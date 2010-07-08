Used 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass for Sale Near Me

2 listings
  • 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass GL
    used

    1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass GL

    161,164 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,475

  • 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass GLS
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass GLS

    158,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,355

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Cutlass searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Cutlass

Overall Consumer Rating
3.746 Reviews
  • 5
    (15%)
  • 4
    (46%)
  • 3
    (30%)
  • 2
    (9%)
Favorite Cuddy
TerryMO,08/07/2010
I bought this car from the original owner back in June. It already had 172,000+ on the odometer. The car was having trouble with water pouring into the crank case. Turned out the water passages in the lower intake manifold had blown. Was able to get both intake gaskets and valve cover gaskets for only $50. Plus went ahead and put a new timing chain and cam and crank gears just to further its life. Of course with a new timing chain cover gasket, I spent under $120 on parts and the car runs amazing. There does seem to be some rotor wear but not too major. My gas mileage is more like 30 highway, 21 with the AC on and about 22 in town travel. It's extremely reliable which is important to anyone
