  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG® SL 63

Type:

What’s new

  • The SL is unchanged for 2019
  • Top AMG SL 65 trim has been dropped
  • Part of the sixth SL generation that was introduced in 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is a model of luxury and refinement
  • Effortless acceleration
  • Excellent handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort
  • Folding hardtop still allows for decent cargo space
  • AMG models aren't as agile as similarly priced exotics
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$154,450
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG® SL 63 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which SL-Class does Edmunds recommend?

The SL spans a wide range of price points, but we think the SL 550 strikes an ideal balance of price, performance and prestige. It's plenty quick, as buyers in this segment require, but it costs considerably less than the AMG variant and has better ride quality. We'd then add the Driver Assistance package for its additional advanced safety features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

When it comes to dignified top-down motoring, the Mercedes-Benz SL is an icon. It blends a prodigious technology portfolio with sumptuous luxury like few convertibles can. It's aging but gracefully so, and the 2019 model will likely be the last year of this generation. The current car, however, is still at the top of its game.

Despite its seemingly conventional nature, the SL is replete with impressive features. Take its roof, for example. Wind noise and buffeting are minimal with the power-folding roof stowed, and when raised the roof seals out noise like a traditional coupe does. But it's also available with an electronically dimmable overhead glass panel for when you want to split the difference between top-down and top-up driving. Its optional active-bolster seats are gimmicky, but the Airscarf system that emits warm air from beneath the headrests is sublime.

Three engine choices give buyers wide latitude in how quickly they want the scenery to blur, and its sophisticated suspension smooths out rough pavement with surprising grace. It's quite capable on a spirited drive, even if its weight and general demeanor suggest otherwise.

Despite its speed, the SL has never been the sportiest drop-top out there, and the 2019 model is no different. It is, however, supremely comfortable and capable.

2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL is a two-seat convertible with a power-folding hardtop and is available in three trim levels. The base SL 450 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet) and sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The SL 550 ups the power with a turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 (449 hp, 516 lb-ft). Finally, the AMG SL 63 comes with a bigger turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (577 hp, 664 lb-ft), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and special performance hardware and styling elements.

Standard features for the SL 450 include 19-inch wheels, a power windblocker, LED headlights and running lights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, and an adaptive suspension.

Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sun-reflecting leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated seats, a navigation system, voice controls, the COMAND infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite and HD radio.

The SL 550 adds AMG-branded 19-inch wheels, a power trunklid with hands-free activation, an automated parking system, the Airscarf neck-level heater, and ventilated seats with active side bolsters and massage functions.

The AMG SL 63 receives high-performance drive and suspension settings, Active Body Control (which mitigates body roll while cornering), upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, unique AMG gauges and other AMG-themed aesthetic flourishes, a dashtop analog clock made by International Watch Co., upgraded leather upholstery and a simulated-suede headliner.

Most of the fancier trims' premium features are optional on lesser models. All SLs are eligible for a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and many interior upholstery and trim upgrades. AMG models can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber exterior trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (turbo 5.5-liter V8 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current SL has received some minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's model, however.

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.0

Driving

8.5
The SL has slightly synthetic handling but is extremely capable. Midcorner bumps don't throw it off too badly. It's equal parts boulevardier and sports car, depending on your whims. Expect mega power, surprising grip, powerful brakes and good manners.

Acceleration

9.0
The V8 has tremendous power. It accelerated to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds in our testing. There are vast reserves of thrust at any rpm.

Braking

8.0
These carbon-ceramic brakes have terrific stopping power and lots of heat capacity. Modulation is a bit touchy at light pedal pressure when cold. The pedal is firm. Stopping from 60 mph takes 108 feet with very little nosedive or drama.

Steering

7.0
The appropriately quick steering develops some feel in harder driving. The buildup of effort is reasonably intuitive. Overall, the steering doesn't draw attention to itself, for better or worse.

Handling

8.0
The SL is composed thanks to the Active Body Control system. It is sure-footed on winding roads and has heaps of grip. Even though it's heavy, this car works surprisingly well at speed.

Drivability

8.0
Departures from a standstill are graceful every time. Upshifts are smooth, but slowing down can sometimes be jerky due to transmission downshifting. The manual mode could be more responsive.

Comfort

8.0
It is nearly as comfortable as it is fast, and that's no small feat. Its high level of refinement and versatile seats make this roadster easily capable of long trips. There's more noise originating from the low-profile tires than you might expect.

Seat comfort

8.5
The SL has highly configurable seats that offer heating, cooling and massage. They even blow warm air on your neck. Lateral support could be better given this car's grip.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is not obtrusive, but it is punctuated by tire noise. It's on the appropriately firm side but not harsh, and it doesn't come unglued on rough surfaces.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Road noise is this car's black mark. The short-sidewall tires smack loudly against the pavement and can thrum at times, depending on the road texture. The convertible top creaks occasionally. The levels of wind and engine noise are minimal.

Interior

8.0
The well-laid-out cabin offers a surprising amount of room as well as very easy entry and exit. The convertible top earns high marks for its quick, quiet and low-effort stowage. It does, however, compromise the cargo area.

Ease of use

7.5
The cabin is intuitively laid out. The climate control knobs for temperature are big, while the buttons for other functions are small.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
A low stepover and a reasonable sill width facilitate graceful entry and exit.

Visibility

7.5
There is reasonably good visibility considering the high rear deck and moderately wide rear pillars. The beltline and cowl are not too obtrusive, which facilitates the forward view.

Quality

8.0
The interior design is handsome rather than adventurous. Aside from the artistic touches on the seats, the cabin shows restraint. Build quality is outstanding. And although the cabin controls are all parts-bin pieces, they work well.>

Utility

6.0
Trunk space is compromised by the stowed roof, but a cargo separator automatically deploys when dropping the top in order to define luggage space from roof storage space. With the roof raised, the SL provides a large trunk and there's enough cabin storage to be practical. The bonus space behind the seats helps a lot.

Technology

Even in standard guise, the SL comes with a Harman Kardon surround-sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Most advanced driver aids are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible features & specs
    AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible
    5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$154,450
    MPG 15 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower577 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite SL-Class safety features:

    Magic Vision Control
    Keeps the windshield clean by spraying water directly from the wiper, minimizing overspray and maximizing windshield-washer fluid coverage.
    Attention Assist
    Warns you if the car detects irregular driving behavior, such as erratic steering inputs, commonly caused by drowsy driving.
    Pop-Up Roll Bars
    Detects an impending rollover and deploys a pair of roll bars behind the occupants' heads, helping minimize injury.

    Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. BMW 8 Series

    An all-new model, the 8 Series has a level of drama that the aging SL can't match. But the BMW's choice of powertrains will initially be more limited, and there certainly won't be an 8 Series variant that can go up against the mighty AMG models for quite some time. Like the SL, the 8 Series balances abundant comfort with surprising capability.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz SL-Class & BMW 8 Series features

    Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. Jaguar F-Type

    It's difficult to ignore the F-Type's striking sheet metal and vocal V8, which might entail more attention than you bargained for. The Jaguar also has all-wheel drive in V8 trims (it's optional in lesser trims), which might seem odd in a sporty two-seat convertible but is necessary to put down the V8's grunt. Nevertheless, the F-Type can't match the SL's better-crafted and more spacious cabin.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz SL-Class & Jaguar F-Type features

    Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. Porsche 911

    In terms of all-around competence, it's hard to beat the 911. Like the SL, it doesn't have the most soul-stirring styling. But the modern 911 is so well-rounded that it easily excels at nearly any situation you can think of. The 911 can surpass even the AMG model's acceleration if you step up to a 911 Turbo or Turbo S trim. And it even has a back seat as well as a trunk that doesn't care if the top is up or down.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz SL-Class & Porsche 911 features

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 SL-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz SL-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the SL-Class gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SL-Class has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class:

    • The SL is unchanged for 2019
    • Top AMG SL 65 trim has been dropped
    • Part of the sixth SL generation that was introduced in 2013
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SL-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SL-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 SL-Class and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 SL-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

    The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $154,450.

    Other versions include:

    • AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $154,450
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz SL-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, the next question is, which SL-Class model is right for you? SL-Class variants include AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of SL-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

    2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG® SL 63 Overview

    The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG® SL 63 is offered in the following styles: AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 SL-Class AMG SL 63 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 SL-Class AMG SL 63.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 SL-Class AMG SL 63 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG SL 63, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63s are available in my area?

    2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] SL-Class AMG SL 63 for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 SL-Class AMG SL 63 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,383.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,781.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 and all available trim types: AMG SL 63. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

    Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG® SL 63 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles