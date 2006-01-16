Used 1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 73,507 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
- 84,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$695
- 269,452 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,745
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
- 197,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 184,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 212,694 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,290
- 171,937 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
j.roper,01/16/2006
I bought my 1997 Oldsmobile Silhouette from my parents when it was 2.5 years old with 54,000 miles. Now it has 140,000 miles and still looks great. The dark blue paint has held up exceptionally well even in the Texas sun. Unfortunately, this is not so with tan dash, which has turned a greenish hue. Also, the leather seats have not fared well, with a significant tear in the driver's seat. The reliability has been excellent, but rattles have increased with age and the rear power vent window motors went out around 120,000 miles. The air conditioning has been subpar since I had to replace the compressor. I also replaced the intake manifold gasket. Overall this is a nice vehicle. The actual in-town gas mileage that I have been getting, 15 mpg, is below this model's rating of 18, but the highway mileage is right on at 25 mpg. It does a nice job towing trailers and is great on cross-country trips.