- Two new models debut -- the sporty Boxster T and high-performance Boxster Spyder
- Boxster GTS takes a one-year hiatus
- Part of the fourth Boxster generation introduced for 2017
- Precise, nimble handling promotes driver fun and confidence
- Powerful flat-six engine with a fantastic exhaust note
- No compromise in performance compared to the hardtop Cayman GT4
- Some features you'd expect to be standard are optional
- Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
- Manually folding roof requires you get out to operate it
- Lack of insulation in the roof means a louder cabin
Quite simply, the 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder is an open-top version of the hardcore Cayman GT4. We loved the looks of the previous Boxster Spyder, last made for the 2016 model year, but it was missing many of the special mechanical bits that made the GT4 such an appealing car. Now, though, the Spyder is a fully fledged Porsche Motorsport product, which means it gets a suspension derived from the 911 GT3 and the same 4.0-liter non-turbo flat-six engine. The flat-six produces 414 horsepower at 7,600 rpm, with a cited 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 187 mph — impressive for any car, let alone a convertible.
The roof isn't a conventional convertible top like you get in the standard 718 Boxster. Instead, the Spyder has a manually folding top, without much of the sound-deadening and insulation found in regular Boxsters. Folding down the roof only requires a few basic movements, though, and doing so is easy enough. It's also worth the effort. Opening up the Spyder adds another dimension to the driving experience you get with the new GT4, and one that is arguably even more enjoyable.
The 718 Spyder is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive soft-top convertible sports car. The 718 Spyder is powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. The flat-six is paired with a six-speed manual transmission to start, but later in production, a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic will be available.
Standard equipment includes:
- Porsche's PASM sport suspension (lower than the standard Boxster by 30 mm)
- 20-inch wheels
- Sport exhaust with dual tailpipes
- Mechanically locking rear differential
- Six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes
- HID headlights, LED taillights and daytime running lights
Interior features include:
- Leather and faux suede upholstery
- Cruise control
- Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera
- Six-speaker stereo with Bluetooth, satellite radio and two USB ports
It's only available in one trim, but the 718 Spyder offers an exhaustive supply of options. From color-matching seat belts to seat stitching in owner-specified colors, there's a lot of customization that can be done.
Optional equipment highlights include:
- High-performance carbon-ceramic brakes
- Power-adjustable sport seats
- Full LED exterior lighting
- Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Optional Bose or Burmester sound system
|Spyder 2dr Convertible
4.0L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$96,300
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 718 Boxster safety features:
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Helps you see on curvy roads in the dark by swiveling the low beams when you turn the steering wheel.
- Rollover Protection
- Shields occupants in the event of a rollover with high-strength structures in front of and behind the seats.
- Speed-Dependent Headlight Range Control
- Ensures a clear view at night by adjusting the range of the headlights depending on vehicle speed.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. the competition
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Jaguar F-Type
The F-Type isn't as performance-focused in its base trims as the 718 Boxster, but it's got an appealing character all its own. It's shouty, stylish, and available with several different engines — making the F-Type a joy to drive. The Jaguar also offers available all-wheel drive. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jaguar F-Type.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
It's a bit larger than the Boxster, but for around the same money, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 offers a back seat, a more powerful V6 engine and more standard equipment. If your main car-shopping goal is to get your hands on a luxury vehicle with a drop-top experience, the C-Class is one of our favorites.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW Z4
A classy, fun-to-drive convertible, the BMW Z4 is a well-balanced sports car with a lot to offer. It's not as exciting as the Boxster, but it's spacious on the inside and quiet on the highway and the turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine offers a significant power advantage over both of the Boxster's four-cylinder engines.
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster is the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $96,300.
Other versions include:
- Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $96,300
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Boxster?
