Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab

#3 Heavy-duty truck

What’s new

  • New standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Additional USB ports
  • New optional 12-speaker Fender stereo
  • Part of the first Titan XD generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride quality
  • Good balance between price and performance
  • Interior is functional and attractive
  • Diesel engine's lackluster power when trying to pass slower traffic
  • Towing potential is only a bit better than a standard pickup's
  • Large turning circle needs a lot of real estate to maneuver
  • Small fuel tank limits overall range
MSRP Starting at
$32,990
Compare dealer price quotes
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Titan XD does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the Pro-4X trim level. It's the most off-road-capable Titan XD, and it also comes with a good amount of standard equipment such as dual-zone climate control, a spray-in bedliner and blind-spot monitoring. Staying with this middle ground trim level also helps maximize the Titan's value potential.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

The Nissan Titan XD occupies a unique space in the pickup truck world. It's larger than common light-duty pickups such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or the Toyota Tundra, but it's not as large or as robust as the heavy-duty pickups on the road. It's a bit of a tweener.

Given this reality, you might expect the 2019 Titan XD to be more capable than those light-duty trucks but less accommodating. But that's not necessarily the case. The Titan XD is a quiet and comfortable truck, and it has a well-built and attractive interior. Unfortunately for the Titan XD, trucks such as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500 are more powerful and more capable than ever. They can even tow more than the Titan XD, depending on their configurations.

Nissan's Titan XD is worth a look if you're looking for a lot of features for the money and respectable towing and hauling capability. But don't forget to test-drive some light-duty and heavy-duty rivals before you buy. They may also meet your needs and do it with a bit more modern refinement and available equipment.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editors tested a Titan XD nearly 25,000 miles over the course of a year. The good news is that the Titan is definitely tough, but we came away less enthused about the truck's finer points. Is it the right truck for you? Read our Titan XD yearlong test for a full evaluation. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2019 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.

2019 Nissan Titan XD models

The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup that sits squarely between the light-duty and heavy-duty versions of its competitors. Five trims are available: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve.

The Titan XD comes in single-cab, extended-cab (Nissan calls it King Cab) and crew-cab four-door variants. The single cab has an 8-foot bed and is available in S and SV trims. The extended-cab variant is offered with the 6.5-foot bed in S, SV and Pro-4X trims. The crew cab is available in all five trim levels.

In all cases, shoppers can choose between a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission or a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 diesel (310 hp and 555 lb-ft) that uses a six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option. (It's four-wheel-drive only on the Pro-4X model.)

The S is your basic no-frills work truck, but it's received some improvements this year, including a 7-inch touchscreen that is now standard with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and black bumpers, a lockable tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cloth-and-vinyl upholstery, a four-speaker audio system and two USB ports. King Cab and crew-cab models get a six-speaker audio system.

The SV trim adds chrome exterior trim, power-adjustable heated mirrors, a receiver hitch with a 4/7-pin wiring harness connector, a trailer brake controller, an overhead console, upgraded instrumentation, carpeted floors, cloth upholstery and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive models also add front tow hooks.

The off-road-focused Pro-4X model steps up with standard four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates and hill descent control. It also comes with automatic headlights, foglights, a spray-in bedliner, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual front captain's chairs with adjustable lumbar support, storage space under the rear seats, a 120-volt outlet, navigation and blind-spot monitoring.

The SL trim does without the Pro-4X's off-road gear, building on the list of features with 20-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cargo-management rail system and a 110-volt power outlet in the bed, LED bed lighting, a power-sliding rear window, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a 12-speaker Fender audio system.

At the top of the Titan XD lineup is the Platinum Reserve trim that goes all in with an abundance of chrome trim, premium leather upholstery, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a surround-view camera system.

Some features are available on supporting trims as options, and there are a few other available options such as the in-bed Titan Box storage system. The Chrome and Texas Titan packages add a variety of cosmetic enhancements to the SV and SL trims. The SV and the SL are also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds black exterior and interior styling elements.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab (turbo 5.0L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 6-foot-7-inch bed).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Titan XD has received some revisions, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Titan XD, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5

Driving

7.5
When equipped with the diesel V8, the Titan XD feels like a hearty draft horse. It's not particularly fast or nimble, but it can handle some serious heavy lifting. However, it doesn't translate into a stiff ride. The Titan XD remains compliant enough to drive every day.

Acceleration

6.5
The diesel V8 has plenty of torque for towing and hauling, but it's not very quick. We measured a 0-60 mph time of 9.6 seconds, which is slower than most gas-powered V8 trucks. Passing slower traffic requires patience and planning.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are well up to the task of stopping this big, heavy truck. The pedal stroke is a little long, but that's typical for trucks. As powerful as the brakes are, they're easy to modulate. During panic stops at our test track, the Titan remained straight and controllable with minimal nosedive.

Steering

7.0
Other than the wide turning radius, we like the steering for its solid overall feel. It can be heavy at times, but it's always responsive and predictable. When off-roading, vibrations and kickback are kept in check.

Handling

8.0
For a truck with its level of towing and hauling capacity, the Titan XD has a very agreeable ride. Unlike many heavy-duty trucks that feel high-strung when empty, the XD remains compliant over bumpy roads and rarely transmits sharp impacts.

Drivability

7.5
The throttle response is gradual and predictable, and the six-speed automatic transmission keeps power on tap with smooth shifts. The transmission is especially helpful when towing and hauling up steep inclines.

Off-road

8.5
The Titan's low-end torque makes it easy to crawl over boulders and up steep hills, two things the Pro-4X can do well thanks to its low-range gearing and all-terrain tires. The truck's physical size is its biggest limitation.

Comfort

8.0
The Titan XD is quiet and has a smooth ride and comfortable seats, giving it an edge over true heavy-duty trucks. To maintain that ride quality, we recommend that shoppers stick with the 18-inch wheels rather than the optional 20-inch wheels and tires.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats are spacious and well-shaped, and they offer plenty of adjustment. The side bolstering is minimal, but that makes for easy entry and exit. Rear passengers get a surprising amount of room and a reasonably comfortable bench seat.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is firm but not nearly as harsh as in other heavy-duty trucks. The Pro-4X model rides better than the high-end SL and Platinum Reserve trims because its 18-inch tires and shocks do a better job of filtering out the small stuff than the 20-inch wheels and tires.

Noise & vibration

7.5
It has some of the typical diesel engine clatter, but the XD keeps the noise in check as well as or better than just about every other full-size diesel truck on the market. Even with the off-road tires found on the Pro-4X, the Titan is very civilized on the highway.

Climate control

8.5
Operating the dual-zone climate control is easy thanks to large knobs and buttons. The system itself does a good job of maintaining the set temperature even when the driver and front passenger dial up very different temperatures. Rear vents are a plus for passengers in the back.

Interior

7.5
Rival trucks offer more interior space on paper, but the Nissan Titan XD doesn't feel any smaller. The cabin is not only roomy, it's thoughtfully designed, and it features good materials for the class.

Ease of use

7.5
The smooth-acting column shifter opens up space for a simple cabin layout with large cupholders and plenty of storage space. Some switches and buttons, as well as the outdated infotainment system, feel small in this large cabin.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The seats are rather high, which is no surprise considering the XD is among the tallest trucks in the class. And there's no difference between the 4x2 and the 4x4 models. The front doors open wider than the rear ones, and all the doors have chunky grab handles.

Driving position

8.0
A telescoping steering column and an abundance of seat adjustments make it easy to find your preferred driving position.

Roominess

7.5
Headroom is plentiful, and there's ample legroom up front. Adults in the back seat have enough legroom, although some competitors offer a bit more room. On paper, the cabin is slightly narrower than the competition, but it doesn't feel that way when you're inside.

Visibility

7.0
The well-defined hood shows where the front end stops, and the view to the sides and back is reasonable. The outside mirrors are a bit small, and the windshield header masks some overhead traffic signals.

Quality

8.5
Fit and finish is top-notch, and Nissan has managed to make the Titan XD look strong without resorting to a cartoonishly overdone tough-truck theme. The exterior paint and trim are handsome on the Pro-4X and even better on the Platinum Reserve.

Utility

7.5
As long as you don't need outlandish towing and hauling ratings, the Titan XD is capable of handling the utility needs of most average truck owners. Plenty of interior storage and innovative exterior bed-storage options give the Titan XD a unique position in the market.

Small-item storage

8.0
The flip-up rear seat cushions provide in-cab storage that is similar to that of Ram trucks. The huge center console bin with a big cubby up front also holds an adjustable cupholder insert. But the glovebox and door pockets are on the small side.

Cargo space

9.0
The five-rail cargo tie-down system (optional on the SV and Pro-4X; standard on the SL and Platinum Reserve) is easily the best available, and it comes with a spray-in bedliner, a 400-watt in-bed power outlet, and LED under-rail bed lighting. Optional lockable bed boxes are also available.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
The car seat anchors for the outboard rear seats are easily accessed, as are the top tether anchors behind the rear seatbacks. But it's still tricky to secure a front-facing seat. A bigger issue is the height of the cab itself; it's a reach.

Towing

7.0
The Titan XD can tow up to 12,710 pounds with a traditional hitch, depending on the truck's configuration. By design, this tow capacity is midway between most light-duty trucks and heavy-duty trucks. Some of the latest light-duty trucks can tow more than the Titan, however. A brake controller, extendable mirrors and a gooseneck hitch are available as factory options.

Hauling

7.0
With a max payload of 2,250 pounds, the XD lags behind a true heavy-duty truck. But the cargo tie-down system does make it convenient to secure items in the bed.

Technology

The Titan XD uses a lot of carryover elements from the aging Nissan parts bin, making it feel older than it is. That's especially true of the infotainment system and its screen. Blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system are available, but more advanced safety features are not.

Driver aids

v

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Titan XD.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 4 reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$36,140
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
    S 2dr Regular Cab LB features & specs
    S 2dr Regular Cab LB
    5.6L 8cyl 7A
    MSRP$32,990
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
    S 2dr Regular Cab LB features & specs
    S 2dr Regular Cab LB
    5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
    MSRP$38,620
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 3200 rpm
    S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
    5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
    MSRP$41,770
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 3200 rpm
    See all 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Titan XD safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Titan XD's blind spot or when cross-traffic is approaching while the XD is backing up.
    Around-View Camera System
    Provides a bird's-eye view of the area surrounding the truck, making it infinitely easier to park in tighter spaces.
    Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
    Warnings intensify as the Titan XD approaches an object behind or in front of the truck.

    Nissan Titan XD vs. the competition

    Nissan Titan XD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty

    As it's capable of towing much more than the Titan XD, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is easy to recommend if you need serious truck credentials. What's more, the F-250 offers more in the way of optional features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation.

    Compare Nissan Titan XD & Ford F-250 Super Duty features

    Nissan Titan XD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

    A redesigned 2020 Silverado 2500HD is coming, but chances are you'll be cross-shopping the 2019 Silverado model. It's not all bad news since the current 2500HD has impressive towing capability and a wide variety of available trim levels for customization. The Titan XD, however, is a bit more comfortable on the inside and provides a better ride quality on the highway.

    Compare Nissan Titan XD & Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features

    Nissan Titan XD vs. Ram 2500

    Redesigned for 2019, the Ram 2500 is the strongest offering in the heavy-duty class. It has appealing interior tech such as an optional 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and lots of plush materials to choose from. It's also extremely capable when it comes to towing, outclassing the Titan XD by more than 7,000 pounds when properly equipped.

    Compare Nissan Titan XD & Ram 2500 features

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan Titan XD a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Titan XD both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Titan XD fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Titan XD gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Titan XD. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Nissan Titan XD?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD:

    • New standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Additional USB ports
    • New optional 12-speaker Fender stereo
    • Part of the first Titan XD generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan Titan XD reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan Titan XD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Titan XD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Titan XD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Nissan Titan XD a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan Titan XD is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Titan XD and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Titan XD is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Titan XD?

    The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Titan XD is the 2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,990.

    Other versions include:

    • S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,140
    • S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $32,990
    • S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $38,620
    • S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $41,770
    • SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $40,230
    • SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $46,380
    • SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,090
    • SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $43,230
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan Titan XD?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Titan XD, the next question is, which Titan XD model is right for you? Titan XD variants include S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A). For a full list of Titan XD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Nissan Titan XD

    2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab Overview

    The 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Titan XD Regular Cab 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Titan XD Regular Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Titan XD Regular Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, SV, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Regular Cab here.

