2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63
- Keyless entry, a hands-free trunklid and an automated parking system are now standard
- Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014
- Ample power with any engine choice
- Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
- A smooth ride no matter the road surface
- Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
- Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement. Its interior is lavishly appointed with excellent materials and an abundance of all of the latest technology features. On the road, there's plenty of power no matter which model you select, and it's accompanied by a reassuring yet comfortable ride quality.
This big Mercedes is one of the older vehicles in the class, but it continues to lead some very impressive rivals such as the Audi A8, the BMW 7 Series and the Porsche Panamera. While each car may have an advantage in regard to a particular aspect such as performance or price, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class remains our favorite for its all-around excellence.
Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a large luxury vehicle offered in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles. The sedan is available in five main trim levels: S 450, S 560, S 560e, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65. The coupe and sedan are limited to the S 560 and AMG S 63. Feature highlights include:
S 450
Comes well equipped with:
- 362-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine
- Road-smoothing Airmatic air-ride suspension that adjusts ride height
- Panoramic sunroof
- Hands-free power trunklid
- Heated front seats
- Mercedes Me remote control and telematics
- Automated parking system
The S 450's technology features include:
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and infotainment screen
- Navigation system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging pad
- Advanced safety features
- Frontal collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Automatic high-beam headlights
- Lane keeping assist (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
S 560
Is similarly equipped to the S 450, but adds:
- 463-hp 4.0-liter V8 engine
S 560e
This plug-in hybrid variant differs by including:
- 3.0-liter turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine
- Rechargeable battery pack and electric motor
- Combined output of 469 hp plus 19 miles of all-electric range
AMG S 63
This high-performance variant spices things up with:
- 603-hp turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine
- Performance-tuned 4Matic all-wheel-drive system
- Adaptive sport suspension
- Upgraded performance brakes
- Sport exhaust
- Unique exterior and interior styling cues
- Surround-view camera system
- Multicontour seats with massage functions
AMG S 65
The ultimate S-Class tops off the lineup with:
- 621-hp turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine
- Magic Body Control suspension that scans the road ahead and counteracts body roll
Depending on the trim level, there are several option packages available:
- Premium package
- Ventilated front seats with massage functions
- Surround-view camera system
- Rear-seat power window shades
- Executive Rear Seat package
- Multicontour rear seats with massage functions
- Reclining right rear seat
- Driver Assistance package
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control
- Enhancements to standard safety features
Features & Specs
|AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$151,600
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$171,400
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$183,500
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
Our experts’ favorite S-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and automatically applies the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and automatically steers around it if there is adequate space.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. BMW 7 Series
The BMW 7 Series delivers similar comfort and refinement as the S-Class, though with a bit more of a modern interpretation. It's also more of a "driver's car," with sharper handling and added engagement. For 2020, the 7 Series gets a styling refresh and updated engines to keep it competitive with the Mercedes.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Porsche Panamera
In the rather staid class of large luxury sedans, the Porsche Panamera stands out as the athlete in the group. Power output throughout the lineup ranges from potent to otherworldly, and it handles as sharp as some smaller sports cars. At the same time, the Panamera manages to deliver high levels of overall comfort.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Audi A8
The Audi A8 is an appealing large luxury sedan. The interior is impeccably modern and fitted with an abundance of up-to-date features. But the A8 isn't quite at the same level as the Mercedes. It's held back by a smaller trunk, odd infotainment system placement, and a ride quality that tends to be too soft on the highway and too firm in the city.
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $151,600.
Other versions include:
- AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $151,600
- AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $171,400
- AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $183,500
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 is offered in the following styles: AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG S 63 2dr Coupe AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63?
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $152,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,372 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,372 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $147,223.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,817.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,120.
