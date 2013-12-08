Used 1998 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me
42 listings
- 213,252 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,795
- 182,264 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,800
- 179,017 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 227,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
- 144,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,976
- 161,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$1,750
- 170,057 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,900
- 117,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- 146,733 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,895
- 85,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,434
- 159,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 114,505 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 170,978 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 184,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,971
- 209,269 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999
- 105,029 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 74,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900
- 148,700 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mountaineer
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mountaineer
34 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.4
Report abuse
texas_ag14,08/12/2013
i got this car from my grandparents in '08 at 129,000 miles. i thought for sure it wouldn't make it much longer... but today it still runs and drives like the day i got, with 182,000 miles. i haven't had any major problems, only routine maintenance (spark plugs and wires, alternator, o2 sensor, cam shaft sensor, new stereo). this car has never left me stranded, not even once. the only issue i have with the car is that the 5.0 V8 gets pretty thirsty. this car will run forever with regular maintenance.
