Used 2002 Mercury Cougar Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Length185 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2892 lbs.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.6 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles