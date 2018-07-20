More about the 2019 MINI Countryman

The 2019 Mini Countryman is a small wagon that carves out a unique niche by providing a playful alternative to typical subcompact crossovers. It's the largest vehicle Mini builds, but its size is comparable to that of a small SUV such as the Mazda CX-3 or the Honda HR-V. As with other Minis, the Countryman has changed its features structure for 2019. Four powertrains are available, each offered in three distinct trims. As you upgrade to the more expensive trims, additional paint, interior trim and options become available. The Mini Countryman notably offers greater customization options than usual in this class. As far as powertrains go, the 2019 Countryman is offered in Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E levels. The base Cooper is driven by a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that might feel sluggish as you start loading the Countryman with passengers and cargo. The Cooper S (our preferred model) and the John Cooper Works use a turbocharged four-cylinder, with the JCW making quite a bit more power. The Cooper S E is a plug-in hybrid that pairs the Cooper's three-cylinder with a battery pack. While quicker than even the Cooper S, the plug-in's high price tag, grabby brakes, pitiful EV-only range and uninspiring gasoline fuel economy make it hard to recommend. No matter which powertrain you choose, the Countryman is offered in three trim levels: Classic, Signature and Iconic. Base Classic models are well-equipped, with automatic headlights and windshield wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. However, this trim has a limited exterior paint palette and the options list is limited. The Signature model further adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and additional safety features. Selecting the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices. The range-topping Iconic trim goes all-out with LED headlights, a power liftgate, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The Countryman commands a significant premium over competing subcompact SUVs and small wagons. Its high-quality interior materials, funky design and sporty driving characteristics are unusual for the segment, and might just tip the scales in its favor. If you want to jump into a thrilling wagon that doesn't fit the mold, use Edmunds' shopping tools to research and visualize your perfect 2019 Mini Countryman.

2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Overview

The 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 is offered in the following styles: John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all model years in our database.

