2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab
What’s new
- New standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Additional USB ports
- New optional 12-speaker Fender stereo
- Part of the first Titan XD generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride quality
- Good balance between price and performance
- Interior is functional and attractive
- Diesel engine's lackluster power when trying to pass slower traffic
- Towing potential is only a bit better than a standard pickup's
- Large turning circle needs a lot of real estate to maneuver
- Small fuel tank limits overall range
Which Titan XD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
The Nissan Titan XD occupies a unique space in the pickup truck world. It's larger than common light-duty pickups such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or the Toyota Tundra, but it's not as large or as robust as the heavy-duty pickups on the road. It's a bit of a tweener.
Given this reality, you might expect the 2019 Titan XD to be more capable than those light-duty trucks but less accommodating. But that's not necessarily the case. The Titan XD is a quiet and comfortable truck, and it has a well-built and attractive interior. Unfortunately for the Titan XD, trucks such as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500 are more powerful and more capable than ever. They can even tow more than the Titan XD, depending on their configurations.
Nissan's Titan XD is worth a look if you're looking for a lot of features for the money and respectable towing and hauling capability. But don't forget to test-drive some light-duty and heavy-duty rivals before you buy. They may also meet your needs and do it with a bit more modern refinement and available equipment.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editors tested a Titan XD nearly 25,000 miles over the course of a year. The good news is that the Titan is definitely tough, but we came away less enthused about the truck's finer points. Is it the right truck for you? Read our Titan XD yearlong test for a full evaluation. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2019 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.
2019 Nissan Titan XD models
The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup that sits squarely between the light-duty and heavy-duty versions of its competitors. Five trims are available: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve.
The Titan XD comes in single-cab, extended-cab (Nissan calls it King Cab) and crew-cab four-door variants. The single cab has an 8-foot bed and is available in S and SV trims. The extended-cab variant is offered with the 6.5-foot bed in S, SV and Pro-4X trims. The crew cab is available in all five trim levels.
In all cases, shoppers can choose between a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission or a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 diesel (310 hp and 555 lb-ft) that uses a six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option. (It's four-wheel-drive only on the Pro-4X model.)
The S is your basic no-frills work truck, but it's received some improvements this year, including a 7-inch touchscreen that is now standard with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and black bumpers, a lockable tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cloth-and-vinyl upholstery, a four-speaker audio system and two USB ports. King Cab and crew-cab models get a six-speaker audio system.
The SV trim adds chrome exterior trim, power-adjustable heated mirrors, a receiver hitch with a 4/7-pin wiring harness connector, a trailer brake controller, an overhead console, upgraded instrumentation, carpeted floors, cloth upholstery and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive models also add front tow hooks.
The off-road-focused Pro-4X model steps up with standard four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates and hill descent control. It also comes with automatic headlights, foglights, a spray-in bedliner, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual front captain's chairs with adjustable lumbar support, storage space under the rear seats, a 120-volt outlet, navigation and blind-spot monitoring.
The SL trim does without the Pro-4X's off-road gear, building on the list of features with 20-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cargo-management rail system and a 110-volt power outlet in the bed, LED bed lighting, a power-sliding rear window, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a 12-speaker Fender audio system.
At the top of the Titan XD lineup is the Platinum Reserve trim that goes all in with an abundance of chrome trim, premium leather upholstery, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a surround-view camera system.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options, and there are a few other available options such as the in-bed Titan Box storage system. The Chrome and Texas Titan packages add a variety of cosmetic enhancements to the SV and SL trims. The SV and the SL are also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds black exterior and interior styling elements.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab (turbo 5.0L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 6-foot-7-inch bed).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Titan XD has received some revisions, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Titan XD, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Towing7.0
Hauling7.0
Technology
Driver aids
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Titan XD.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$36,140
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab LB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$32,990
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab LB
5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$38,620
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 3200 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$41,770
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Titan XD safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Titan XD's blind spot or when cross-traffic is approaching while the XD is backing up.
- Around-View Camera System
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the area surrounding the truck, making it infinitely easier to park in tighter spaces.
- Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
- Warnings intensify as the Titan XD approaches an object behind or in front of the truck.
Nissan Titan XD vs. the competition
Nissan Titan XD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
As it's capable of towing much more than the Titan XD, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is easy to recommend if you need serious truck credentials. What's more, the F-250 offers more in the way of optional features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation.
Nissan Titan XD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
A redesigned 2020 Silverado 2500HD is coming, but chances are you'll be cross-shopping the 2019 Silverado model. It's not all bad news since the current 2500HD has impressive towing capability and a wide variety of available trim levels for customization. The Titan XD, however, is a bit more comfortable on the inside and provides a better ride quality on the highway.
Nissan Titan XD vs. Ram 2500
Redesigned for 2019, the Ram 2500 is the strongest offering in the heavy-duty class. It has appealing interior tech such as an optional 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and lots of plush materials to choose from. It's also extremely capable when it comes to towing, outclassing the Titan XD by more than 7,000 pounds when properly equipped.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Titan XD a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD:
- New standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Additional USB ports
- New optional 12-speaker Fender stereo
- Part of the first Titan XD generation introduced for 2016
Is the Nissan Titan XD reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Titan XD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Titan XD is the 2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,990.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,140
- S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $32,990
- S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $38,620
- S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $41,770
- SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $40,230
- SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $46,380
- SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,090
- SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $43,230
What are the different models of Nissan Titan XD?
More about the 2019 Nissan Titan XD
2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab Overview
The 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Titan XD Regular Cab 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Titan XD Regular Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Titan XD Regular Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, SV, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cabs are available in my area?
2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Titan XD Regular Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab Titan XD Regular Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Titan XD for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,208.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,197.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab and all available trim types: S, S, S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Pathfinder
- Nissan Altima 2019
- 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2019 Nissan NV200
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 Nissan Altima
- 2019 Murano
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 1500