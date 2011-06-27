2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG® GLS 63
What’s new
- New GLS Grand Edition option
- Part of the second GLS generation introduced for 2013 (then called the GL-Class)
Pros & Cons
- Spacious third-row seat can accommodate adults
- Ample acceleration with any powertrain choice
- Quiet cabin with luxurious trim
- Many desirable features don't come standard on the GLS 450
- Still has Mercedes' older infotainment system
Which GLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Although Mercedes-Benz's GLE, GLC and G-Class SUVs get the lion's share of attention, the venerable 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS is the quiet but capable workhorse of the fleet. Unlike its stablemates, the GLS' roomy interior can carry up to seven adults in plush comfort. You can configure it with power-folding second-row seats for easy access to the third-row seat or, for cargo-carrying versatility, simply fold the seatbacks forward to fit up to 93.8 cubic feet of stuff. For large family duty, only a Sprinter van can do more from the Mercedes family.
But there are reasons the GLS doesn't get much hype. Its design is dated, which is most apparent on the technology front. Compared to Mercedes' other new models that feature the brand's latest MBUX infotainment control system, the GLS is still stuck with the older rotary-knob based system. Instead of large and colorful digital displays, you're presented with one display of moderate resolution, a bunch of fiddly buttons and a few knobs. In stark contrast, Audi has been constantly updating its Q7, and BMW has introduced its all-new seven-passenger BMW X7.
Some buyers will also hesitate on the GLS' price. Standard equipment is a little underwhelming, so you'll likely need to add a fair number of options to get the GLS up to a suitable level of luxury. But the 2019 GLS' ability to provide massive space and impressive passenger comfort keeps it in the running if you're buying a large luxury SUV.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS is a seven-passenger large luxury SUV that's offered in three models. The GLS 450 is the base model that's well-equipped but doesn't include many of the higher-end features you might expect in a luxury SUV. The GLS 550 ups the power and includes many features that are optional on the GLS 450. Finally, performance aficionados will be drawn to the ultra-powerful AMG GLS 63. All three feature standard all-wheel drive.
The GLS 450 comes with a turbocharged V6 engine (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet), 19-inch wheels, a self-leveling air suspension, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, and Mbrace Connect remote vehicle access (via smartphone app; includes remote start).
Interior highlights include simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch central display, Bluetooth, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, and a sound system that features dual USB ports.
An available Premium package adds keyless entry and ignition, a power front passenger seat with memory settings, lighted doorsills and multicolor ambient lighting, a navigation system, voice controls, a larger 8-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and satellite radio. Lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are also included.
The Lighting package bundles adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams. You can get additional safety features from the Parking Assist package that includes parking sensors, an automated parallel parking system and a surround-view camera system. Also available are three-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and multicontour front seats with a massaging feature.
The GLS 550 starts with all of the above as standard, but it uses a turbocharged V8 engine (449 hp, 516 lb-ft). It also adds 21-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, sporty exterior styling cues, soft-close doors and upgraded interior trim.
Optional items on both the GLS 450 and the GLS 550 include a panoramic sunroof, heated second-row seats, diamond-quilted leather upholstery, and the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear collision mitigation). Also available is an Off-Road package that includes an upgraded multimode terrain selector, a dual-range transfer case and front underbody protection; on the GLS 450, it also adds the GLS 550's standard adaptive dampers. For 2019, a Grand Edition package pads on upgraded leather seating surfaces and, for the GLS 450, a few features that are otherwise optional.
The high-performance AMG GLS 63 starts with most of the above and is equipped with an even more powerful turbocharged V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft), exclusive 21-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, adaptive stabilizer bars (the Active Curve System in Mercedes-speak), AMG-specific styling elements inside and out, enhanced bolstering for the front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, and a flat-bottom sport steering wheel.
Other GLS options include a trailer hitch, a heated steering wheel, power-sliding second-row seats for improved third-row access, rear side-window sunshades, a rear entertainment system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sponsored cars related to the GLS-Class
Features & Specs
|AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD
5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$126,150
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLS-Class safety features:
- Crosswind Stabilization
- Helps the driver keep the car going straight down the road by monitoring vehicle sensors and reacting to crosswinds.
- Active Parking Assist
- Lets you know when a parking spot is big enough for the car and helps the driver parallel park into the space.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns you when a vehicle is in your blind spot. Can also help prevent accidents by steering the SUV back into the lane.
Mercedes-Benz GLS Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLS Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE Class
Both the GLE and the GLS feature impeccable interiors and conservative styling that should age well. The GLS is much larger and roomier, while the GLE is smaller and easier to drive. The new 2020 GLE will receive a comprehensive makeover that includes an advanced suspension, new engine and Mercedes' latest infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz GLS Class vs. Audi Q7
Though it's smaller than the GLS, the Q7 is Audi's largest SUV. It features an advanced infotainment system, active driver assists and clean, efficient interior styling. The GLS is comparatively stodgy, with buttons and knobs that some may find fiddly. But, ultimately, if you're looking for size and comfort, the GLS should be your choice, while the Q7 excels at technology.
Mercedes-Benz GLS Class vs. BMW X7
The BMW X7 is the GLS' newest competitor. It combines a high level of in-car technology with the comfort and interior flexibility that should be a match of the GLS. We haven't had a chance to drive the new X7 yet, so we can't comment on its real-world capability, but from what we've seen of its modern interior and materials, it should be a worthy competitor.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class:
- New GLS Grand Edition option
- Part of the second GLS generation introduced for 2013 (then called the GL-Class)
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $126,150.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $126,150
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG® GLS 63 Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG® GLS 63 is offered in the following styles: AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG GLS 63, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63s are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,893.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,796.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 and all available trim types: AMG GLS 63. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG® GLS 63 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan