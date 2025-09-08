P0522: Engine Oil Pressure Sensor/Switch Low Voltage

What the P0522 error code means

The diagnostic trouble code, or DTC, P0522 stands for "Engine Oil Pressure Sensor/Switch Low Voltage." The code occurs when the car's powertrain control module detects a voltage signal from the oil pressure sensor that is below the expected threshold. This typically indicates a problem with the oil pressure sensor circuit or, in some cases, with actual engine oil pressure.

Why this issue matters

Oil pressure in a car's engine is one of several key metrics used in measuring the health of the system. The presence of oil pressure means that the car's engine is providing a sort of "cushion" between components using that oil. Should the barrier erode due to a lack of pressure, these internal components can collide and wear prematurely.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Driving with code P0522 is not recommended until the cause is confirmed. If the low voltage is due to a sensor issue, it may not pose an immediate threat to the engine and its components. However, if actual oil pressure is low, continuing to drive can result in serious engine damage due to insufficient lubrication.

Common symptoms of code P0522

Illuminated check engine light

Low oil pressure warning light

Engine ticking or knocking noises

Poor engine performance

Engine stalling (in severe cases)

Misfires, depending on the issue

How the P0522 code is diagnosed

A technician will first use an OBD-II scanner to confirm the code and check for related trouble codes. The oil level and condition will be inspected. Then, the oil pressure will be manually tested using a mechanical gauge to compare with sensor readings. However, low oil pressure can be the result of a litany of issues, and finding the problem requires much diagnosis and a skilled technician. Additionally, the oil pressure sensor and associated wiring will be checked for faults such as shorts, corrosion or poor connections.

How the P0522 code is repaired

Repairs for this code often include replacing a faulty oil pressure sensor or switch. If wiring damage is found, it will need to be repaired or replaced. In cases where actual low oil pressure is confirmed, more extensive repairs may be needed, such as replacing the oil pump or addressing other symptoms like internal engine wear. After repairs, the code will be cleared, and the system will be retested to confirm proper oil pressure operation.

