Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible

#2 Luxury sport convertible

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Boxster generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Precise and nimble handling promotes driver fun and confidence
  • Muscular and efficient turbo four-cylinder engines
  • PDK is one of the best dual-clutch transmissions
  • Takes less than 10 seconds to open or close the roof
  • Engines lack the aural flair of earlier Boxsters
  • Some features you'd expect to be standard are optional
  • Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
MSRP Starting at
$59,000
Save as much as $10,636
Save as much as $10,636 with Edmunds

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible pricing

Which 718 Boxster does Edmunds recommend?

With the base 718 Boxster producing 300 horsepower, it will take some serious justification to shell out the additional money to step up to the Boxster S or the GTS. We suggest directing the money toward options rather than the sportier trims. The PDK transmission will yield slightly better performance and less driver fatigue during rush-hour traffic, but the manual has its own appeal and romance. Either is an excellent choice in our book.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The 2019 718 Boxster is a narrowly focused sports car. Performance is the keyword here since the compact dimensions, mid-engine body style and tenacious handling come at the expense of convenience. But a lack of cargo space is highly unlikely to dissuade the type of shopper seeking the open-air thrills of the Boxster.

This Porsche is a roadster in the classical sense, which is to say it's focused primarily on nimble handling and driver enjoyment. We wouldn't want it any other way. Much of its allure comes from its mid-engine configuration, meaning the engine sits between the seats and rear wheels. This engine location gives the 718 Boxster — and its fixed-roof 718 Cayman sibling — a handling balance prized by car enthusiasts.

As it's a Porsche, the Boxster can get pretty expensive once you start ticking off options. Still, the 2019 718 Boxster is the sportiest in the class and will certainly satisfy your appetite for performance. The closest rivals are the Audi TT and the new BMW Z4. Both are more comfortable and convenient but are less performance-oriented.

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster models

The 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive soft-top convertible sports car that is available in three trims: base, S and GTS. The three are primarily differentiated by the size and output of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with the GTS being the most powerful. Porsche offers an exhaustive supply of options for all trims. The related 718 Cayman coupe is covered in a separate review.

The base 718 Boxster comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat (horizontally opposed) four-cylinder (300 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) and 18-inch wheels. Aside from the badges, you can tell it apart from the S by its black brake calipers and single central tailpipe.

The S model is furnished with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (350 hp, 309 lb-ft of torque). It is visually differentiated from the base model by 19-inch wheels, two centrally mounted exhaust tips and red brake calipers.

The GTS trim uses a slightly more powerful version of the S engine; output is increased to 365 hp regardless of transmission. The dual-clutch automatic also receives a bump to 317 lb-ft (the manual-transmission torque is unchanged). The GTS also features 20-inch wheels, restyled front and rear fascias, the Sport Chrono package (detailed below), adaptive suspension, sport seats, and a mechanical rear differential that also includes a brake-actuated torque vectoring system. Note that these additions are available on Boxster and Boxster S models.

With the above exceptions, the trim levels start with the same level of standard equipment, including a power-folding soft top, xenon headlights, a six-speed manual transmission, front and rear parking sensors, a sport exhaust, a rearview camera, power and heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, sport seats, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

All trims have equal access to Porsche's exhaustive options list, providing numerous opportunities for prospective owners to personalize their car.

Performance choices include Porsche's PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and carbon-ceramic brakes. The Sport Chrono package adds a stopwatch to the top of the center console, a drive mode selection dial to the bottom right of the steering wheel, and a less intrusive stability control setting. When optioned with the PDK transmission, the package also includes launch control.

Interior options to look out for include upgraded seats (heating, ventilation and more power adjustments), upgraded leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. Porsche offers two upgrades for the standard stereo: a 10-speaker Bose system and a 12-speaker Burmester system. Apple CarPlay, a navigation system and a 4G LTE connection are also available. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, turn-adapting headlights and blind-spot monitoring.

Porsche also provides seemingly endless ways to customize the 718 Boxster's interior and exterior, from wheel style to the color of the soft top to completely custom body paint. The interior offers multiple leather and stitching styles, and trims are available in wood, aluminum and simulated suede.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS (turbo 2.5L flat-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving9.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

9.5
You can drive the Boxster GTS to your personal limits. Get in and hold on, trusting that its traction control and computers will keep you safe in all but the most foolish driving. Or you can drive it sensibly, below its limits, and just enjoy how gracefully it arcs through curves. It's one of the world's best sports cars.

Acceleration

9.5
Acceleration is strong from near idle to the engine's redline, and it makes it feel like accelerative power is everywhere in the powerband. In Edmunds testing, the Boxster GTS needed just 3.9 seconds to get to 60 mph, which seems ridiculous for a mainstream car powered by a turbo four-cylinder.

Braking

9.5
The brake pedal is firm and provides what feels like a one-to-one relationship between pedal pressure and stopping force. It's smooth and progressive and does not need race car-style force to apply. Stops from 60 mph required 99 feet, which is another quasi-supercar number from an "entry-level" Porsche.

Steering

10.0
This steering is the one by which all others are judged. Purists and old Porsche hands may be able to discern that this is electrically assisted steering, but it makes no difference to us behind the wheel. It is about as direct as it gets: Rotate the steering wheel and the car goes exactly where you point it.

Handling

9.5
The optional sport version of Porsche's adaptive suspension (PASM) unleashes the full potential of the GTS, but it's a bit much unless you're doing frequent track days. For the more typical canyon or rural back road, the base setup is all you need. Nothing in the Boxster's class can quite match its nimble nature.

Drivability

9.0
With one of the widest operating spectrums available, the GTS can impress when driven hard on a track or simply on the road or the highway in traffic. Smooth and progressive power delivery, exceptional braking power and a smart-shifting transmission make it as easy to drive as any mainstream sedan.

Comfort

8.0
You'll have a hard time finding seats that are more comfortable and more supportive. Sure, the GTS' 20-inch wheels and lower ride height make for a bumpy ride, but the seats do a phenomenal job covering for the sportier suspension. Only those who are truly sensitive to ride motions might take offense.

Seat comfort

8.0
For seats with such few controls and that lack lumbar control, the GTS' seats are exceptionally comfortable. The built-in lumbar should be enough for most drivers and passengers. But beware that the seat cushions are somewhat narrow and have firm bolsters.

Ride comfort

7.5
Our test vehicle has the lowered sport version of Porsche's adaptive suspension, which includes stiffer springs and dampers. Occupants will inevitably experience more road feel than in a Boxster S or a luxury-focused coupe. The 20-inch wheels don't help either. But this ride is not unbearable by any means.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The soft top does an admirable job of keeping road and wind noise at bay, enough that it's easy to have a phone conversation via Bluetooth when the top is up. Engine noise is audible but not overwhelming. Opinions of how good the four-cylinder engine sounds are mixed, but nobody claims it's better than the old Boxster's flat-six.

Climate control

7.5
Only Porsche could get away with a climate control system that indicates temperature in dashes rather than a numerical readout of actual temperature. It's a nonissue that drivers will quickly grow accustomed to. The cabin cools and heats quickly. Seat heaters come standard.

Interior

7.5
You're not buying the Boxster for cabin or cargo space, although it offers a decent amount of the latter. The cabin is predictably cozy but not unreasonably so for a high-performance roadster. The materials are excellent, with a faux suede-covered steering wheel and soft-touch surfaces abounding.

Ease of use

7.5
Porsche did an excellent job of blending the primary driver controls with secondary convenience and comfort functions. The climate controls and driver information controls take a minute to figure out, but there's a method to their operation that you can discern.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The GTS sits low to the ground, lower even than the Boxster S. But the low doorsills make it easy to swing legs out and touch the ground, while the firm seat bolsters offer a handy surface to help raise yourself from a seated position.

Driving position

8.0
Manual adjustments for fore and aft travel and height adjustment seem cheap for a car at this price. The forward sightlines out of the car are vast. And with a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, drivers of all shapes and heights will have no trouble finding a good spot. The door-mounted speaker grilles tend to irritate the driver's leg during spirited jaunts.

Roominess

7.0
With the top up, two people will feel cozy, mostly because visibility out the rear sides is pretty compromised. In rivals such as the Jaguar F-Type or Chevrolet Corvette, the view out the sides and back feel panoramic by comparison. Passengers won't feel claustrophobic, though, and even taller drivers can lower the seat almost to the floor.

Visibility

6.5
Here is a tale of two tops. With the top down, visibility to the rear is limited only slightly by the rollover-protection headrest hoops. With the top up, there's a substantial zone of no visibility in the three-quarters view. Lane changes require some caution.

Quality

8.5
The build quality is exceptional and world-class. Mercedes-Benz might be the only one who does it as good and as consistently. The interior panels' fit is tight, and buttons and switchgear offer a nice amount of resistance to touch. Everything feels polished and crafted.

Utility

7.0
You're not buying the Boxster for utility, but it is better than others of its ilk because it has two storage areas. The front trunk offers decent space, and the small rear trunk doesn't get consumed by convertible top action. Interior storage is as expected for a two-seat convertible, as is child-seat compatibility.

Small-item storage

7.0
The Boxster doesn't have many storage spaces inside, which is par for the course in this class. Each door has two pockets, one of which is expandable with a spring-loaded lid. It's large enough to store wallets or phones. One phone can go in the shallow center console where you'll also find the USB connection.

Cargo space

8.0
Splitting the cargo space between the 4.6-cubic-foot rear trunk and the 5.3-cubic-foot frunk (front trunk) in this mid-engine car makes it larger in total volume than others in its class. However, the split means you can't fit big items.

Child safety seat accommodation

5.5
An automatically locking retractor seat belt makes it possible to secure certain forward-facing seats and boosters. There is also a top tether anchor. But let's face it: This two-seat car is not a kid carrier.

Technology

7.0
The Boxster isn't overly concerned with the tech side of things, although Porsche obviously understands its buyers seek the creature comforts just as enthusiastically as they do the roadster's thrills. A responsive navigation system, crisp graphics, and a general suite of apps and functions mean you don't have to compromise tech for performance.

Smartphone integration

7.5
You can easily control your device through Porsche's infotainment system via USB or Bluetooth. Apple CarPlay is optional.

Driver aids

6.5
Parking sensors come standard but can be overly sensitive. Blind-spot monitoring should be standard considering the car's lack of visibility, but it isn't.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$59,000
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
    S 2dr Convertible features & specs
    S 2dr Convertible
    2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$71,400
    MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
    GTS 2dr Convertible features & specs
    GTS 2dr Convertible
    2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$82,800
    MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower365 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 718 Boxster safety features:

    Dynamic Cornering Lights
    Helps you see on curvy roads in the dark by swiveling the low beams when you turn the steering wheel.
    Rollover Protection
    Shields occupants in the event of a rollover with high-strength structures in front of and behind the seats.
    Speed-Dependent Headlight Range Control
    Ensures a clear view at night by adjusting the range of the headlights depending on vehicle speed.

    Porsche 718 Boxster vs. the competition

    Porsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW Z4

    The BMW Z4 has been fully redesigned and is the most direct rival to the Boxster. In its sDrive30i trim, power output is similar to the base Boxster, though overall performance favors the Porsche. In many ways, the Z4 is better as a fun little touring roadster, while the Boxster is more of a true sports car. But you will get more features with the BMW for your money.

    Compare Porsche 718 Boxster & BMW Z4 features

    Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Audi TT

    The Audi TT should be plenty sporty for most drivers seeking open-air enjoyment, but it doesn't really challenge the Boxster when it comes to performance. There are more athletic versions such as the TTS and the TT RS, but they're only offered as coupes. We like the TT for its surefooted all-wheel-drive layout and up-to-date tech features. It doesn't have much in the way of cargo space, but it's still far better than the Boxster.

    Compare Porsche 718 Boxster & Audi TT features

    Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    Among the small group of European convertible sports cars, the Chevrolet Corvette is a heady dose of good ol' Americana. We're partial to the midrange Grand Sport trim. It delivers a ton of performance for the money yet remains pleasantly comfortable over many miles. It falls a bit short when it comes to interior and build quality, but it's hard to beat for thrills and theater.

    Compare Porsche 718 Boxster & Chevrolet Corvette features

