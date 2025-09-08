P0522: Engine Oil Pressure Sensor/Switch Low Voltage

What the P0522 error code means

The diagnostic trouble code, or DTC, P0522 stands for "Engine Oil Pressure Sensor/Switch Low Voltage." The code occurs when the car's powertrain control module detects a voltage signal from the oil pressure sensor that is below the expected threshold. This typically indicates a problem with the oil pressure sensor circuit or, in some cases, with actual engine oil pressure.

Why this issue matters

Oil pressure in a car's engine is one of several key metrics used in measuring the health of the system. The presence of oil pressure means that the car's engine is providing a sort of "cushion" between components using that oil. Should the barrier erode due to a lack of pressure, these internal components can collide and wear prematurely.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Driving with code P0522 is not recommended until the cause is confirmed. If the low voltage is due to a sensor issue, it may not pose an immediate threat to the engine and its components. However, if actual oil pressure is low, continuing to drive can result in serious engine damage due to insufficient lubrication.

Common symptoms of code P0522

  • Illuminated check engine light
  • Low oil pressure warning light
  • Engine ticking or knocking noises
  • Poor engine performance
  • Engine stalling (in severe cases)
  • Misfires, depending on the issue

How the P0522 code is diagnosed

A technician will first use an OBD-II scanner to confirm the code and check for related trouble codes. The oil level and condition will be inspected. Then, the oil pressure will be manually tested using a mechanical gauge to compare with sensor readings. However, low oil pressure can be the result of a litany of issues, and finding the problem requires much diagnosis and a skilled technician. Additionally, the oil pressure sensor and associated wiring will be checked for faults such as shorts, corrosion or poor connections.

How the P0522 code is repaired

Repairs for this code often include replacing a faulty oil pressure sensor or switch. If wiring damage is found, it will need to be repaired or replaced. In cases where actual low oil pressure is confirmed, more extensive repairs may be needed, such as replacing the oil pump or addressing other symptoms like internal engine wear. After repairs, the code will be cleared, and the system will be retested to confirm proper oil pressure operation.

Related reading

Follow the link below to reach our catalog of diagnostic check engine trouble codes:
On-board diagnostics (OBD-II) trouble code directory

by

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

