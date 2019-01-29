2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43
What’s new
- Revised feature availability
- The AMG model produces 385 horsepower, up from 362 hp
- Part of third Mercedes SLK generation introduced for 2011 (renamed SLC Roadster for 2017)
Pros & Cons
- Retractable hardtop reduces interior noise
- Distinctive glass roof panel
- Accident avoidance tech is standard
- Less engaging to drive than rival roadsters
- Antiquated tech interface
- Snug interior, even by roadster standards
Which SLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.2 / 10
It's been eight years since the Mercedes-Benz SLC was completely redesigned. Back then, it was called the SLK. In that time, other automakers have re-engineered their luxury roadsters to be more compelling to drive and more luxurious. That pretty much leaves the 2019 Mercedes SLC as the old guy yelling at everyone else to get off his lawn.
In-car technology is one area you'll notice where the SLC comes off as a bit of an antique. Having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the options list helps, but the SLC is using a tech interface that's about three generations behind Mercedes' latest and greatest. Elsewhere in the cabin, the design and quality just aren't up to the current Mercedes standards.
The SLC does have one thing that has made the SLK/SLC special from the very beginning: a retractable hardtop roof. It's quieter than a fabric roof, and its standard glass panel lets in light even if you have the top up. Everything else in this roadster's price range has a fabric roof.
If a retractable hardtop is a must-have, the SLC will likely be your roadster. Otherwise, we suggest taking a look at the all-new BMW Z4 or Porsche Boxster.
2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class models
The two-seat 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC is available in two trim levels that are differentiated by their engines. The SLC 300 has a turbocharged four-cylinder (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), while the sporting AMG SLC 43 boasts a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft) among other performance enhancements. Both cars have a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
The SLC 300 comes standard with 17-inch wheels, a power-retractable hardtop with a fixed glass roof panel, xenon headlights, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, automatic wipers, and power-folding mirrors. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable seats with memory settings, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), a power-adjustable steering wheel, Bluetooth, two USB ports, an older version of Mercedes' COMAND tech interface (7-inch display, center console knob controller, dash buttons), and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio.
The Premium package includes blind-spot warning, Mercedes' Airscarf neck-level heating system, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity entry and push-button start, and satellite radio. For adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, order the Exterior Lighting package. An adaptive suspension and a multitude of leather upholstery types and colors are stand-alone options.
The AMG SLC 43 gains a sport-tuned suspension, a sport exhaust, high-performance brakes, leather upholstery and paddle shifters. Also included are the contents of the Premium and Exterior Lighting packages. For the SLC 43 only, you can order an AMG Handling package that adds an AMG-tuned adaptive suspension, a limited-slip rear differential, a steering wheel wrapped in simulated suede, and an IWC Ingenieur dashtop analog clock.
A few other packages are available for either trim level, including the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning), the Smartphone Integration package (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and the Multimedia package (integrated navigation plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).
Notable stand-alone items include Magic Sky Control (which increases the tinting of the roof panel glass), blind-spot warning, parking sensors, multi-color interior ambient lighting, a less fancy dashtop analog clock, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz AMG SLC 43 (turbo 3.0L 6-cyl. | 9-speed automatic | RWD).
Note: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the SLC has received a few minor revisions, including a power increase for the SLC 43's engine. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|5.5
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use5.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess6.5
Visibility6.0
Quality5.5
Convertible top7.5
Utility5.5
Small-item storage5.5
Cargo space6.0
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$63,900
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite SLC-Class safety features:
- Attention Assist
- Monitors the driver through a variety of means and provides a warning if it detects inattention or drowsiness.
- Active Brake Assist
- Monitors traffic ahead and warns of potential collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns and helps the driver with steering correction if the car unintentionally begins to drift out of its lane.
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
The Boxster is the definitive luxury roadster. Thanks to its mid-engine platform and just-about-perfect balance, it provides exceptional handling precision. Although the Porsche's four-cylinder engine lineup has drawn criticism because of the way the engine sounds, acceleration is at least strong. Porsche's interior quality is superior to the Mercedes SLC's, too.
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. BMW Z4
The Z4 is all-new for 2019. It loses its predecessor's retractable hardtop, leaving the SLC as the only so-equipped roadster in this price range. BMW switched to a fabric roof to reduce weight and make the Z4 a more engaging and performance-oriented choice. We believe the Z4 could use more power, but it's still a better car in this regard than the SLC.
Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. Audi TT
Today's TT is a much sharper-driving roadster than the SLC. We're also enamored with its ultra-modern, driver-focused cockpit. It just oozes high-tech cool and, frankly, makes the SLC seem antiquated. We haven't had a chance to test the convertible version, but the fixed TT is one of our top-rated luxury coupes.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.
There are currently 1 new 2019 SLC-Class AMG SLC 43s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,100 and mileage as low as 239 miles.
