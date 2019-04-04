2019 Nissan Titan King Cab
What’s new
- New 7-inch infotainment system with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Fender audio system is standard on Crew Cab SL, SL Midnight Edition and Platinum Reserve trims
- Rear door alert, to remind drivers to check the back seat after exiting, is standard on King Cab and Crew Cab
- Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Standard V8 offers plenty of power
- Numerous in-cabin and bed storage solutions
- Optional Pro-4X off-road package offers useful upgrades
- Generous bumper-to-bumper warranty
- No alternative engines
- Only one available axle ratio
- Touchscreen interface hampered by small buttons
- Cabin design not especially attractive
- Maximum towing and payload capacities slightly lower than rivals
Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Nissan Titan meets the requirements for a full-size truck. It's powerful, versatile, and available in a number of configurations. And, for 2019, the Titan gets a few upgrades including the addition of an optional premium stereo and a standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. But in today's full-size truck market, just meeting requirements isn't enough.
In the Titan's favor is its standard 5.6-liter V8 engine that's paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It's a solid powertrain that's capable of towing more than 9,000 pounds. But if you want something else, you're out of luck. In contrast, nearly every full-size truck competitor has a range of available engines. Inside, the Titan is spacious and well-equipped, but rivals are a bit more comfortable, offering better ride and interior quality.
Overall, we think the 2019 Nissan Titan is a decent pick for an all-around rig. It comes with a long list of standard equipment and respectable utilitarian credentials. But before you decide on one, we recommend taking a closer look at the trucks we like more, such as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500.
2019 Nissan Titan models
The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. Depending on your needs, you can get a Titan as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) bed, a single cab with a long (8-foot) bed, or an extended cab (the King Cab) with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed. Every Titan comes with a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
The base Titan S is available with any of the three cab configurations and comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, NissanConnect with Mobile Apps, a rearview camera, two USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system (four speakers in the single cab).
One step above the S is the SV, which includes all the base content plus alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, front tow hooks (4WD only), power-adjustable heated mirrors, a carpeted floor, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, satellite radio and Nissan's Trailer Sway Control, which helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.
On top of the SV's equipment, the off-road-focused Pro-4X (4WD only) gets dark-finish wheels with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, hill descent control, a receiver hitch, and a four- and seven-pin wiring harness connector, skid plates, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers and a spray-in bedliner.
Also standard for the Pro-4X are LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, front bucket seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, voice controls (with Siri Eyes Free), a navigation system, a rear air vent, a 120-volt household-style power outlet and floor mats.
Next is the SL (available only in crew cab), which takes the Pro-4X's upgrades (minus the all-terrain tires and off-road mechanical upgrades) and adds 20-inch wheels, upgraded side mirrors, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, LED cargo box lighting, a 120-volt outlet inside the bed, and a Utili-Track bed rail system with four movable tie-down cleats.
The SL also has remote engine start, front and rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a Fender 12-speaker audio system, and NissanConnect communication services.
The range-topping Platinum Reserve builds upon the SL's features, adding unique wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera, upgraded leather upholstery, chrome and wood interior accents, a heated steering wheel with wood inserts, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
Several option packages are available, many of which bring the luxury and utility features from higher trims to the lower trims. For the Platinum Reserve, you can order a Platinum Utility package (in-bed Titan Box storage bins, a remote-locking tailgate and a bed utility step), an Off-Road package (the Pro-4X's 18-inch alloys, all-terrain tires and Bilstein shocks) and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability6.5
Off-road7.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control6.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility7.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing6.5
Hauling7.0
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids5.5
Voice control5.5
Sponsored cars related to the Titan
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Titan.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$40,540
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SV 4dr King Cab SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$37,390
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$44,880
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 4dr King Cab SB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$33,960
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Titan safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic
- Monitors the area around the rear-quarter panel and warns of vehicles that are in the blind spot or approaching it.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.
- Surround-View Camera
- Gives a bird's-eye, 360-degree view of the vehicle to help fit the truck into tight spaces.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
Nissan Titan vs. the competition
Nissan Titan vs. Toyota Tundra
The Titan and the Tundra are two similar full-size trucks. They both come with standard V8 power and are available with highly capable off-road variants. Yet they're both a bit behind the curve when it comes to cabin refinement and technology. If you're looking for a no-frills work truck, this may be a positive.
Nissan Titan vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is one of the most versatile and capable pickup trucks on the market today. It is available with a wide range of powertrains, has an impressive towing and hauling capability, and comes with all the latest high-tech features you can ask for. The Titan doesn't share many of those traits. Sure, it's a strong truck, but the Ford wins out in nearly every head-to-head numbers comparison. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Nissan Titan vs. Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 is Edmunds' top-ranked full-size pickup truck and with good reason. It has an excellent list of standard and available features, a comfortable and quiet cabin, and some serious towing power. The Ram 1500 also has the best interior in the class — especially when you go with the optional 12.3-inch screen. The Titan may be a good blunt-force tool when it comes to towing and hauling, but the Ram is even more capable and significantly more refined. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Titan a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Titan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Titan:
- New 7-inch infotainment system with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Fender audio system is standard on Crew Cab SL, SL Midnight Edition and Platinum Reserve trims
- Rear door alert, to remind drivers to check the back seat after exiting, is standard on King Cab and Crew Cab
- Part of the second Titan generation introduced for 2016
Is the Nissan Titan reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Titan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Titan?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Titan is the 2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,960.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $40,540
- SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,390
- PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $44,880
- S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $33,960
- S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,100
What are the different models of Nissan Titan?
More about the 2019 Nissan Titan
2019 Nissan Titan King Cab Overview
The 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab is offered in the following styles: SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Titan King Cab 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Titan King Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Titan King Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SV, PRO-4X, S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Nissan Titan King Cabs are available in my area?
2019 Nissan Titan King Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Titan King Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab Titan King Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Titan for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,979.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,355.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab and all available trim types: SV, PRO-4X, S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2019 Nissan Titan King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Pathfinder
- Nissan Altima 2019
- 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2019 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Nissan Altima
- 2019 Murano
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2020 Ram 2500