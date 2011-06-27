  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(46)
1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loaded with equipment, roomy interior, adequate power, excellent value.
  • Can't match refinement of Accord or Camry, but then, price doesn't match Accord or Camry V6 models either.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Does anybody miss the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera? Didn't think so. After a 15-year run that saw few modernizing modifications to the chassis and styling, the Cutlass Ciera is long gone, despite the fact that the old warrior was Oldsmobile's best-selling nameplate. In its place, Olds offers the Cutlass, whose redesign helped it reach nearly 27,000 sales in calendar year 1997.

Cutlass comes in two flavors, both of which are worlds sweeter than the old Ciera. Base models are equipped with a 150-horsepower 3.1-liter V6, antilock brakes, and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Standard amenities include cruise control, air conditioning, battery rundown protection, rear window defogger, power door locks, fog lights, illuminated entry, tachometer, cassette stereo, remote trunk release, split-folding rear seat, tilt steering wheel and a security system. Move up to the GLS model, and you'll get alloy wheels, leather seats, remote keyless entry, variable effort steering and a host of power doodads. Missing from the standard and optional equipment lists are traction control and an integrated child safety seat.

Conservatively styled, Oldsmobile designers have slapped a full-width reflective applique across the back of the Cutlass that looks out of place on this otherwise plain but attractive sedan. Inside, passengers will find a well-designed dashboard and funky A-pillar air-conditioning vents designed to increase airflow to rear seat passengers. The ignition switch is placed on the dashboard rather than the steering column, which old-timers will tell you makes it easier to find. Best of all (and don't clutch your chest in surprise) General Motors has finally found a way to put real, live cruise control switches on the steering wheel spokes where they belong.

Oldsmobile claims that Cutlass has side-impact protection that exceeds federal standards, but federal testing to date has resulted in relatively poor side-impact crash scores. Cutlass also comes with standard antilock brakes and dual airbags. Bumpers can withstand five-mph impacts. Daytime running lights with automatic light control is also part of the safety package.

Rack-and-pinion steering is standard, with GLS models adding the variable effort feature. Combined with a four-wheel independent suspension and 215/60R-15" tires, the Cutlass is adequately responsive. The 3.1-liter V6 moves the car to 60 mph from rest in about nine seconds.

All in all, Cutlass is a well-equipped, comfortable and competent car. Our biggest complaint is that it is- well, dull, which means it should fit right in with the scores of Accords, Altimas, and Camrys currently on the market. Compared to the old, outdated Ciera, maybe this Cutlass could be considered something exciting at Oldsmobile. It definitely deserves your consideration.

1999 Highlights

No changes to Oldsmobile's fresh-in-'97 bread-and-butter sedan, except for two new colors, Bronze Mist and Dark Cherry, and the addition of a Gold Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

5(15%)
4(46%)
3(30%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
3.7
46 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite Cuddy
TerryMO,08/07/2010
I bought this car from the original owner back in June. It already had 172,000+ on the odometer. The car was having trouble with water pouring into the crank case. Turned out the water passages in the lower intake manifold had blown. Was able to get both intake gaskets and valve cover gaskets for only $50. Plus went ahead and put a new timing chain and cam and crank gears just to further its life. Of course with a new timing chain cover gasket, I spent under $120 on parts and the car runs amazing. There does seem to be some rotor wear but not too major. My gas mileage is more like 30 highway, 21 with the AC on and about 22 in town travel. It's extremely reliable which is important to anyone
My new car
richardwvu,03/29/2002
Car received had numerous quality problems including noisy front brakes, a loud buzzing fuel pump, a rattling dash board, and a noisy passenger air bag cover. There is little excuse to deliver such a vehicle to a customer. What does a manufacturer and dealership think?
In too deep...
rflores7,07/07/2011
It all started when a girl wrecked into me and the insurance money got me a 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass. The gypsy dealer was selling it for 3800 and i got it for 2800 with 108K. My friend's dad (also a mechanic) warned me about this car being a lemon but i didn't believe him and it was a bad choice on me. In order...brakes, tires, pulley tensioner, water pump, head gasket, spark plugs and wires 2x, alternator, and now the A/C has gone out. I've spent 3G's on the car and it doesn't even include the $1,500 rims, new headlights, complete stereo system. Im at 125K and im afraid of more things going wrong and I'm only 18 going to college! Stay away from this car!!!
Average mid-size car
adam,08/17/2009
Bought this car used in 2002 with 25k on it. Color and finish still look great with 93k on it now. Performed regular maintenance on it but still had many mechanical problems. Head gasket twice, fuel injectors (had to replace 4), brakes, rotors, radio, a/c, power window, thermostat, water pump, steering, etc. Had extended warranty when purchased that paid for most of it but ran out on 2006. Still will keep it. Repairs still cheaper than a new car note every month.
See all 46 reviews of the 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Used 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass Overview

The Used 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, and GLS 4dr Sedan.

