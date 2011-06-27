  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  4. Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ninety-Eight
Overview
See Ninety-Eight Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
See Ninety-Eight Inventory

Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles