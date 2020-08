Used 1998 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

Jorgensen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Ephraim / Utah

Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this unit. This model has a 5.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with the Mercury Mountaineer. This unit shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. This Mercury Mountaineer is equipped with front air bags. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Mercury Mountaineer. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this 1998 Mercury Mountaineer . The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Mercury Mountaineer with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2ZU55P8WUJ12894

Stock: J12894

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020