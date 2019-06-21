2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Precise and nimble handling promotes driver fun and confidence
- Muscular and efficient turbo four-cylinder engines
- PDK is one of the best dual-clutch transmissions
- Takes less than 10 seconds to open or close the roof
- Engines lack the aural flair of earlier Boxsters
- Some features you'd expect to be standard are optional
- Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
Which 718 Boxster does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2019 718 Boxster is a narrowly focused sports car. Performance is the keyword here since the compact dimensions, mid-engine body style and tenacious handling come at the expense of convenience. But a lack of cargo space is highly unlikely to dissuade the type of shopper seeking the open-air thrills of the Boxster.
This Porsche is a roadster in the classical sense, which is to say it's focused primarily on nimble handling and driver enjoyment. We wouldn't want it any other way. Much of its allure comes from its mid-engine configuration, meaning the engine sits between the seats and rear wheels. This engine location gives the 718 Boxster — and its fixed-roof 718 Cayman sibling — a handling balance prized by car enthusiasts.
As it's a Porsche, the Boxster can get pretty expensive once you start ticking off options. Still, the 2019 718 Boxster is the sportiest in the class and will certainly satisfy your appetite for performance. The closest rivals are the Audi TT and the new BMW Z4. Both are more comfortable and convenient but are less performance-oriented.
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster models
The 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive soft-top convertible sports car that is available in three trims: base, S and GTS. The three are primarily differentiated by the size and output of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with the GTS being the most powerful. Porsche offers an exhaustive supply of options for all trims. The related 718 Cayman coupe is covered in a separate review.
The base 718 Boxster comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat (horizontally opposed) four-cylinder (300 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) and 18-inch wheels. Aside from the badges, you can tell it apart from the S by its black brake calipers and single central tailpipe.
The S model is furnished with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder (350 hp, 309 lb-ft of torque). It is visually differentiated from the base model by 19-inch wheels, two centrally mounted exhaust tips and red brake calipers.
The GTS trim uses a slightly more powerful version of the S engine; output is increased to 365 hp regardless of transmission. The dual-clutch automatic also receives a bump to 317 lb-ft (the manual-transmission torque is unchanged). The GTS also features 20-inch wheels, restyled front and rear fascias, the Sport Chrono package (detailed below), adaptive suspension, sport seats, and a mechanical rear differential that also includes a brake-actuated torque vectoring system. Note that these additions are available on Boxster and Boxster S models.
With the above exceptions, the trim levels start with the same level of standard equipment, including a power-folding soft top, xenon headlights, a six-speed manual transmission, front and rear parking sensors, a sport exhaust, a rearview camera, power and heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, sport seats, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
All trims have equal access to Porsche's exhaustive options list, providing numerous opportunities for prospective owners to personalize their car.
Performance choices include Porsche's PDK seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and carbon-ceramic brakes. The Sport Chrono package adds a stopwatch to the top of the center console, a drive mode selection dial to the bottom right of the steering wheel, and a less intrusive stability control setting. When optioned with the PDK transmission, the package also includes launch control.
Interior options to look out for include upgraded seats (heating, ventilation and more power adjustments), upgraded leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. Porsche offers two upgrades for the standard stereo: a 10-speaker Bose system and a 12-speaker Burmester system. Apple CarPlay, a navigation system and a 4G LTE connection are also available. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, turn-adapting headlights and blind-spot monitoring.
Porsche also provides seemingly endless ways to customize the 718 Boxster's interior and exterior, from wheel style to the color of the soft top to completely custom body paint. The interior offers multiple leather and stitching styles, and trims are available in wood, aluminum and simulated suede.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving9.5
Acceleration9.5
Braking9.5
Steering10.0
Handling9.5
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality8.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation5.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids6.5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$59,000
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S 2dr Convertible
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$71,400
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|350 hp @ 6500 rpm
|GTS 2dr Convertible
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$82,800
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 718 Boxster safety features:
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Helps you see on curvy roads in the dark by swiveling the low beams when you turn the steering wheel.
- Rollover Protection
- Shields occupants in the event of a rollover with high-strength structures in front of and behind the seats.
- Speed-Dependent Headlight Range Control
- Ensures a clear view at night by adjusting the range of the headlights depending on vehicle speed.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. the competition
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. BMW Z4
The BMW Z4 has been fully redesigned and is the most direct rival to the Boxster. In its sDrive30i trim, power output is similar to the base Boxster, though overall performance favors the Porsche. In many ways, the Z4 is better as a fun little touring roadster, while the Boxster is more of a true sports car. But you will get more features with the BMW for your money.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Audi TT
The Audi TT should be plenty sporty for most drivers seeking open-air enjoyment, but it doesn't really challenge the Boxster when it comes to performance. There are more athletic versions such as the TTS and the TT RS, but they're only offered as coupes. We like the TT for its surefooted all-wheel-drive layout and up-to-date tech features. It doesn't have much in the way of cargo space, but it's still far better than the Boxster.
Porsche 718 Boxster vs. Chevrolet Corvette
Among the small group of European convertible sports cars, the Chevrolet Corvette is a heady dose of good ol' Americana. We're partial to the midrange Grand Sport trim. It delivers a ton of performance for the money yet remains pleasantly comfortable over many miles. It falls a bit short when it comes to interior and build quality, but it's hard to beat for thrills and theater.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche 718 Boxster reliable?
Is the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster?
The least-expensive 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster is the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $59,000
- S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $71,400
- GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $82,800
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Boxster?
More about the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible Overview
The 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 718 Boxster Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 718 Boxster Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, S, GTS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible?
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,650. The average price paid for a new 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $10,636 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,636 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,014.
The average savings for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 14.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] 718 Boxster Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,390 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 718 Boxster Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible 718 Boxster Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche 718 Boxster for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,308.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,791.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible and all available trim types: Base, S, GTS. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
Related 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible info
