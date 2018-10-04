More about the 2019 Nissan Sentra

The 2019 Nissan Sentra is a compact sedan that's roomy and easy to use. It offers a sizable trunk and a comfortable ride, along with an appealing price tag in its lower trim levels. Starting with the base Sentra S, buyers get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote entry, and automatic emergency braking. Inside you'll find air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a manually adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, and cruise control. Basic technology includes a 7-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera display and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. A six-speed manual transmission and a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine making 130 horsepower are standard on the Sentra S, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. Stepping up to the SV gets you Nissan's CVT automatic standard, along with 16-inch alloy wheels, proximity entry with push-button ignition, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker stereo system and satellite radio. The SR upgrades the Sentra with some sporty features, while the top-of-the-line Nissan Sentra SL gets its own wheels, along with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a sunroof. Buyers who want more grunt from their Sentra can opt for the SR Turbo or Nismo trim. Both come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that makes 180 hp, and both can be had with a CVT automatic or a six-speed manual. The SR Turbo is similarly equipped to the SR, while the Nismo comes with a full appearance package loaded with goodies from Nissan's Nismo performance division. Be sure to read our full review for more information about the Sentra, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Nissan Sentra near you.

2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan Overview

The 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan is offered in the following styles: S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sentra Sedan 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sentra Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sentra Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, SV, SR, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

The 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,215 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,849 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 19 % below the MSRP.

The 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,605 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,741 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 19.1 % below the MSRP.

