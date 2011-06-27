Overall rating

Mercedes-Benz updated the S-Class last year in a move to keep this luxury convertible current with its competitors. But really, the S-Class would have remained a top pick without any changes. It's just that good.

Every Mercedes S-Class delivers a world-class blend of engineering, technology and luxury that permeates everything from the suspension to the seats. Mercedes also takes the additional step of offering coupe and convertible body styles in addition to the traditional sedan. Why get a version that costs more and seats fewer people? Maybe it's the handsome design. Maybe it's the on-road elegance. Or maybe it's the statement a large and impractical but glorious two-door car makes.

The only charge we can level at the superlative S-Class, which prioritizes passenger comfort like none in its class, is that the value of some of its driver assistance features and options are questionable if not outright gimmicky. Its odd hand-waving gesture touchscreen control comes to mind. One decidedly not-gimmicky feature is the fabric soft top, available in four colors, which Mercedes says can open in less than 20 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph.

But as Benz's flagship technology showcase, from which many features eventually flow to more mainstream models such as the C-Class, we can forgive the S-Class a few frivolities now and then. It remains one of the world's premier luxury automobiles.