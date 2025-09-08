P0411: Secondary Air Injection System Incorrect Flow Detected

What does the P0411 error code mean?

The diagnostic trouble code, or DTC, P0411 stands for "Secondary Air Injection System Incorrect Flow Detected." The code occurs when your vehicle's engine control module detects that the airflow from the secondary air-injection system is not within specifications. It's worth noting that this issue will only be present on cars equipped with secondary air-injection systems, such as vehicles originally sold in California. Secondary air-injection systems pump fresh air into the exhaust stream to help reduce emissions during cold engine startup.

Why is this issue important?

The secondary air-injection system plays a key role in reducing hydrocarbon emissions by ensuring more complete combustion during engine warm-up. If the system is not functioning properly, the vehicle may emit more pollutants, fail emissions tests and experience reduced fuel efficiency.

Your car's secondary air-injection system is critical in helping reduce tailpipe emissions when you cold-start your vehicle. As the name implies, a cold start occurs when the engine is totally cold, such as after being left to sit overnight. This period can produce particularly high tailpipe emissions, and a secondary air-injection system failure will result in the emission of more pollutants, failing emissions tests and more.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

You can drive with a faulty secondary air-injection system, but the system's faults will lead to performance issues. More serious ones, like rough running or worse fuel economy, usually only occur in severe cases, and you certainly won't be passing an emissions test. You may also see reduced fuel economy as a result of the system's failure.

Common symptoms of the P0411 error code

  • Illuminated check engine light 
  • Failed emissions test
  • Increase in exhaust smell during startup; drivers often compare the scent to rotten eggs
  • Possible hesitation or rough idle during cold starts (rare)
  • Poor fuel economy
  • Backfiring

How is the P0411 error code diagnosed?

  • Scan tool confirmation: Verify the code using an OBD-II scanner.
  • Visual inspection: Check for damaged or disconnected vacuum lines, air hoses and wiring.
  • Air pump operation test: Ensure the air pump activates at startup.
  • Check valves and solenoids: Test for proper function and air flow.
  • Exhaust backpressure test: Assess if air can enter the exhaust system correctly.
  • Engine control module and sensor review: Evaluate related sensors and control signals.

How is the P0411 error code repaired?

  • Replace or repair faulty secondary air injection pump.
  • Repair or replace damaged vacuum or air hoses.
  • Replace failed air injection solenoids.

by

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

