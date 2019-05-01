2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Review

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has been one of the top-rated luxury SUVs on Edmunds. This year, it's been given a full redesign, adding more features, more refinement and greater capabilities. It should come as no surprise that the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will set a new standard. In addition to all of the touches that make a Mercedes special, the GLE gets all of the latest and greatest innovations and upgrades. The MBUX infotainment system is standard on all models and has garnered high praise for its ease of use and cutting-edge tech. There are also plenty of available advanced safety features and driver assistants for added security. For 2020, you can add a third row of seats, and even better, all of these items are available on every GLE model. While most options are available across all powertrains, the only feature you can't get on the GLE 350 and GLE 350 4Matic is the new E-Active Body Control suspension option. If you happen to have a generous budget, it's a game-changer. This suspension leans the vehicle into turns, similar to how a motorcycle does. For passengers, it reduces the sensation of lateral cornering forces, making it feel incredibly sure-footed. But even if you just get the base GLE 350, this Mercedes SUV will easily satisfy with its modern design, impeccable interior and solid construction. If you're in the market for a midsize luxury SUV, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE should be at the top of your list. Notably, we picked the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year as well as Edmunds' Top Rated Luxury SUV of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

How does it drive? 8.0

Even the base four-cylinder provides sufficient thrust. The GLE 350 accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds in our testing, which is an average time for this class of SUV. Braking performance is likewise strong, and the brakes are easy to modulate in everyday driving.



Steering effort is light, but steering is precise, and the GLE stays stable and flat while cornering. The transmission definitely favors economical driving, but shifts are a little harsh for a luxury vehicle, even with only light throttle application. Overall, the GLE is capable and confident, even if it's not meant to be a sporty option.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The GLE's interior is serene and quiet, and the front seats with available massage provide terrific comfort. The rear seats don't slide or recline but remain pleasant for the long haul. Our test vehicle had the optional Acoustic package, and we found it kept exterior sounds well muted. The climate control system is likewise strong. You can just set it and forget it, and the heated and cooled cupholders and the heated armrests are bonuses.



The biggest issue we have is the optional air suspension. There's a floatiness at highway speeds that's a little disconcerting plus a lot of extraneous minor body motions. Bumps are impactful, too. We encourage shoppers to drive vehicles with the air and standard suspension back to back.

How’s the interior? 9.0

The GLE's cabin is close to perfect, exhibiting excellent usability and build quality that is second to none. It's also quite roomy, with plenty of leg- and headroom for second-row passengers. The driving position offers a commanding view of the road and plenty of adjustability while keeping controls within easy reach. Visibility is excellent, with clear sightlines all around.



We like the GLE's intuitive touchpad controller. Functions such as track/preset skipping, home and back are right on the pad, and it has useful haptic feedback. But the steering wheel touchpads are too easy to brush inadvertently.

How’s the tech? 9.5

Mercedes new MBUX infotainment system sets a new bar for functionality. It's easy to use and robust to the point you can alter just about every car setting through it. The optional Burmester audio system has a surround-sound option that fully envelops the driver in hi-fi lusciousness. You'll want to crank up every song for an immersive experience ... too bad max volume isn't higher.



Another neat feature is the nav system's (optional) augmented reality feature that overlays street names and arrows atop a live front-view video when making turns. For safety, a number of driving aids are standard. Semi-automated driving features are available through the Driver Assistance package. We found the features easy to use, and they helped reduce fatigue in stop-and-go traffic.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The GLE's sizable cabin is well-designed. Cubbies and compartments abound for stashing drinks and items. The cargo area is large and flat with no wheelwell intrusion. Max cargo room is among the best in the midsize luxury SUV class. And the GLE's max towing capacity, even with the four-cylinder engine, is similarly strong. The back seat has four easy-to-access car seat anchors, and there's plenty of room for even the bulkiest child safety seats.

How economical is it? 6.5

The EPA rates the GLE 350 4MATIC at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway), which is average for a base-level midsize luxury SUV. Notably, the GLE 450 gives up only 1 mpg combined and for an extra 100 hp.

Is it a good value? 8.0

You get what you pay for in the GLE, but you will pay quite a lot, with well-optioned models coming in around $70,000. Still, the overall impression of quality is exceptional. The four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is average, but the same coverage for powertrain is less than what most competitors offer.

Wildcard 8.5

While the GLE has decent performance chops, it's really the feeling of luxurious quality, in everything from the design to materials to technology features, that sells this SUV. It's far and away the best in class, with several features you won't find in rivals. Pair those with rich, sumptuous materials and you have a cabin second to none. Sure, it's not as sporty to drive as some top competitors, but in most other areas the GLE is setting new benchmarks.

Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Most drivers will find the GLE 350's power more than adequate. Considering that almost all options are available for this base model, it gets our recommendation. For those in cold or rainy climates, the GLE 350 4Matic is a sensible upgrade. For shoppers with deeper pockets, the GLE 450 4Matic with the E-Active Body Control suspension is a marvel of technology. We suggest skipping the optional midgrade Airmatic suspension, however, since it makes the vehicle feel far too floaty and disconnected.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in GLE 350, GLE 350 4Matic, GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 580 4Matic trim levels. They are mostly distinguished by engine choices and all-wheel drive. The GLE has seating for five passengers, or seven if you add the optional third-row seats.