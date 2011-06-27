  1. Home
2019 Nissan Versa Note SR 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
2019 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback in Deep Blue Pearl
2019 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback in Fresh Powder
2019 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback in Aspen White
+20

2019 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback
MSRP Range: $15,650 - $18,360

MSRP$15,650
Dealer Price

Which Versa Note does Edmunds recommend?

The Versa Note S is the least expensive of the bunch, but its manual windows and underwhelming interior underscore its bargain-basement price tag. For not much more, the SV adds nicer interior materials and power accessories. You can also add the reasonably priced SV Special Edition package, which bolsters the Note with alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Roomy interior with an adult-friendly back seat
  • Affordable base price
  • Clever cargo space
  • High fuel economy
Cons
  • Slow acceleration and lackluster handling
  • Noisy engine doesn't sound very refined
  • No telescoping steering wheel
  • Low-quality interior materials
What's new
  • Increased availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Part of the first Versa Note generation introduced for 2014

Overall rating

Buyers expect more from their cars than ever before, and even subcompacts are starting to shed the econobox reputation. The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is something of an outlier, then. The tide was starting to shift by the time Nissan introduced the Versa Note in 2014, and minor additions throughout the years have done little to improve its standing.

There is one change that makes the 2019 Nissan Versa Note slightly more appealing than in previous years. A new 7-inch touchscreen is standard on every model, and some trims even feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It's a welcome addition, and an acknowledgment that today's shoppers — especially young buyers — expect more tech features. But we encourage shoppers to consider rivals given the Versa Note's deficiencies in performance, comfort and utility, as well as its lack of advanced driving aids.

Nissan Versa Note models

The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is a subcompact hatchback that seats five and is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SR. It's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque), routed through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on the way to the front wheels.

Standard feature highlights for the base S trim include 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power mirrors, a tilt-only steering wheel, intermittent wipers, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone integration and music streaming, a hands-free text messaging assistant, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port and auxiliary audio input.

The SV trim adds remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, power windows and locks, upgraded gauges, chrome interior trim, upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat with an armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an adjustable cargo floor.

The top-of-the-range SR trim adds such features as sporty exterior treatments, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, a vehicle immobilizer system, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system (which beeps when the correct pressure has been reached), a sport steering wheel, simulated suede upholstery and a center rear armrest.

Some of the SR's convenience features can be added to the SV model via the SV Special Edition package. Notable dealer-installed accessories include floor mats, a cargo cover, a rear spoiler, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium speaker system.

Driving

With a meager 109-horsepower four-cylinder engine, a nontraditional continuously variable transmission (CVT) and uninspiring handling, the Versa Note offers little in terms of performance. This is strictly a point A to point B car with minimal entertainment in between.

Acceleration

In our testing, the Versa Note needed 10.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slow even for an economy hatchback. The Versa Note's CVT causes the engine to drone loudly when accelerating, making it feel even weaker.

Braking

The pedal is uncharacteristically firm and quick to respond for this class. Still, in Edmunds testing, the Versa Note required 128 feet to stop from 60 mph, slightly longer than average.

Steering

The Versa's steering offers artificial, springy feedback and lackluster response. The result is a vague feeling through the wheel that doesn't inspire confidence during emergency handling maneuvers.

Handling

Despite the lack of feedback through the steering wheel, the Versa Note handles reasonably well around corners and over big bumps in the pavement. That said, it's competent, nothing more.

Drivability

In spite of its tepid performance, the Versa Note is an adequate day-to-day driver. Its small size makes it a good grocery-getter and an easy parker. But the high-winding CVT can be annoying.

Comfort

The Versa Note is plagued by below-average seat comfort, a jittery ride and plenty of wind, road and engine noise. It's not a comfortable vehicle.

Seat comfort

This car represents a rare instance in which the rear seats offer more room and comfort than the front seats. The lumpy front buckets offer decent adjustment but little lateral support.

Ride comfort

Ride comfort is typical for a small car, which means it feels busy over bumps and is negatively affected by crosswinds. Other choices in the segment do a better job.

Noise & vibration

Wind, tire and engine noise is evident most of the time and will prove excessive for some. Under acceleration, the engine emits a loud cow-like groan until you lift off the pedal.

Interior

A few clever and unexpected measures offset the usual subcompact interior qualities and drawbacks. The Versa Note SV's materials are notably better than those on the lower trim level, but they're not much better than average for the segment.

Ease of use

Taller drivers will find the cabin controls a bit hard to reach. The driving position, armrests and placement of window switches all feel out of place.

Getting in/getting out

Entry and exit are easy from any seat. As a bonus, the rear doors open almost to 90 degrees for unusually good access when space allows for it.

Driving position

The lack of a telescoping steering column means that slightly taller-than-average drivers will either sit uncomfortably close or have an awkward reach to the steering wheel.

Roominess

The rear seat room is excellent, particularly when it comes to legroom. The cabin feels open and airy for such a small car.

Visibility

We found the sight lines above average for a hatchback, with no blind spots. The standard rearview camera system is somewhat unnecessary unless the vehicle is loaded to the ceiling with cargo.

Quality

The overall build quality of the Versa Note may meet some people's expectations, but among rivals it's noticeably downmarket. Even higher-trimmed Versa Notes will remind you that you're in an economy car.

Utility

Cargo space behind the rear seats is about average for the class but small when it comes to maximum capacity. The rear seats do fold flat, and the multi-adjustable cargo floor could prove useful.

Small-item storage

Storage for your personal items is limited to a few small door pockets and cupholders. Rivals offer larger and more intelligent solutions.

Cargo space

The Versa Note's 18.8-cubic-foot cargo space behind the rear seats and maximum 38.3-cubic-foot capacity aren't impressive, but Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo floor allows you to store flat items (purses, laptops, briefcases) out of sight while providing a larger space on top.
Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SV 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SV 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,550
    MPG 31 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    SR 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SR 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$18,360
    MPG 31 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    S 4dr Hatchback
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$15,650
    MPG 31 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower109 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Versa Note safety features:

    RearView Monitor
    Gives you a view of what's behind you on the dash-mounted screen.
    Easy-Fill Tire Alert
    Ensures safe tire pressure by signaling when the proper inflation level is reached.
    Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
    Helps to keep your eyes on the road by reading messages and responding with preselected texts.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
