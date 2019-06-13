2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan
What’s new
- A new S 560e plug-in hybrid debuts
- Voice commands can now control some vehicle systems
- Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Ample power with any engine choice
- Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
- A smooth ride no matter what the road surface
- Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
- Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
Mercedes-Benz updated the S-Class last year in a move to keep this luxury sedan current with its competitors. But really, the S-Class would have remained a top pick without any changes. It's just that good.
Last year's update included revised styling, updated tech and infotainment systems, and a slightly more affordable base trim, the S 450. The S-Class' appeal extends even further this year with the introduction of the S 560e, an all-new plug-in hybrid model. With 25 miles of electric range and some clever hybrid-only features, the S 560e will likely be a popular choice for shoppers looking to maximize fuel economy. That the S 560e will also likely qualify for carpool lane stickers in some congested cities probably doesn't hurt either.
The only charge we can level at the superlative S-Class sedan (it's also available as a coupe and convertible), which prioritizes passenger comfort like none in its class, is that the value of some of its driver assistance features and options are questionable, if not outright gimmicky. Its odd hand-waving gesture touchscreen control comes to mind.
But as Benz's technology showcase, from which many advanced features eventually flow to mainstream models such as the C-Class, we can forgive the S-Class a few frivolities now and then. It remains one of the world's premier luxury automobiles.
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan seats five and comes in five trim levels: S 450, S 560, S 560e, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65.
The S 450 sedan comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, an air-ride adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and soft-close doors. On the inside, you get a virtual gauge cluster, leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and memory functions), an air fragrancer, and a power rear sunshade.
Tech features include a wireless charging pad, a 115-volt household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display with Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. The S-Class also offers remote control over some features via a smartphone app.
Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.
The S 560 has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (463 hp, 516 lb-ft), and the new S 560e comes with a turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor (469 hp, 516 lb-ft combined), but both are otherwise equipped similarly to the S 450. The S 560e does offer a few hybrid-exclusive features, including an economy mode that optimizes battery charge and climate control that can heat or cool the cabin before entry.
Naturally, there are many options to solidify the S-Class' luxury status. The Premium package, for example, includes multicontour ventilated front seats with massage function, a surround-view camera and an automated parking system. The Warmth and Comfort package adds a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated power-adjustable rear seats with memory functions, and heated front and rear armrests.
If safety is a priority, the Driver Assistance package bundles a wide assortment of advanced driver safety aids including adaptive cruise control and semi-automated steering and lane change features.
Other add-ons include a high-performance ceramic brake system, Magic Sky Control (dimming tint for the sunroof), Magic Body Control (a predictive suspension with a tilting function when cornering), a night-vision camera, a head-up display, a rear-seat wireless charging pad, and a 26-speaker premium Burmester audio system.
The AMG S 63 has a sportier take on luxury with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 664 lb-ft). A performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system is standard along with unique exterior treatments. The AMG S 65 ups the ante with a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) and is only available with rear-wheel drive. AMG models include many of the previously mentioned options as standard equipment.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|9.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess9.0
Visibility8.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology9.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- visibility
- infotainment system
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
A month ago I traded in my 2015 S 550 for a 2019 S 450, my 4th S Class and our 7th Benz. It has already been in the shop twice -- the nav system can not find certain mature house numbers and zip codes and the onboard owner's manual does not open. The folding mirrors have failed to fold twice when the doors are locked. The Merecedes shop keeps talking about software upgrades which makes me wonder if all 2019 S Class cars have these problems, or only mine. I have sent e-mails to Mereceds-Benz Germany, who says that the responsibility is with MBUSA, and MBUSA armwaves saying the car has a warranty. If the Mercedes shop is unable to fix the car the warranty is useless. Not what one would expect from a company that brags "Das Beste oder nichts". After six visits to the shop the nav system is dysfunctional. I recently checked a 2019 CLS 450 --- same problem with the nav system as on my S 450. My 2019 S 450 also developed a problem with the Easy Entry/Exit system. The steering wheel no longer moves up or down. The shop fixed it but the fix did not last long.
I guess every maker has a bad year. I think it’s MB’s turn. I’ve had this new 2019 S560 4matic sedan 5 months, and all 5, battled operational and technology issues, PLUS, a dealer who has REFUSED to fix the car! And MBUSA has refused to get in the middle. The car will not shift - 3 times in one day, it’s confused, won’t shift into park, and the shifter operates the NAV screen! I felt like I was being taken over by a machine in Terminator and my car was rebelling. Many technology issues, such as not using a contact for directions - it tells me info is missing, even though it’s there. Won’t load all my contacts (yes, I’ve done everything all the books and MB says), my doors suddenly won’t unlock and I have the key fob. All except technology failures, are intermittent but enough I can not trust the car again. It doesn’t help the dealer actually refused to take the car, won’t send anyone to view the problems so I can create them, MB executive relations won’t get in the middle, and I’m stuck with a car I rightly can’t trust to drive.
Software updates are needed to keep car running smoothly, like a computer on wheels.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Features & Specs
|S 560 4dr Sedan
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$101,350
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|463 hp @ 5250 rpm
|S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$104,350
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|463 hp @ 5250 rpm
|S 450 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$91,250
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$149,550
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and will automatically steer around it if there is adequate space.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. BMW 7 Series
There's no winner or loser here. Both the BMW and the Benz are exceptional luxury cars, and you wouldn't regret owning either one. In the broadest sense, you get the BMW because you occasionally want to attack that empty country back road and feel the 7 Series hold the line like Toto. With its lighter weight and balanced handling, the 7 Series is a sharper instrument through the curves and corners than the Benz — but only just. Put the Benz in Sport mode and it's also remarkably unflappable. At this level, it really comes down to price (the BMW starts slightly less), brand preference and trunk space, which the BMW has more of.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Audi A8
The A8 may always struggle to dethrone either the S-Class or the 7 Series, but it hardly matters. The big Audi blends some of the best traits of its primary rivals, including cutting-edge infotainment and connected tech, an impeccably crafted interior, and remarkable steering and handling aided by standard all-wheel drive. Plus its handsome exterior design is neither flashy nor sleepy but a classic design that is likely to age well. Just don't look for the A8 to haul as many golf clubs as its competitors; its trunk space is considerably smaller than the rest.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Porsche Panamera
The Panamera is a luxury sedan imitating a sport coupe, notably that notorious sport coupe from elsewhere in its family. The Porsche 911 looms large over most of Porsche's lineup today, but the Panamera is far too practical and useful to be the reserve of a daily driver or weekend toy with two tiny rear jump seats. With its hybrid body style that is equal parts hatchback and wagon, the Panamera offers excellent family utility. But that's not to say it doesn't have the 911's chops. Send it deep into some quick switchbacks and the Panamera forgets all about its size and handles like a surgical knife. The S-Class can make fun out of the curves; the Panamera can make dinner out of them.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:
- A new S 560e plug-in hybrid debuts
- Voice commands can now control some vehicle systems
- Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $91,250.
Other versions include:
- S 560 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $101,350
- S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $104,350
- S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $91,250
- AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $149,550
- S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $94,250
- AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $232,550
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan is offered in the following styles: S 560 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S-Class Sedan 2.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S-Class Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 S-Class Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including S 560, S 560 4MATIC, S 450, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] S-Class Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan S-Class Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,792.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,212.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan and all available trim types: S 560 4MATIC, AMG S 63, S 450 4MATIC, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series