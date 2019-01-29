5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 50 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

4 out of 5 stars, New to Mercedes Benz family-2019 SLC300

Karen Cauthen , 02/05/2019

SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I love both the exterior and the interior of my new car SLC 300 Roadster. The cabin area is small inside the car but it’s a Roadster after all!. I wish it came with the standard safety equipment (like what was included without an extra cost on our 2018 Highlander) but unfortunately, it didn’t. For example, you could get lane assist on the SLC 300 but it’s additional charge for this safety feature. Toyota’s Safety Sense on our Highlander has pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, dynamic radar cruise control etc. all included on our suv for no additional cost. However, I didn’t buy this car to compare to our suv’s included safety features that this one charges extra to get on the car. Instead, I bought this car for the “fun factor”. I would have loved to have bought this car with all the so called “bells and whistles’ available for purchase on the car but what my car does have is still adequate. That being said, I wish the Naviation system was automatically included in the cost of the car so that you didn’t have to pay extra for it. My car has the Garmin Map pilot on it ($625 dollar charge) BUT it doesn’t come with the chip to use it. IMO that is crazy and kind of a rip off since you have to purchase the chip separately to be able to use the Garmin Pilot map. As far as reliability goes, since we have never bought a Mercedes Benz before, I really don’t know if this car is a reliable car or not. What I can say is if this car is as reliable as Mercedes Benz vehicles are suppose to be, I’ll be extremely pleased with my new car. I look forward to driving this car for many, many years ( I better since it will take me 7 years to pay it off). Our previous suv (before the Highlander) we kept and drove it for over 256,000 miles and my 2003 350z has 200,000 miles on it right now. I’m thinking about detailing my experience driving this new car to see how it holds up in day to day driving but we shall see if I do that after all. At any rate, I look forward to driving and enjoying my beautiful new 2019 MB SLC300. It’s a gorgeous car and though there are a few things I’d change about this car, I think it’s a beautiful car like it is.

5 out of 5 stars, Switched from years of owning 370Z Roadsters

Sharon Simmons , 03/25/2019

SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I love my new Benz!!! Switched from being a lifetime owner of 370Z Roadsters until the convertible didn't work on my last new one, so I went with the SLC 300 and never regreted it.

