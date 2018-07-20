  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)

2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4

Type:

What’s new

  • Revamped trim structure
  • Altered standard and optional equipment availability
  • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
  • Materials are higher-quality than in subcompact rivals
  • One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
  • Provides a fun driving experience
  • Front seats are confining
  • Cargo area is small
  • All engines require premium fuel
  • The plug-in has limited EV range and grabby brakes
MSRP Starting at
$37,900
Select your model:
2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?

The Countryman is already more expensive than most rivals, but we recommend skipping the anemic three-cylinder in the base Cooper and immediately upgrading to the punchy inline-four in the Cooper S. The thrifty Classic trim comes loaded with features, but its skimpy options list doesn't give the Countryman the custom feel that Mini once cultivated. With that in mind, choose the Signature level, not only for its desirable features but also the more expansive paint palette and additional optional extras.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

Small crossovers are everywhere these days, and most perform the duties expected of them. But how many go above and beyond? The 2019 Mini Countryman does just that. Take one look at it and you'll see those classic Mini design elements that help it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the cabin looks like a slightly more upscale version of the one in the Mini Hardtop, a car already renowned for having arguably the nicest interior in the subcompact class. Driven enthusiastically around turns, the Countryman lives up to its heritage and is more entertaining to drive than other subcompact crossovers.

Unfortunately, it carries a premium price tag to match its premium luxuries and handling dynamics. Nor is it as roomy as other crossovers you might potentially cross-shop it against. Overall, though, we think the Countryman's a great choice if you're looking for something more upscale than the typical fare.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Mini Countryman Cooper S E Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Thinking about adding a Mini Countryman to your garage? Our team of experts tested a Countryman S E Hybrid for one year, logging more than 14,000 miles of real-world driving experience over the course of our test. As expected, the Countryman provided unique handling for a small crossover SUV. But its all-electric range left much to be desired, and there were differing opinions about whether the Mini lived up to its lofty price tag. Read through our long-term Countryman test to see whether the Countryman deserves a spot in your driveway.

2019 MINI Countryman models

The 2019 Mini Countryman is a sporty, fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns the premium price tag it carries by offering a healthy list of standard features, while a plethora of available options allows buyers to customize the Countryman to their heart's content. All four models — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. From there, buyers choose between three trim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) with an increasing number of features.

Powering the Classic front-wheel-drive Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.

You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance run-flat tires, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port.

Our pick is the next-level Cooper S. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets 18-inch wheels, front sport seats and additional stability control choices. A six-speed manual is standard with all-wheel-drive models, with the eight-speed auto optional.

As opposed to the Cooper and Cooper S, all-wheel drive is standard on the next two models. The John Cooper Works trim adds an even more powerful version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft). The manual is standard and the eight-speed auto is optional. Additional features include LED headlights, cornering lights, aerodynamic modifications, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry, aggressively bolstered front seats, cloth and faux suede upholstery, wheel-mounted shift paddles and selectable driving modes.

The Cooper S E is quite different from the rest of the lineup. Up front is the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In back, and driving the rear wheels, is an electric motor powered by a rechargeable 7.6-kWh battery pack. Mini says total combined output for the S E is 221 hp and 284 lb-ft. The EPA-estimated all-electric driving range is 12 miles. The Cooper S E's feature content is identical to that of the Cooper S, though selectable driving modes are standard.

Features added by the Signature trim differ slightly depending on model, but generally, it adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control and touchscreen functionality. Cooper models get 18-inch wheels, while Cooper S and JCW versions get adaptive dampers and selectable driving modes. Choosing the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.

The Signature's Premium package further adds power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, cornering lights, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The Iconic trim includes those upgrades, plus a power liftgate, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Cooper and Cooper S models get a choice of several 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, while JCW models get 19- or 20-inch wheels.

Some of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include exterior and interior styling modifications, all-season tires and tinted windows.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mini Countryman Cooper S (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Mini Countryman has received some revisions, including a revamped trim structure in 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Mini Countryman, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
The Countryman Cooper S is more entertaining to drive than most traditional compact crossovers, but it's not as quick as luxury alternatives such as the BMW X1. It splits the difference between these two groups in most other performance-related areas as well.

Acceleration

7.0
Even though this is the sporty Cooper S model, the Countryman feels sluggish at partial throttle in Green and Mid driving modes. It's not until you select Sport that it feels like it's got some pep. We achieved a decent 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds; the S E took just 6.4 seconds.

Braking

7.0
Brake pedal has a light to moderate amount of resistance, with good initial bite. It's not grabby, however. It came to a halt from 60 mph in 117 feet, average against standard crossovers. The hybrid's 140-foot result is embarrassing. And its grabby brakes make it impossible to stop smoothly.

Steering

8.5
True to Mini's sporting intentions, steering effort is a little heavier than in competitors. The car responds reasonably quickly, but directional changes are more immediate in Sport mode. It's stable at highway speeds, and you don't need to make corrections to keep the car tracking straight.

Handling

8.5
The Countryman is more fun to zip around turns than most other cars in this class, but it's best to think of it as a sporty alternative to small crossovers and wagons rather than a large Mini. It doesn't quite live up to those expectations. Feels as if there's more body roll than in a Mazda CX-5.

Drivability

8.0
The clutch is easy to operate, with a catch point just off the floor, so you barely have to ease up before forward movement ensues. The clutch pedal isn't heavy either. The shifter throws are a little long and rubbery, but it's easy to find the right gate.

Comfort

6.5
The Countryman exhibits a degree of comfort that is surprising given Mini's sporting reputation. The ride is rarely choppy, and the cabin is fairly quiet. But the aggressively bolstered front seats and heat-trapping upholstery are major drawbacks.

Seat comfort

5.5
The side bolsters on these seats are thick and keep you in place during hard cornering. But the seatback and bottom are narrow, forcing you to rest your legs on the thigh bolsters. Many people will find them too confining. Non-sport seats are only available on the base Cooper and hybrid.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is surprisingly comfortable, even with large 18-inch wheels and run-flat tires. It feels a bit livelier than some competitors, but it's supple by Mini standards.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's not much wind noise, and even tire noise is reasonably quelled. The sunroof covers rattle if they're closed and you hit a bump, but move them slightly out of place and that issue will disappear. The auto stop-start system sends a shudder through the cabin when the engine kicks on.

Climate control

6.5
Auto climate control has to work hard to cool the cabin and counteract heat radiating from the panoramic sunroof on a hot day. Temperature adjustments are in 2-degree increments. Seats don't breathe well, but the cloth-faux leather coverings may still be better than non-cloth seats in warm climes.

Interior

7.0
The Countryman boasts a sense of roominess you won't find in other Minis, and we like thoughtful touches such as an instrument panel that moves with the steering wheel and folding rear headrests. But there are some ergonomic issues, including an awkwardly located seatback tilt lever and lumbar knob.

Ease of use

6.5
Most things up front are easy to reach, from the toggle switches to the infotainment system controller. The awkward lumbar knob, on the inboard side of the seatback, is an exception. The door-mounted armrests are at a perfect length, but there's no rear center armrest.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The Countryman has a step-in height that's slightly taller than that of high-riding hatchbacks such as the Mercedes GLA and BMW X1, so you don't fall into the seat when you enter. That said, entry and exit aren't quite effortless because the large seat bolsters can get in the way.

Driving position

7.5
The front seats allow plenty of fore, aft and height travel, ensuring drivers of any size will be able to find a good position. Eventually, that is. The headrests are angled too far forward and the clutch pedal travel is long, making it difficult to find a comfortable setup initially.

Roominess

7.0
There's an abundance of headroom up front, even with the panoramic sunroof. Shoulder room is lacking due to the aforementioned seat bolsters. There's decent legroom and headroom in the back, and the front seatback is sculpted for extra kneeroom.

Visibility

9.0
All windows are tall and wide, and there's even a large window in the rear three-quarters portion to minimize blind spots. A standard rearview camera is nice but unnecessary given the ample window openings. The bump on the hood makes it tough to figure out where the right side of the car is.

Quality

9.5
Inspired interior design and high build quality elevate the Countryman above the usual selection of compact crossovers and even give the luxury brands a run for the money. The molded plastic on the upper door panels, a soft-touch surface on the dash, and cloth on the door make it feel premium.

Utility

7.0
While the cargo area is a bit small for the class, the floor sits well below the top of the back seat, so you can load tall items without encroaching on rear visibility. There are limited storage solutions for those in the back because there's no armrest or flip-out tray behind the center console.

Small-item storage

7.5
All the doors have large cutouts, and each one is split into two sections. Both sections will hold a bottle of water. There's a small tray in front of the shifter and a bin under the armrest for front occupants. There's no fold-down center armrest in the back, which would normally house a tray.

Cargo space

6.0
The cargo area is wide and boxy, with a liftover height that's a couple inches lower than in a typical crossover. It measures 17.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 47.6 cubes with them folded; both figures are small for the class. The S E's charging-cable case is kept in the cargo area, reducing space.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
There are four LATCH anchors, two on each of the outboard seats. They are easily accessed and located under clearly marked flip-up covers. There's one tether on the back of each portion of the 40/20/40-split rear seats. You'll have to pop the cargo door or remove the cargo cover to access them.

Technology

8.5
The newest version of Mini's user interface is attractive but seems to be a bit more cumbersome to use than in previous iterations. The maps, however, are less cluttered than before. Voice controls work well, with natural voice commands. Many advanced safety features are available.

Smartphone integration

7.0
There are two USB ports in the front but none in the back. Apple CarPlay is offered, though you have to upgrade to at least the Signature model with the navigation package to get it. Android Auto is notably absent. Some apps, such as Spotify and Pandora, are accessible through audio menus.

Driver aids

8.0
A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all models. Our tester was also equipped with front sensors and a larger central screen, among other aids. Park too closely to an object in front and the sensor issues a loud alert even if you're not in gear.

Voice control

9.5
The voice controls are excellent. The system recognizes natural speech rather than forcing the user to travel down a path of predetermined phrases. The navigation function can redirect to a similar house number if it can't find yours in the system. Siri Eyes Free is available for iPhone users.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 MINI Countryman.

5 star reviews: 20%
4 star reviews: 30%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$37,900
    MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Countryman safety features:

    Park Distance Control
    Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
    Active Driving Assistant
    Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
    Parking Assistant
    Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Mini Countryman vs. the competition

    Mini Countryman vs. Mini Clubman

    You can think of the Mini Clubman as an elongated version of the standard Mini Hardtop, with a wagonlike profile and much more cargo room. By contrast, the Countryman is more like a regular SUV. It's taller and roomier, making it more ideal for carrying multiple passengers. Its cargo area is similarly spacious and versatile. The Countryman is a bit more expensive than the Clubman, but its practical benefits might make it worth the extra cost.

    Mini Countryman vs. BMW X1

    If you consider the Countryman a premium small crossover — an apt assumption given its quality and price tag — the BMW X1 is a worthy competitor. Interior measurements are largely the same, though the X1 offers a bit more headroom all around. The largest differences are in cargo capacity — the X1 has a much larger storage area — and the BMW's higher price.

    Mini Countryman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door

    These two vehicles reside at opposite ends of Mini's vehicle lineup. The Hardtop is the smallest and sportiest of the group, while the Countryman is the most utilitarian. Interior materials quality and design are largely the same, though the Hardtop's rear seats are largely useless. The Countryman is roomier, less fun to drive and significantly more expensive.

    FAQ

    Is the MINI Countryman a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Countryman both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about MINI Countryman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Countryman gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Countryman has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Countryman. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 MINI Countryman?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 MINI Countryman:

    • Revamped trim structure
    • Altered standard and optional equipment availability
    • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
    Is the MINI Countryman reliable?

    To determine whether the MINI Countryman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Countryman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Countryman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 MINI Countryman a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 MINI Countryman is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Countryman and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Countryman is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 MINI Countryman?

    The least-expensive 2019 MINI Countryman is the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,900.

    Other versions include:

    • John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,900
    What are the different models of MINI Countryman?

    If you're interested in the MINI Countryman, the next question is, which Countryman model is right for you? Countryman variants include John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Countryman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 MINI Countryman

    The 2019 Mini Countryman is a small wagon that carves out a unique niche by providing a playful alternative to typical subcompact crossovers. It's the largest vehicle Mini builds, but its size is comparable to that of a small SUV such as the Mazda CX-3 or the Honda HR-V. As with other Minis, the Countryman has changed its features structure for 2019. Four powertrains are available, each offered in three distinct trims. As you upgrade to the more expensive trims, additional paint, interior trim and options become available. The Mini Countryman notably offers greater customization options than usual in this class.

    As far as powertrains go, the 2019 Countryman is offered in Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E levels. The base Cooper is driven by a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that might feel sluggish as you start loading the Countryman with passengers and cargo. The Cooper S (our preferred model) and the John Cooper Works use a turbocharged four-cylinder, with the JCW making quite a bit more power. The Cooper S E is a plug-in hybrid that pairs the Cooper's three-cylinder with a battery pack. While quicker than even the Cooper S, the plug-in's high price tag, grabby brakes, pitiful EV-only range and uninspiring gasoline fuel economy make it hard to recommend.

    No matter which powertrain you choose, the Countryman is offered in three trim levels: Classic, Signature and Iconic. Base Classic models are well-equipped, with automatic headlights and windshield wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. However, this trim has a limited exterior paint palette and the options list is limited.

    The Signature model further adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and additional safety features. Selecting the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.

    The range-topping Iconic trim goes all-out with LED headlights, a power liftgate, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

    The Countryman commands a significant premium over competing subcompact SUVs and small wagons. Its high-quality interior materials, funky design and sporty driving characteristics are unusual for the segment, and might just tip the scales in its favor. If you want to jump into a thrilling wagon that doesn't fit the mold, use Edmunds' shopping tools to research and visualize your perfect 2019 Mini Countryman.

    2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Overview

    The 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 is offered in the following styles: John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

    What do people think of the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 featuring deep dives into trim levels including John Cooper Works ALL4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 here.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

