatch, while the Sport Turismo comes with a more upright rear hatch like a station wagon. The Executive sticks with the standard Panamera hatch but grows in length between the front and rear axles (commonly referred to as the long wheelbase) to provide more space to rear passengers.
Several trim levels are available, but not in every body style: the base Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. These models distinguish themselves with different engines and features. For 2020, a new 10 Years Edition commemorates a decade of Panamera production.
Base Panamera
Standard feature highlights include:
- A 330-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6
- Porsche Active Suspension Management (adaptive suspension or PASM), which allows you to choose a softer, more comfortable suspension setting or a stiffer setting for more sporty handling
- A panoramic sunroof
- A power hatchback liftgate
- A wide-view 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system including a navigation system
Panamera 4
Has the above but with all-wheel drive
Panamera 4S
Keeps the all-wheel-drive powertrain and adds:
- A 440-hp turbocharged 2.9-liter V6
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
A plug-in hybrid variant that comes with:
- The 2.9-liter engine along with an electric motor and a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery for a combined 462 hp
- About 30 miles of all-electric driving range on a full charge
- An air suspension that can automatically alter the Panamera's ride height
Panamera GTS
Ups the performance quotient and includes:
- A 453-hp 4.0-liter turbocharged V8
- The Sport Chrono package that adds performance-enhancing features
- An air suspension with a lower ride height
- Unique sporty styling touches
- Adaptive 18-way power seats with faux suede trim
Panamera Turbo
More performance and features, such as:
- A 550-hp turbocharged 4.0-liter V8
- Simulated-suede interior trim inserts
- Full leather upholstery
- Heated rear seats
Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
A combination of the Turbo and E-Hybrid that provides:
- Hybrid components and turbo V8 for a combined output of 677 hp
- Ceramic-composite brakes for ultimate stopping power
- The Sport Chrono package
- A second air-conditioning system to cool the car while it's parked
Panamera 10 Years Edition
A version of the base Panamera, Panamera 4 and E-Hybrid with:
- Unique white gold metallic badging inside and out
- A few extra features that would otherwise be optional
The Panamera is also available with a wide range of additional technology, safety and customization-oriented features.
Features & Specs
|4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM
|MSRP
|$103,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|457 hp @ 5250 rpm
|4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM
|MSRP
|$116,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|457 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM
|MSRP
|$191,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|677 hp @ 5750 rpm
|4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM
|MSRP
|$108,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|457 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Panamera safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning and Intervention
- Warns the driver if he or she exits a lane with another car in the blind spot and even applies minor steering corrections.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver when a front collision is imminent. Automatic emergency braking also applies the brakes, depending on severity.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Provides the driver with a set speed while maintaining a set distance behind the car in front, allowing for a safe space between cars.
Porsche Panamera vs. the competition
Porsche Panamera vs. Audi S7
The Audi S7 is a sportier version of the A7. The Panamera and the Audi S7 share many similarities, not least of which is that they're both built under the same Volkswagen Group parent company. They both have a sleek "fastback" rear hatch and stirring performance. The Panamera, though, has the S7 beat when it comes to rear-seat headroom and overall performance.
Porsche Panamera vs. BMW M5
The BMW M5 can be considered a bargain against the Panamera if you really try. The M5 has 600-plus horsepower, which places it above the Panamera Turbo. The kicker is, the M5 starts around $100,000 while the Panamera Turbo starts above $150,000. If that wasn't enough, you get more standard features with the BMW, and it has the ability to switch between all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive.
Porsche Panamera vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
In the same vein as how the Panamera can loosely be considered a four-door version of the Porsche 911 coupe, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan can be thought of as the four-door version of the AMG GT coupe. Both offer an excess of power and impressive cornering abilities. The prices for either are also impressively high, especially when options are added.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Panamera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche Panamera:
- A new 10 Years Edition celebrates a decade of Panamera production
- Otherwise, no significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche Panamera reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Panamera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Panamera?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Panamera is the 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $103,800.
Other versions include:
- 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $103,800
- 4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $116,900
- Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $191,700
- 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $108,300
- Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $198,100
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $187,700
- 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $107,800
What are the different models of Porsche Panamera?
