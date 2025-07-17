P0352: Ignition Coil B Primary/Secondary Circuit Malfunction

What does the P0352 error code mean?

P0352 is a diagnostic trouble code that translates to "Ignition Coil B Primary/Secondary Circuit Malfunction." In modern vehicles, each cylinder has an ignition coil that converts electricity from a low input voltage to one high enough to provide an ignition spark. In the case of this code, the powertrain control module reports that there is an issue with coil B, which is generally assigned to the second cylinder (A is 1, B is 2, and so on).

Why is this issue important?

If there is an issue with an ignition coil, the spark plug attached to it might not function properly or at all, which can lead to engine misfires and other drivability issues. If there's insufficient spark to ignite the fuel in the cylinder, that fuel is wasted, and the engine won't be making full power or operating in a balanced manner.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

It's best to avoid driving a vehicle with this trouble code. The potential for misfire can lead to the vehicle making insufficient power for safe operation. There's also a possibility that the imbalance in the engine's firing could cause undue stress to the engine and its components. It's best to take the vehicle to get checked out as soon as you detect the P0352 error code.

Common symptoms of the P0352 error code

  • The check engine light is illuminated.
  • The engine misfires, idles roughly, or runs inconsistently.
  • The engine is down on power or feels less responsive.
  • The engine may have trouble starting.

How is the P0352 error code diagnosed?

  • Use an OBD-II scanner: Confirm the presence of the P0352 code and check for any related error codes before proceeding. It's possible that the P0352 error is being caused by another system problem.
  • Feel and listen for misfires: This could sound like sputtering or rough running.
  • Visually inspect the coil: Check the unit itself and any wiring leading to or from it; ensure that these parts are not corroded, melted or visibly damaged.
  • Visually inspect the spark plug: If it's reachable, remove it and note any discoloration or signs of abnormal wear.
  • Check the ignition coil: Use a multimeter to measure the ignition coil's resistance, the voltage going into the coil, and the voltage output from the coil.
  • Test the powertrain control module: If no external issues are found, the powertrain control module itself may be faulty and require further testing, a reset or replacement.

How is the P0352 error code repaired?

  • Replace a faulty ignition coil.
  • Replace damaged wiring in the ignition system.
  • Replace one or more spark plugs.
  • Reset or replace the powertrain control module.

