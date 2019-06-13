  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan

What's new

  • A new S 560e plug-in hybrid debuts
  • Voice commands can now control some vehicle systems
  • Part of the sixth S-Class generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Ample power with any engine choice
  • Opulent interior with plenty of customization options
  • A smooth ride no matter what the road surface
  • Silent cabin that insulates occupants from the outside world
  • Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
  • Some driver assistance options have questionable value
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan pricing

Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?

The term "entry-level" assumes a slightly different meaning in the near six-figure automotive bracket, but the most recent addition to the stately S-Class lineup, the base model S 450, is our pick. Although it makes 100 fewer horsepower than the next-rung S 560, the S 450 still packs plenty of turbo V6 punch. It also has all of the S 560's standard features and can be ordered with just as many options. There's something to be said for one-upmanship at this lofty level, but we think exchanging a bit of power for the cost savings is worth it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

Mercedes-Benz updated the S-Class last year in a move to keep this luxury sedan current with its competitors. But really, the S-Class would have remained a top pick without any changes. It's just that good.

Last year's update included revised styling, updated tech and infotainment systems, and a slightly more affordable base trim, the S 450. The S-Class' appeal extends even further this year with the introduction of the S 560e, an all-new plug-in hybrid model. With 25 miles of electric range and some clever hybrid-only features, the S 560e will likely be a popular choice for shoppers looking to maximize fuel economy. That the S 560e will also likely qualify for carpool lane stickers in some congested cities probably doesn't hurt either.

The only charge we can level at the superlative S-Class sedan (it's also available as a coupe and convertible), which prioritizes passenger comfort like none in its class, is that the value of some of its driver assistance features and options are questionable, if not outright gimmicky. Its odd hand-waving gesture touchscreen control comes to mind.

But as Benz's technology showcase, from which many advanced features eventually flow to mainstream models such as the C-Class, we can forgive the S-Class a few frivolities now and then. It remains one of the world's premier luxury automobiles.

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan seats five and comes in five trim levels: S 450, S 560, S 560e, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65.

The S 450 sedan comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.

Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid, an air-ride adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and soft-close doors. On the inside, you get a virtual gauge cluster, leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and memory functions), an air fragrancer, and a power rear sunshade.

Tech features include a wireless charging pad, a 115-volt household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display with Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. The S-Class also offers remote control over some features via a smartphone app.

Standard safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.

The S 560 has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (463 hp, 516 lb-ft), and the new S 560e comes with a turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor (469 hp, 516 lb-ft combined), but both are otherwise equipped similarly to the S 450. The S 560e does offer a few hybrid-exclusive features, including an economy mode that optimizes battery charge and climate control that can heat or cool the cabin before entry.

Naturally, there are many options to solidify the S-Class' luxury status. The Premium package, for example, includes multicontour ventilated front seats with massage function, a surround-view camera and an automated parking system. The Warmth and Comfort package adds a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated power-adjustable rear seats with memory functions, and heated front and rear armrests.

If safety is a priority, the Driver Assistance package bundles a wide assortment of advanced driver safety aids including adaptive cruise control and semi-automated steering and lane change features.

Other add-ons include a high-performance ceramic brake system, Magic Sky Control (dimming tint for the sunroof), Magic Body Control (a predictive suspension with a tilting function when cornering), a night-vision camera, a head-up display, a rear-seat wireless charging pad, and a 26-speaker premium Burmester audio system.

The AMG S 63 has a sportier take on luxury with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 664 lb-ft). A performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system is standard along with unique exterior treatments. The AMG S 65 ups the ante with a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) and is only available with rear-wheel drive. AMG models include many of the previously mentioned options as standard equipment.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz S 450 Sedan (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology9.0

Driving

8.0
It's not enough for a luxury car to simply wrap its occupants in leather and wood trim anymore. Today's luxury cars have to handle themselves just as well in traffic as they do at autobahn speeds. The S 450 does exactly that with communicative, powerful brakes and a nearly transparent drivetrain.

Acceleration

8.5
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 has the lowest power output of the four available engines, but it's anything but underpowered, even in this big sedan. The S 450 moves smartly away from a stop, and power smoothly builds all the way to redline. There's ample passing power, even at higher speeds.

Braking

8.5
Brakes with this level of feel, control and power are usually found in sports cars. The pedal exactly communicates what the brakes are up to, even during a panic stop. The low-grip, all-season tires hold back the outright braking performance, but 122 feet to stop from 60 mph is still quite good for a big car.

Steering

7.5
There might be a bit too much isolation built into the steering since there's not much in the way of feel. That's not to say it isn't accurate, though, and the S 450 can be steered with confidence at sedate or elevated speeds. The steering weight changes with the drive mode, but there's not much of a difference.

Handling

8.0
The all-season tires are the limiting factor because the big Benz has solid composure and decent balance even when driven with some aggression. Comfort mode allows some body roll, but Sport essentially dials most of it out, keeping the S 450 almost flat through fast corners.

Drivability

8.5
This powertrain delivers on the luxury-car experience. If driven serenely, you'd be hard-pressed to notice upshifts, and requests for aggressive acceleration return quick and decisive downshifts. Changes in throttle calibration are virtually transparent and matched well to the selected drive mode.

Comfort

8.5
Mercedes blends traditional luxury, using wood and leather, with modern technology to create one of the most luxurious automobiles on sale today. We could do without the overpowering air freshener and its gimmicky mood scents. But from the seats to the ride, this Benz is hard to top.

Seat comfort

8.5
Our tester was equipped with the Premium 1 package, which gives front-seat occupants heated and ventilated seats with active bolsters and an array of massage options. Rear passengers have to go without the massaging seats (those are optional) but are still held in a high level of comfort.

Ride comfort

8.0
Comfort mode provides fairly exceptional body control and ride comfort, even at high speeds. Sport mode seems slightly out of character for the S 450, but it does good work on a twisty road. The run-flat tires do their best to spoil the good ride and don't effectively soak up sharp bumps.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The S 450 is nearly silent under all circumstances but excels at highway speeds where all passengers could have a conversation with no need to raise voices. Only the run-flat tires bring any sort of disturbance into the cabin, but that can be easily canceled out by the audio system.

Climate control

8.5
The dash-mounted circular vents provide good coverage and adjustability, and the system works quickly and efficiently to get the cabin to the desired temperature. Rear passengers also get a decent amount of airflow.

Interior

8.5
The highest priority in the S-Class is passenger comfort, and it doesn't matter whether you sit in the front or the back to soak it all in. From the moment you get in to the moment you get out, the S 450 takes care of its occupants like almost nothing else.

Ease of use

8.5
There's a lot to a modern S-Class, so it behooves the owner to delve into the many menus. That said, the Benz is fairly easy to figure out thanks to a logical menu structure, quick response times and ergonomic controls. Only the pressure-sensitive steering wheel nubs seem unnecessary and difficult to use.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
Whether you're athletic or you have limited mobility, any seat in the S-Class is a breeze to get in or out of. All doors, though solid, are easy to open and offer a soft-close function. And the leather seats, while providing excellent support, are easy to slide over.

Driving position

8.5
You sit closer to the windshield in the S-Class than you might expect, but the position gives the driver a better sense of control over the big Benz. The seat seems almost infinitely adjustable, and the steering wheel tilts and telescopes to make drivers of varying heights very comfortable.

Roominess

9.0
Any passenger will be hard-pressed to complain about personal comfort or space. Rear-seat legroom is beyond generous, but it should be noted that adding a third rear passenger is not advisable since the center seat and seatback are narrow and rather firm.

Visibility

8.5
Mercedes-Benz managed to provide an extremely solid chassis while retaining relatively narrow window pillars and door frames. The sloping hood makes it a bit tough to estimate the front end of the car, but the high-resolution surround-view camera system makes navigating tight spaces a breeze.

Quality

8.5
The build quality, both inside and out, is nearly impeccable, as you'd expect from a flagship luxury car. The leather work is excellent on both the dash and the seats, and not a stitch is out of place. The only disappointment is the plastic surrounding the storage bin and cupholder covers.

Utility

8.0
Passengers' comfort is clearly prioritized over cargo space, but the S 450 still offers a nicely sized and easy-to-open load-and-close trunk. Storage inside is ample, and most everything can be hidden away behind the attractive, if slightly plasticky, wood veneer.

Small-item storage

8.0
There's adequate storage space in the front of the cabin to hold plenty of small items. But the S 450 can also usually conceal everything, including the size and layout of compartments, behind its wood veneer. Front and rear door storage pockets are padded, and rear-seat passengers have center-armrest storage.

Cargo space

8.0
With 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space, the S-Class has more room than the Audi A8 (14.2 cubic feet) but trails the BMW 7 Series, which offers a very generous 18.2 cubic feet. The rear seats do not fold, but there is a center seat pass-through. The trunk is, of course, power-operated.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Isofix anchors are concealed but clearly labeled, and access is straightforward. The amount of space in the rear seats should make mounting even the largest car seats relatively easy.

Technology

9.0
Technology is where the S 450 distinguishes itself from the competition. And even though our test car wasn't fully optioned, it still offered a mind-boggling array of entertainment and safety features. The fully configurable digital dashboard is second to none, as is the remarkable audio system.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and worked seamlessly, although the graphics of both systems pale in comparison to what the S-Class offers. Bluetooth phone and audio connections were quick and faultless.

Driver aids

8.0
Our test car has the Driver Assistance package, which includes enough assists to all but navigate most roads by itself. We found the technology to be interesting but often too conservative in some applications, often going well below the speed limit on gently curving roads.

Voice control

8.0
Both Siri and Google voice recognition are available when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is connected, but the built-in Mercedes voice controls work fairly well. The system only occasionally got tripped up when we attempted to say a street or street number.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 33%
1 star reviews: 34%
Average user rating: 2.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • visibility
  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • doors

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, 2019 Mercedes S 450 problems
Andy ,
S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

A month ago I traded in my 2015 S 550 for a 2019 S 450, my 4th S Class and our 7th Benz. It has already been in the shop twice -- the nav system can not find certain mature house numbers and zip codes and the onboard owner's manual does not open. The folding mirrors have failed to fold twice when the doors are locked. The Merecedes shop keeps talking about software upgrades which makes me wonder if all 2019 S Class cars have these problems, or only mine. I have sent e-mails to Mereceds-Benz Germany, who says that the responsibility is with MBUSA, and MBUSA armwaves saying the car has a warranty. If the Mercedes shop is unable to fix the car the warranty is useless. Not what one would expect from a company that brags "Das Beste oder nichts". After six visits to the shop the nav system is dysfunctional. I recently checked a 2019 CLS 450 --- same problem with the nav system as on my S 450. My 2019 S 450 also developed a problem with the Easy Entry/Exit system. The steering wheel no longer moves up or down. The shop fixed it but the fix did not last long.

2 out of 5 stars, never in 21 yrs given MB less than 5 stars, but...
P M,
S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

I guess every maker has a bad year. I think it’s MB’s turn. I’ve had this new 2019 S560 4matic sedan 5 months, and all 5, battled operational and technology issues, PLUS, a dealer who has REFUSED to fix the car! And MBUSA has refused to get in the middle. The car will not shift - 3 times in one day, it’s confused, won’t shift into park, and the shifter operates the NAV screen! I felt like I was being taken over by a machine in Terminator and my car was rebelling. Many technology issues, such as not using a contact for directions - it tells me info is missing, even though it’s there. Won’t load all my contacts (yes, I’ve done everything all the books and MB says), my doors suddenly won’t unlock and I have the key fob. All except technology failures, are intermittent but enough I can not trust the car again. It doesn’t help the dealer actually refused to take the car, won’t send anyone to view the problems so I can create them, MB executive relations won’t get in the middle, and I’m stuck with a car I rightly can’t trust to drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Very high Tech
John Butler ,
S 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Software updates are needed to keep car running smoothly, like a computer on wheels.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite S-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and will automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Evasive Steering Assist
Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and will automatically steer around it if there is adequate space.
Active Blind-Spot Assist
Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. BMW 7 Series

There's no winner or loser here. Both the BMW and the Benz are exceptional luxury cars, and you wouldn't regret owning either one. In the broadest sense, you get the BMW because you occasionally want to attack that empty country back road and feel the 7 Series hold the line like Toto. With its lighter weight and balanced handling, the 7 Series is a sharper instrument through the curves and corners than the Benz — but only just. Put the Benz in Sport mode and it's also remarkably unflappable. At this level, it really comes down to price (the BMW starts slightly less), brand preference and trunk space, which the BMW has more of.

Compare Mercedes-Benz S-Class & BMW 7 Series features

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Audi A8

The A8 may always struggle to dethrone either the S-Class or the 7 Series, but it hardly matters. The big Audi blends some of the best traits of its primary rivals, including cutting-edge infotainment and connected tech, an impeccably crafted interior, and remarkable steering and handling aided by standard all-wheel drive. Plus its handsome exterior design is neither flashy nor sleepy but a classic design that is likely to age well. Just don't look for the A8 to haul as many golf clubs as its competitors; its trunk space is considerably smaller than the rest.

Compare Mercedes-Benz S-Class & Audi A8 features

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs. Porsche Panamera

The Panamera is a luxury sedan imitating a sport coupe, notably that notorious sport coupe from elsewhere in its family. The Porsche 911 looms large over most of Porsche's lineup today, but the Panamera is far too practical and useful to be the reserve of a daily driver or weekend toy with two tiny rear jump seats. With its hybrid body style that is equal parts hatchback and wagon, the Panamera offers excellent family utility. But that's not to say it doesn't have the 911's chops. Send it deep into some quick switchbacks and the Panamera forgets all about its size and handles like a surgical knife. The S-Class can make fun out of the curves; the Panamera can make dinner out of them.

Compare Mercedes-Benz S-Class & Porsche Panamera features

