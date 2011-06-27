  1. Home
2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder

MSRP range: $98,300
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Convertible Exterior
MSRP$99,650
Edmunds suggests you pay$99,234
2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Precise and nimble handling handling delivers confidence and driving fun
  • Sweet power and sound from the Boxster GTS 4.0's engine
  • Roof opens and closes in less than 10 seconds
  • Four-cylinder lacks the the refinement and aural flair of the optional six-cylinder
  • Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
  • The 718 Boxster carries over with only minor changes
  • Part of the fourth 718 Boxster generation introduced for 2017
2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$98,300
MPG & Fuel
17 City / 23 Hwy / 19 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.9 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Flat 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Torque: 309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 174.4 in. / Height: 49.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3205 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 9.6 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 718 Boxster both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche 718 Boxster fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 718 Boxster gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 718 Boxster has 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche 718 Boxster. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster:

  • The 718 Boxster carries over with only minor changes
  • Part of the fourth 718 Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Porsche 718 Boxster reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche 718 Boxster is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 718 Boxster. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 718 Boxster's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 718 Boxster is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster?

The least-expensive 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster is the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $98,300.

Other versions include:

  • Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $98,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Porsche 718 Boxster?

If you're interested in the Porsche 718 Boxster, the next question is, which 718 Boxster model is right for you? 718 Boxster variants include Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). For a full list of 718 Boxster models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Overview

The 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder is offered in the following styles: Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). The 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 718 Boxster Spyder.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 718 Boxster Spyder featuring deep dives into trim levels including Spyder, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder?

2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

The 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $99,650. The average price paid for a new 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) is trending $416 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $416 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $99,234.

The average savings for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyders are available in my area?

2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster 718 Boxster Spyder you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Porsche for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,736.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and all available trim types: Spyder. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder?

2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (required)
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/23 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG19
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement4.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase97.8 in.
Length174.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height49.5 in.
Curb Weight3205 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

