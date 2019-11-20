2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid
What’s new
- AMG GLE 53 makes 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft
- Standard 48-volt EQ Boost system adds 21 hp and 184 lb-ft
- MBUX infotainment system
- Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Modern, luxurious interior appointments
- Turbocharged inline-six engine is smooth and powerful
- MBUX infotainment is one of the best in the business
- Choppy ride on less than perfect surfaces
- Body style heavily restricts rear visibility
What is it?
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE is Mercedes' midsize luxury SUV. Mercedes redesigned it last year, and it's earned a top spot in our rankings because of its high levels of luxury, refinement and technology. Now Mercedes is expanding the GLE's lineup with the performance-focused AMG GLE 63 S.
This isn't simply a mild enhancement of the GLE. Under the hood is a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that pumps out a towering 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. That power is driven through a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip differential for the rear axle.
Corners are bludgeoned into submission by a multimode adaptive air suspension with tires that are extremely wide and sticky. Incredibly, Mercedes is insisting the AMG GLE 63 S will also have off-road capability and include Sand and Trail driving modes with specific stability control programming and an additional 2.16 inches of ground clearance. We suspect you might want to get more appropriate tires for that dirty work.
Why does the AMG GLE 63 S matter?
Look, everybody's doing it. Or that's what we imagine is being said in boardrooms across Germany as most all the competition in this class comes from one country. But as ludicrous as 500-plus-horsepower SUVs seem, they're proving very popular despite sticker prices that routinely stretch beyond $100,000. Buyers with the means want their SUVs to remind them of the sports cars they likely had to abandon when the SUV life chose them. And what was once a niche market is niche no more. Besides, who doesn't want an SUV that will do 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds?
What does the AMG GLE 63 S compete with?
Other German SUVs, mostly. Although the Jaguar F-Pace SVR offers up a token British presence, the serious competition comes from Audi, BMW and Porsche. BMW has its X5 M and X6 M good for up to 617 hp, while Porsche offers the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. (The Hybrid is good for 670 hp.) Finally, Audi has a new RS version of its Q8 SUV with 600 hp.
How does the AMG GLE 63 S drive?
We started our drive in the GLE 63 S in its default Comfort drive mode. Initially, we thought "This is an AMG? An AMG 63?" In the confines of suburbia, the drudgery of city congestion and on flowing highways, the 63 S is mild-mannered and not at all the fire-breathing beast the press releases portray it as. The burly V8 sounds like a V6, and not a particularly sonorous one. The ride is slightly stiffer but nowhere close to being objectionable.
This AMG GLE 63 S drives much like the standard GLE that we rank so highly. At first. But lay into the throttle and the engine springs to life, launching you forward with much more aggression than the base GLE is capable of. The sound, however, is still uninspired. At first.
Flick the drive mode switch down a few times to access Sport Plus mode and this GLE begins to earn its AMG badge. The valves in the exhaust open up to deliver the throaty V8 growl we've been missing. Throttle response becomes more immediate, and the suspension stiffens up a bit.
Around turns, there's no masking the size and weight of the GLE, and that becomes abundantly clear as a passenger. Seeing curves approach at rapid pace can be unnerving, but from the driver's seat, you have far more confidence. This isn't one of those instances where we claim it drives like a smaller vehicle, but it is as capable as one. Even when slicing through curves at higher-than-normal speeds, the GLE is composed, and there's not a hint of tire squeal.
Receiving a lot of the handling credit is a well-tuned suspension and big sticky tires. Mercedes' Active Ride Control suspension system also deserves praise since it helps to keep the tall SUV cornering flat through turns, rather than heeling over like a yacht turning downwind. This system doesn't go as far as the regular GLE's E-Active Body Control that tips the vehicle into turns like a motorcyclist. Instead, it keeps the AMG GLE more even with the horizon without any unusual squirms or motions.
Our complaints are few and minor. The transmission occasionally makes some uncharacteristically rough gear changes, and the lane-keeping assist system is far too sensitive and heavy-handed in its steering corrections when it tries to keep you in your lane. Thankfully you can alter or disable the latter.
What's the AMG GLE 63 S' interior like?
The AMG GLE 63 S interior doesn't visually distinguish itself from the standard GLE. Upon closer inspection and once you slip into the front seats, the differences are appropriately subtle. You get the chunkier AMG steering wheel, and the seats have noticeably beefier side bolstering to keep you firmly anchored when cornering.
The premium Nappa leather upholstery is standard — you have to pay extra for it in the standard GLE. That theme carries over throughout the cabin as you get more features that are obligatory rather than optional. These include a head-up display, a low-level automated driving assistant, quad-zone climate control, massaging front seats and an inspiring Burmester surround-sound system. An augmented reality layover for navigation directions is also available for the praiseworthy MBUX infotainment system.
Otherwise, the AMG variant is identical to the regular GLE, and that's a good thing. We give it high marks for the amount of space you get and the liberal use of high-quality materials.
How practical is it?
Surprise! The AMG version is just as convenient as the regular GLE, though we're not considering the more frequent trips to the gas station. The GLE's cargo capacity is among the biggest in the midsize SUV class. For smaller personal effects, there are plenty of pockets, cubbies and bins for everything. The rear seats easily accommodate taller adults as well as large rear-facing child seats.
Unlike with the standard GLE, Mercedes doesn't offer the AMG 63 S with the optional third-row seat. But considering how small and confining they are, we can't say that's a big loss. Plus, if you really need more people-hauling abilities, there's the GLS that is also available in identical AMG form.
Edmunds says
Ten years ago, our crystal ball said nothing about a brace of 500-plus-horsepower, sports-car-embarrassing SUVs pounding around the planet, but here we are. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S takes a familiar performance formula and makes it even more appealing by applying it to its class-leading GLE SUV.
Features & Specs
|GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$62,500
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
