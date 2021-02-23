If you want a midsize luxury SUV that makes you grin every time you slip behind the wheel, your best bet is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne. With handling that's as dynamic as a Cirque du Soleil performer and a range of available engines that starts out at 335 horsepower and ends at 670 hp with the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the Cayenne deftly combines sports car performance with SUV utility.
2021 Porsche Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid
2021 Porsche Cayenne Review
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
- Quite a few features that should be standard at this price are optional
- Gloss-black interior panels can quickly look dirty
- Poor rear visibility
- Climate control fans are weak at low speeds and noisy at high
- The GTS returns, powered by a 453-horsepower turbocharged V8
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
If you want a midsize luxury SUV that makes you grin every time you slip behind the wheel, your best bet is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne. With handling that's as dynamic as a Cirque du Soleil performer and a range of available engines that starts out at 335 horsepower and ends at 670 hp with the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the Cayenne deftly combines all-wheel-drive sports car performance with SUV utility.
This year's new addition is the Cayenne GTS. It uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 — the same engine found in the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid models — but at a less potent tune. With 453 horsepower, the GTS slots between the Cayenne S (434 hp) and the Turbo (541 hp). The GTS also comes with a few extra performance-oriented features as standard equipment.
As you'd likely expect, the Cayenne is a Porsche first and an SUV second. Want acres of space? Maybe a Cadillac Escalade is more your thing. Value? Err, try the Genesis dealership next door. But few other SUVs drive as well as this one. Want to know more? Check out our Expert Rating below for our in-depth evaluation.
Our verdict
How does the Cayenne drive?
Handling is superb. Our tester — with 21-inch wheels, PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) and the Sport Chrono package — produces seemingly endless amounts of grip in curves. The steering is a little heavier than an SUV requires but certainly plays into the Cayenne's sporting pretensions.
How comfortable is the Cayenne?
The standard seats stay comfortable over long distances for a range of body types, though drivers pushing it through corners might want for additional lateral bolstering. Some exterior noise seeps in, but smaller-diameter tires and optional noise-insulated glass might reduce it.
How’s the interior?
The cockpit controls have a quality feel to them, with knurled dials and rocker switches. Unfortunately, some are placed awkwardly and tightly in front of the gear selector, but these are redundant since most are found on the steering wheel.
How’s the tech?
The system isn't comprehensive, however. Android Auto is not available, and voice recognition doesn't offer much in the way of natural speech detection. Porsche's business model stands on the shoulders of its extensive options list, but some basic driver assistance features should be standard.
How’s the storage?
You'll find a few cubbies throughout the cabin, but none are especially roomy. While there's not much interior space for diaper bags and other baby gear, you'll be able to fit child seats without a problem thanks to easily accessed Isofix anchors. If your toys are the kind you haul around, the Cayenne can tow more than 7,000 pounds when properly equipped.
How’s the fuel economy?
Is the Cayenne a good value?
Once you plunk down money at the dealership, it'll be a while before you have to shell out for unforeseen costs. The Cayenne's basic and powertrain warranties, along with roadside assistance, are good for four years/50,000 miles.
Wildcard
Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Cayenne models
The Porsche Cayenne is a midsize SUV available in six trims: Base, E-Hybrid, S, GTS, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. All models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Base
The entry-level Cayenne comes reasonably well equipped with features such as:
- Turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque)
- 19-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- 12.4-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Four USB-C ports
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Partial leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Ambient lighting
- 10-speaker sound system
- Power liftgate
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
E-Hybrid
A plug-in hybrid version of the Cayenne that adds onto the base model with:
- Turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and electric motor (455 total hp, 516 lb-ft)
- Plug-in hybrid capability with 14 miles of all-electric range
- Adaptive suspension dampers (Porsche Active Suspension Management, or PASM)
- Sport Chrono package with Sport Plus drive mode and additional performance menus
S
A sportier version of the base model with:
- Turbocharged 2.9-liter six-cylinder engine (434 hp, 405 lb-ft)
- Power Steering Plus package with speed-sensitive steering response
- Panoramic sunroof
GTS
New for 2021, the Cayenne GTS emphasizes performance with:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (453 hp, 457 lb-ft)
- 21-inch wheels
- Air suspension with PASM
- Sport seats
- Adaptive rear spoiler
- Sport exhaust system
- Torque vectoring for improved traction and handling
- Sport Design package with black exterior trim pieces
Turbo
The Cayenne Turbo loads you up with:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (541 hp, 567 lb-ft)
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Air suspension with PASM
- Upgraded brakes
- Power-adjustable steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
- Heated front and rear seats
- Faux suede headliner
- 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system
Turbo S E-Hybrid
The top-line trim adds plug-in range to the turbocharged V8:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and electric motor (670 hp, 663 lb-ft)
- Plug-in hybrid capability with 12 miles of electric range
- Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll system for improved cornering
Many features on the upper Cayenne trims are available on the lower trims as options. Porsche also offers a wide range of additional packages and options to allow you to further customize your Cayenne. Notable features among them include:
- Various interior and exterior color and material trim choices
- Rear steering (enhances steering response and nimbleness)
- 21-speaker Burmester sound system
- Ventilated front seats
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Cayenne and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Cayenne back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Cayenne and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
2021 Porsche Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid Features & Specs
- MPG & Fuel
- Electric + Gas (Combined City & Hwy): 46 MPGe
- Gas Only (Combined City & Hwy): 21 MPG
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.8 gal. capacity
- Battery & Range
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 3.0 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 17 mi.
- Gas Range in Miles (Cty/Hwy): 396.0/435.6 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 455 hp @ 5300 rpm
- Torque: 516 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 193.7 in. / Height: 66.8 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 86.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 78.1 in.
- Curb Weight: 5164 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 22.7 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cayenne safety features:
- Night Vision Assist
- Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
- Pedestrian Protection
- Detects pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
- InnoDrive
- Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, and road sign and speed limit information.
Porsche Cayenne vs. the competition
2021 Porsche Cayenne
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Porsche Cayenne vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE is to comfort as the Cayenne is to performance. This midsize SUV provides excellent technology and materials regardless of trim level. Some options and upgraded engines quickly raise the price, but in general it's a more affordable choice than the Cayenne. It's a little more well rounded too. But you'll still want to get the Porsche if you're after maximum performance.
Porsche Cayenne vs. BMW X5
Similar to the GLE, the X5 is one sharp luxury SUV that has a buttoned-up interior and potent available engines. There's also the X5 M, which is a rival to the Cayenne Turbo. Overall the X5 isn't quite as athletic as the Cayenne, but it does provide more interior space. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW X5.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Audi Q8
Want something with a little more style? Check out the Audi Q8. It's based on the more sensible three-row Q7 but it has a fastback-style roofline. There's no third-row seat but utility is pretty decent. There's plenty of headroom, and new standard features for 2021 improve the value play.
2021 Porsche Cayenne First Impressions
The Cayenne is more expensive than competing midsize crossovers, and the extensive options list can put a significant dent in your wallet. But it's the price you pay for an SUV that is far more enjoyable to drive than rivals and that allows for deeper customization for a truly tailored experience.
The value of the GTS specifically lies on what you expect from your Cayenne. If you just want a quick SUV with a fun-to-drive character, the Cayenne or Cayenne S will suffice. For buyers who desire a sporty daily driver and don't need the face-melting acceleration of the Cayenne Turbo, the GTS provides an appealing middle ground. No matter which version you get, make sure to leave some wiggle room in your budget if you want advanced driving aids or performance upgrades.
The Cayenne range includes V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The new Cayenne GTS uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 — the same engine found in the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid models — but at a less potent tune. With 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque, the GTS slots between the Cayenne S (434 hp) and the Turbo (541 hp).
Though the GTS is not significantly more powerful than the Cayenne S, Porsche estimates it will make the 0-60 mph sprint in 4.5 seconds, or 4.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono package (which will be standard on the Cayenne GTS Coupe). Compare this against the Cayenne S time of 4.9 seconds, or 4.6 seconds with the Sport Chrono pack.
Of course, the GTS isn't just about upping the speed quotient. An air suspension equipped with the Porsche Active Suspension Management system is standard, allowing you to switch between a comfortable and sporty ride on the fly. The GTS comes standard with the Sport Design package that is optional on other Cayenne models. It includes a more aggressive front fascia, along with black-painted accents and tinted headlights and taillights.
The GTS also receives the Sport Exhaust upgrade, which features quad tailpipes on the outer edges of the rear bumper. If you buy a Cayenne Coupe — it's a Cayenne with a more coupe-like sloping roofline — you can additionally specify dual center exhaust pipes via the Lightweight Sport package. Faux suede interior accents and standard sport seats constitute the changes inside the cabin.
If you want a luxury crossover with the dynamics of a sports car, look no further — the Cayenne's sterling handling abilities justify the Porsche badge. Performance upgrades are available on the base Cayenne, ensuring superlative handling abilities regardless of engine choice. From behind the wheel, the Cayenne feels more dynamic and engaging than its direct rivals. The Cayenne GTS is even more so.
On the road, the thrust from the V8 seems worthy of the price of admission alone. It rockets to speed from a standstill — we wouldn't be surprised if our Sport Chrono-equipped tester's quoted 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds is a little conservative — and power doesn't peter out when you ask it to perform an overtaking maneuver on the highway. Stumbles are few, but worth pointing out. If you don't give the pedal a firm press while accelerating from a stop, the transmission upshifts too early, and you're stuck hunting for power at the bottom of second gear. The auto stop-start system is also a little unrefined, turning the engine off before you come to a stop. Prepare for a jerky restart if traffic ahead moves forward as you're braking but need to speed up again.
In contrast to its sometimes confused transmission, we found no similar incongruities with the Cayenne GTS' standard adaptive air suspension. In the default suspension setting, the GTS feels a little stiffer than other midsize SUVs, but it never feels floaty — something that cannot be said of some air-equipped competitors. We're willing to accept the slightly firmer ride, and we think buyers looking at this performance-oriented model will too.
Selecting the most aggressive of the three suspension settings comes with a negligible penalty to ride comfort, but a noticeable improvement in handling feel in corners. While the standard drive mode produces moderate body roll, the Sport Plus setting does an excellent job controlling these undue body motions. Credit is partially due to our tester's Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, which adds active anti-roll bars to help suppress lateral movements.
We also sat planted thanks to our tester's 18-way sport seats, which allow front occupants to change the angle of the side and thigh bolsters, among other fitment adjustments. While the standard Cayenne seats are quite comfortable, our editors have found their bolstering to be a little too tame for aggressive driving. These upgraded seats solve that issue, making them ideal for the GTS buyer.
The Cayenne's cabin is crafted with high-quality materials that impress — even in this opulent class. Soft-touch plastics are used throughout, and you can opt to have the interior further decked out in wood, leather, faux suede, carbon fiber or aluminum trim. The use of glossy black trim in the center stack attracts fingerprints, making this area look perpetually dirty unless you frequently wipe it down. From a practicality standpoint, the cabin is spacious in the front and back, with plenty of room for tall adults all around.
A 12.4-inch touchscreen dominates the Cayenne's dashboard. It is loaded with one of the best infotainment systems in the class, with attractive graphics, intuitive operation, standard navigation and a customizable home screen. The haptic buttons surrounding the shift lever look high-tech, but their haphazard arrangement is a blemish in an otherwise flawless cabin.
Three sounds systems are available, starting with a standard 10-speaker that sounds fine at low volumes but distorts audio as you turn it up. Our GTS tester included an upgraded Bose audio system, which delivered booming bass and plenty of sound, though some vocal-heavy tracks produced tones the system was unable to reproduce. We think most buyers would be served well by the Bose system, while true audiophiles or those with varied musical tastes might want to spring for the fancy Burmester system.
The Cayenne offers a comprehensive set of advanced driver aids. They're typically optional and expensive, but at least they're generally more capable than what you'd get from more budget-friendly SUV alternatives. Porsche's InnoDrive system, for example, allows the Cayenne to provide some semi-automated acceleration, braking and steering in low-speed traffic. In the case that a driver does not respond to vehicle prompts, the Cayenne can stop in its lane, activate the emergency flashers and contact emergency services.
The standard Cayenne holds a little less cargo than other midsize luxury SUVs. If you need room for lots of gear, the Cayenne isn't the ideal choice for you. This is especially true of the Cayenne Coupe, which sacrifices some cargo room for its sportier profile. Cabin storage also isn't quite up to class standards, but most occupants won't be hurting for cubbies — you just won't find the clever caches offered by competitors. If you need to tow, the Cayenne can pull up to 7,700 pounds.
The Cayenne was already one of our favorite SUVs thanks to its just-right blend of performance and comfort. The new GTS appeals to the Porsche buyer who doesn't need the explosive power of the Turbo but wants a more visceral experience than the Cayenne S provides.
Pros
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
Cons
- Quite a few features that should be standard at this price are optional
- Gloss-black interior panels can quickly look dirty
- Poor rear visibility
- Climate control fans are weak at low speeds and noisy at high
What is the MPG of a 2021 Porsche Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid?
2021 Porsche Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
18 mpg compined MPG,
17 city MPG/20 highway MPG
2021 Porsche Cayenne Plug-in Hybrid E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
21 mpg compined MPG,
20 city MPG/22 highway MPG
