Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(23)
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid

Type:
Type: Top Rated vehicle #1 Midsize luxury SUV

What's new

  • The GLE has been fully redesigned for 2020
  • Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive, roomy and upscale cabin
  • MBUX infotainment system is an industry leader
  • GLE 450's optional E-Active suspension provides impressive handling stability
  • Excellent outward visibility
  • Options quickly drive the price up
  • Midgrade Airmatic suspension feels too floaty
  • Transmission shifts are more pronounced than we'd like
Select your model:
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid pricing

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Review

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has been one of the top-rated luxury SUVs on Edmunds. This year, it's been given a full redesign, adding more features, more refinement and greater capabilities. It should come as no surprise that the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will set a new standard.

In addition to all of the touches that make a Mercedes special, the GLE gets all of the latest and greatest innovations and upgrades. The MBUX infotainment system is standard on all models and has garnered high praise for its ease of use and cutting-edge tech. There are also plenty of available advanced safety features and driver assistants for added security. For 2020, you can add a third row of seats, and even better, all of these items are available on every GLE model.

While most options are available across all powertrains, the only feature you can't get on the GLE 350 and GLE 350 4Matic is the new E-Active Body Control suspension option. If you happen to have a generous budget, it's a game-changer. This suspension leans the vehicle into turns, similar to how a motorcycle does. For passengers, it reduces the sensation of lateral cornering forces, making it feel incredibly sure-footed.

But even if you just get the base GLE 350, this Mercedes SUV will easily satisfy with its modern design, impeccable interior and solid construction. If you're in the market for a midsize luxury SUV, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE should be at the top of your list.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year as well as Edmunds' Top Rated Luxury SUV of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz GLE has been one of the top-rated luxury SUVs on Edmunds. This year, it's been given a full redesign, adding more features, more refinement and greater capabilities. It should come as no surprise that the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE sets a new standard.

How does it drive?

8.0
Even the base four-cylinder provides sufficient thrust. The GLE 350 accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds in our testing, which is an average time for this class of SUV. Braking performance is likewise strong, and the brakes are easy to modulate in everyday driving.

Steering effort is light, but steering is precise, and the GLE stays stable and flat while cornering. The transmission definitely favors economical driving, but shifts are a little harsh for a luxury vehicle, even with only light throttle application. Overall, the GLE is capable and confident, even if it's not meant to be a sporty option.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The GLE's interior is serene and quiet, and the front seats with available massage provide terrific comfort. The rear seats don't slide or recline but remain pleasant for the long haul. Our test vehicle had the optional Acoustic package, and we found it kept exterior sounds well muted. The climate control system is likewise strong. You can just set it and forget it, and the heated and cooled cupholders and the heated armrests are bonuses.

The biggest issue we have is the optional air suspension. There's a floatiness at highway speeds that's a little disconcerting plus a lot of extraneous minor body motions. Bumps are impactful, too. We encourage shoppers to drive vehicles with the air and standard suspension back to back.

How’s the interior?

9.0
The GLE's cabin is close to perfect, exhibiting excellent usability and build quality that is second to none. It's also quite roomy, with plenty of leg- and headroom for second-row passengers. The driving position offers a commanding view of the road and plenty of adjustability while keeping controls within easy reach. Visibility is excellent, with clear sightlines all around.

We like the GLE's intuitive touchpad controller. Functions such as track/preset skipping, home and back are right on the pad, and it has useful haptic feedback. But the steering wheel touchpads are too easy to brush inadvertently.

How’s the tech?

9.5
Mercedes new MBUX infotainment system sets a new bar for functionality. It's easy to use and robust to the point you can alter just about every car setting through it. The optional Burmester audio system has a surround-sound option that fully envelops the driver in hi-fi lusciousness. You'll want to crank up every song for an immersive experience ... too bad max volume isn't higher.

Another neat feature is the nav system's (optional) augmented reality feature that overlays street names and arrows atop a live front-view video when making turns. For safety, a number of driving aids are standard. Semi-automated driving features are available through the Driver Assistance package. We found the features easy to use, and they helped reduce fatigue in stop-and-go traffic.

How’s the storage?

8.5
The GLE's sizable cabin is well-designed. Cubbies and compartments abound for stashing drinks and items. The cargo area is large and flat with no wheelwell intrusion. Max cargo room is among the best in the midsize luxury SUV class. And the GLE's max towing capacity, even with the four-cylinder engine, is similarly strong. The back seat has four easy-to-access car seat anchors, and there's plenty of room for even the bulkiest child safety seats.

How economical is it?

6.5
The EPA rates the GLE 350 4MATIC at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway), which is average for a base-level midsize luxury SUV. Notably, the GLE 450 gives up only 1 mpg combined and for an extra 100 hp.

Is it a good value?

8.0
You get what you pay for in the GLE, but you will pay quite a lot, with well-optioned models coming in around $70,000. Still, the overall impression of quality is exceptional. The four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is average, but the same coverage for powertrain is less than what most competitors offer.

Wildcard

8.5
While the GLE has decent performance chops, it's really the feeling of luxurious quality, in everything from the design to materials to technology features, that sells this SUV. It's far and away the best in class, with several features you won't find in rivals. Pair those with rich, sumptuous materials and you have a cabin second to none. Sure, it's not as sporty to drive as some top competitors, but in most other areas the GLE is setting new benchmarks.

Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Most drivers will find the GLE 350's power more than adequate. Considering that almost all options are available for this base model, it gets our recommendation. For those in cold or rainy climates, the GLE 350 4Matic is a sensible upgrade. For shoppers with deeper pockets, the GLE 450 4Matic with the E-Active Body Control suspension is a marvel of technology. We suggest skipping the optional midgrade Airmatic suspension, however, since it makes the vehicle feel far too floaty and disconnected.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in GLE 350, GLE 350 4Matic, GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 580 4Matic trim levels. They are mostly distinguished by engine choices and all-wheel drive. The GLE has seating for five passengers, or seven if you add the optional third-row seats.

The GLE 350 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Mercedes' all-wheel-drive system is available as the GLE 350 4Matic at additional cost. The GLE 450 4Matic comes standard with all-wheel drive and gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). It also comes with a 48-volt EQ Boost electrical system that adds 21 hp when needed. The GLE 580 4Matic uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (483 hp, 516 lb-ft) as well as the EQ Boost system.

Standard GLE features include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, adaptive suspension dampers, an automated parking system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), heated front seats, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

On the technology front, you get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, the MBUX infotainment system, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB-C ports and HD radio.

Standard advanced safety features include emergency communications, forward collision warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a passenger-exit alert system, and a drowsy driver monitoring system.

An optional third row of seats is available and comes with powered second-row seats and two additional USB ports. Other bundled options to look out for include the Premium package (a household power outlet, interior ambient lighting, a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system, satellite radio, and a wireless charging pad) and the Driver Assist package (adaptive cruise control, active emergency stop assist, lane keeping assist, active lane change assist, frontal cross-traffic alert, a traffic sign reader, and a low-level automated driving system).

We also like the MBUX Technology package (augmented reality driving directions, a head-up display and additional controls for interior features) and the Energizing package Plus (an air fragrancer, ventilated front seats, and multicontour front seats with massage functions).

Other options include a variety of AMG styling packages, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, soft-close doors, a panoramic sunroof, a trailer hitch, an air suspension, leather upholstery, sport front seats, heated rear seats, a surround-view parking camera system, additional sound and heat insulation, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, a heated steering wheel, power window shades, and a premium 25-speaker Burmester audio system.

Most of the options are consistent across the four powertrains, though the GLE 580 4Matic comes standard with a few extras. These include 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, the Premium package, the AMG exterior styling package, the 13-speaker Burmester audio system and the air suspension. The GLE 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic are also eligible for the E-Active Body Control suspension that counteracts the vehicle's body roll in turns.

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, What a Ride!
John,
GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

We ordered a 2020 GLE 450 to replace our 2016 GLE 300d, and after a rather disappointing wait time of over four months, finally took delivery in October. It was worth the wait. The new GLE is beautiful, roomy, quiet, powerful, smooth, and comfortable. I’m glad we went for the six cylinder 450 over the four cylinder 350. The heated seats (front and rear) also warm the center and door armrests, and with the heated steering wheel and rapid warmup of the engine, it’s a real nice place to be on a cold day on the northern plains. The smoothness of the engine and the electric assist makes the auto stop and start almost imperceptible. The standard MB Tex seats are very comfortable, and the extra leg room in the rear is welcome. The interior is beautiful, with natural wood trim and multi colored lighting. There are many options that can run the price up rapidly. Ours stickered at about $74,000, and we’re happy where we ended up. My only gripes are pretty minor. The electronic dash is beautiful, but it takes time to find some information that should be easier to access. For example, I think engine coolant and oil temperature information should be easier to display (how about actual gauges on the dash?) The switches for seat heating are now on the doors, which is less convenient than on the dash or console. We have the air suspension, but there is no clear display of what the current level is. The “Hey, Mercedes” voice recognition feature is cute, but sometimes seems a little silly. This is, without a doubt, the nicest vehicle we have owned in nearly 50 years of buying new and used vehicles, and we are enjoying it a lot. Well done, Mercedes Benz!

5 out of 5 stars, Super cruiser and everyday car
JohnnyZ,
GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

I’ve owned the 450 since it came out in March 2019 (11 months) and use it on my 40 mile daily commute of highway and city. The stiffer chassis provides a solid fell (like a bank vault) and very quiet (doesn’t need electronic noise suppression). Traveling at 85 mph can feel like 55 mph. The inline-6 engine is a true gem - powerful but very smooth; the MB can easily accelerate up the two long steep hills on my highway commute and the MB can get up to 95 mph on these hills without any strain while other cars max out at 80. Hybrid motor makes the start-stop seamless and provides about 20% gas efficiency per trip. The interior is fantastic looking (lots of comments from others) and I enjoy the MBUX system - a bit complex at first but can be controlled 4 ways, so it takes about 2 weeks to become familiar. The navigation system with Augmented Reality is really useful - the front camera turns on and there are floating arrows to guide you so you don’t mistake your turn. Seats are very comfortable for long trips with good adjustment, plus Comfort package has 4 types of massage and can direct heated seats to certain areas like lower back. Styling isn’t much different then prior generations but does look more muscular when side by side; my neighbor with a Volvo XC60 said it looked intimidating, especially with the 21” wheels. My only nits are: wish the remote start would heat the steering wheel and seats like my former Lincoln MKX; heated seats start lowering itself to off after a certain time (should be manual); running boards are useless except to reach roof rack; and drive shift arm is on the right side of the steering wheel, which is usually the wiper arm in most cars. The only option that I wished I got was the E-Active suspension. The car has been reliable and really creates a nice environment that even traffic jams don’t bother you.

1 out of 5 stars, first year of redesign.... problems
hr,
GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

They were unable to fix problems.( Remote key.Beeping,Etc). I had Car in at least 6 times in 7 months. Finally I traded in, I did not buy a benz!!. I would wait a year till they get the Bugs out.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020

[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: A luxury SUV first needs to work as an SUV, which means it needs to be big, it needs to be comfy, and it needs to be useful. But then, if it's going to claim luxury, it also needs to feel elegant and refined. The Mercedes-Benz GLE has long been a favorite of ours, delivering on all fronts. Its 2020 redesign makes it even better, offering more features, a classy interface, and increased utility. Available in two and three row configurations, the GLE has the ideal cabin, offering excellent usability, room, and build quality. It's also really easy to see out of, which isn't always the case with a big SUV. And there's a suite of standard and available safety tech to offer backup and backup cameras to a busy driver. Similarly, the MBUX touchscreen interface is a class leader when it comes to ease of use. With a variety of control methods, including intuitive voice control, you can just choose whatever works best for you. MARK TAKAHASHI: With a generous cargo capacity and a maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is a capable family hauler. Its confident and comfortable ride makes long road trips feel a whole lot shorter. The GLE lineup is also really deep. You have the choice of turbocharged four and six-cylinder engines, a coupe body style that trades a little convenience for style, as well as some upcoming high-performance AMG variance. The GLE is a luxury SUV with a price to match, especially when you start adding in options. But the best rarely come cheap. If you can afford it, you won't regret it. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE won Best Luxury SUV in the 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Awards for delivering an elegant and highly versatile driving experience. Its 2020 redesign made it even better, offering more features, a classy interface and increased utility. It's the best luxury SUV.

GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$61,150
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower362 hp @ 5500 rpm
GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$77,600
MPG 17 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower483 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts' favorite GLE-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Blind-Spot Assist
Warns if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot and alerts passengers to approaching cars or cyclists before they open their door.
Active Steering Assist
Helps to keep the vehicle centered in its lane, even on curves.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. BMW X5

Like the GLE, the BMW X5 has been fully redesigned. It's a very close battle because they share many of the same advantages and drawbacks. Both deliver strong performance and have refined interiors that justify their price. Base pricing for the X5 is a little more expensive, but you won't go wrong with either one. The decision will likely be up to your personal preference.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & BMW X5 features

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Audi Q7

We like the Audi Q7 for its sophisticated interior, comfortable ride quality, and its long list of standard and available features. Its cargo capacity is smaller than average for the class, however, and the third-row seats are about as confining as the GLE's.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & Audi Q7 features

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Volvo XC90

There's a lot to like about the Volvo XC90. It may not be as quick or exciting as the GLE, but the XC90 takes curves with a surprising amount of athleticism. It also costs less and offers more third-row seat space than the Mercedes. On the downside, the Volvo can't quite match the smooth ride quality of its rivals, and its infotainment system can take some getting used to.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class & Volvo XC90 features

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE First Drive

Luxury and Technology in Perfect Harmony

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorNovember 20th, 2018

Two decades ago, Mercedes-Benz sent the automotive industry into a spin by introducing one of the first mass-market luxury SUVs. The M-Class was wildly popular, partly because it beat the BMW X5 to market by a year and partly because it had a starring role in the Jurassic Park sequel. Like those dinosaurs, the M-Class evolved over the years, improving and finding a way to remain relevant in an ever-changing environment. Its name even changed a few times.

The latest adaptation is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, which goes on sale in the spring of 2019. Expectations are high since the current GLE is still a solid choice in the class. We had the opportunity to put this new luxury SUV through its paces in Texas to see how this fourth-generation model compares to the latest batch of luxury SUVs.

A Slightly Different AnGLE

First off, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is bigger than its predecessor. The wheelbase (space between the front and rear wheels) increases by 3 inches, which contributes to the increased nose-to-tail length of about 4 inches. In terms of styling, the new GLE adopts some of the latest Mercedes design cues that debuted on the CLS sedan. Revisions to the front and sides of the vehicle are subtle and retain the instantly recognizable brand hallmarks. The back of the GLE gets a more prominent makeover with narrower taillights. It's pleasing to the eye as you walk around, with equal parts sport and strength.

The GLE 450 4Matic will be the first model to arrive in showrooms. It's powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder that produces 362 horsepower. Propulsion is supplemented by a 48-volt EQ Boost electrical system that adds 21 hp when called upon. This system also contributes to improving fuel economy and powering the available E-Active Body Control suspension (more on that in a bit). A nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. Following that model to market will be the GLE 350, which gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 255 hp. Rear-wheel drive is standard and 4Matic all-wheel drive is available.

We don't have official pricing yet but expect the GLE 350 to start around $55,000. The GLE 450 will likely cost at least $12,000 more. Standard equipment is comparable to that of any luxury SUV in its class.

NewfanGLEd Technology

The base model may be the GLE 350, but don't think of it as a downgrade. On paper, the power output may not be impressive for an SUV of this size, but in practice, it's more than adequate for most drivers. The GLE 350 4Matic gets up to speed with competence, though there's no mistaking the engine noise for anything but a four-cylinder.

We also spent some time with the GLE 450 4Matic equipped with the midgrade Airmatic air suspension with adaptive dampers. It's not our suspension of choice since the ride quality, although comfortable, is far too soft, leaving us feeling oddly disconnected from the road. The isolation goes a bit too far, which in turn doesn't instill confidence when cornering. It also tends to exaggerate the lazy steering response, making the driving experience seem like a simulation or video game.

Our favorite is the GLE 450 4Matic with the innovative new E-Active Body Control suspension. It takes to the curves well and delivers a very smooth ride thanks to a road scan feature that is similar to Mercedes' Magic Ride Control. One very cool trick up its sleeve is that selecting either the Curve or Sport drive mode activates a supplemental hydropneumatic system, which can actually tilt the GLE's body to counteract body roll like no other vehicle. The effect is a lot like how a motorcyclist leans while going around a turn. It's a little odd at first, but it is most certainly a "wow factor" that will impress drivers of any stripe. It transcends novelty by providing a surefootedness that is unique among SUVs. Usually, a vehicle's suspension must sacrifice ride comfort to gain improved handling. There is no such compromise here.

Combined with E-Active Body Control, the 362-hp six-cylinder engine gives the impression of sharper responses and better overall performance. The GLE 450 accelerates to highway speeds with more ease than the four-cylinder GLE 350, and it sounds less taxed doing so. Mercedes estimates the GLE 450 will reach 60 mph in only 5.5 seconds, which is 1.5 seconds quicker than the GLE 350. While there's no question which model and specification we prefer, the big question will be price. Upgrades like these have never come cheap. If history serves as a guide, it may be well outside the limits of even generous budgets.

On the whole, we're impressed with how the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE drives, regardless of engine choice. We struggle to find fault with it outside of the numbness of the midgrade air suspension. The automatic stop-start function can be a little rough, and there are some clumsy gear changes at low speeds, but these drawbacks are neither frequent nor significant.

A GagGLE of Luxury Features

Just as impressive as how the GLE drives is how well the interior is crafted. As expected, the cabin is covered in top-grade materials and built with the sturdy construction that Mercedes is known for. The beautiful twin 12.3-inch screens accentuate the horizontal dash. The only items that strike an odd tone with us are the rectangular central air vents and awkward vent-like strakes to the right of the central display.

As the second Mercedes-Benz vehicle to employ the new MBUX infotainment system, the GLE gains an advantage over its rivals. The MBUX system is packed with features, yet they're all easy to operate. The main reason is the multiple means of control. The touchpad located on the center console is the obvious way, and it's flanked by an appropriate number of physical shortcut buttons. You can also use the main display as a touchscreen, operate small tracepads located on the steering wheel, or simply speak out loud using MBUX's accurate voice recognition system.

A long list of options is available to provide supreme comfort. Different cabin modes can be selected to create a specific ambiance with lighting, audio and even scent. The GLE's massaging seats are by far the most useful, especially on longer trips as they gently shift the primary seat contact points to alleviate fatigue. For the driver, a very large head-up display effectively eliminates the need to glance at the instrument panel, and the Distronic adaptive cruise control feature lessens the drudgery of driving on the highway, especially in congested traffic. Other advanced safety features are well tuned to avoid false alarms.

The GLE's second-row seats are accommodating for larger adults, with an abundance of room in all applicable dimensions. Unlike on some other SUVs, the materials quality back there is as good as it is up front. The optional third-row seats — a first for the GLE — are more spacious than we suspected. They have enough headroom for adults, but the low and short seat cushions definitely make them better suited to smaller passengers. No matter which seat you're in, the GLE's cabin remains blissfully quiet, with a luxurious ride that is in keeping with the Mercedes-Benz reputation.

The New RinGLEader?

In all likelihood, most shoppers will gravitate toward the entry-level GLE 350. It doesn't feel or drive like the entry-level trim. Because the available E-Active Body Control suspension is such a revelation, however, we definitely recommend the 450 with that suspension to those with deeper pockets.

Making a judgment call against the midsize luxury SUV competition is tougher. The BMW X5, which is also newly redesigned, represents a slightly sportier take on the midsize luxury SUV. The Audi Q7, meanwhile, exists in the narrow middle ground with a more tech-heavy presentation. Among them, the new GLE looks to be an intriguing choice thanks to its mix of traditional luxury and innovative features.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE First Look

Bigger, More Advanced and Capable of Carrying 7

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorSeptember 11th, 2018

The new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will soon be upon us. Previously offered only with two rows, the GLE boasts an optional third-row seat, which is possible thanks to a wheelbase that has grown by 3.1 inches. From bumper to bumper, the new GLE is 5.2 inches longer, and it's wider, too. These dimensional updates mean that all GLE buyers will enjoy more space inside, whether they opt for the two-row or the three-row layout.

What Powers the GLE?

Under the hood, the GLE gets two new engines, both paired with the same nine-speed automatic transmission. For the base GLE 350 and GLE 350 4Matic (all-wheel-drive) models, there's a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The GLE 450 4Matic steps up to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (362 hp, 369 lb-ft) that's paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system called EQ Boost. This system augments the output by up to 21 additional horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, and it's also used to power the starter and the available adaptive suspension, which individually controls spring and damping forces at each wheel.

How Does It Ride?

Right, so about that trick suspension. It's called E-Active Body Control, and it's best described as an adaptive hydropneumatic suspension combined with an air suspension. When you're on the move, it adjusts compliance at all four corners in real time to ensure optimal ride comfort. For loading items into the cargo area (or if you've got a big car seat to load in the back seat), the ride height can be lowered by as much as 1.6 inches. And, while we're listing "oh man, that's pretty cool" features, this suspension can also get you unstuck from a sand dune by quickly raising and lowering the vehicle to alter the ground pressure and work the tires free. By the way, if you feel like adjusting the level of each wheel via the touchscreen to "improve the vehicle's attitude on rough terrain," in Mercedes' words, yeah — you can do that, too.

What's Inside?

The GLE's interior has been redesigned to accommodate a new center console and the latest Mercedes infotainment system. Front and center on the dashboard is the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, which replaces the previously standard COMAND system. Two side-by-side 12.3-inch screens handle the display duties, dominating the dashboard with all the subtlety of the Titanic docking in a seaside village. In other Mercedes products we've driven, the side-by-side screens were fantastically crisp and clear, so we look forward to sampling them in the GLE.

An optional extra for this particular version of MBUX is the MBUX interior assistant. The interior assistant recognizes hand movements and readies the center screen accordingly, highlighting certain functions. The system can even distinguish between the driver and the front passenger when providing seating controls. Massaging seats are available, which can be paired with lighting and music patterns designed to relax occupants on long journeys.

What About Safety and Tech?

As we've come to expect from Mercedes-Benz, there are long lists of both standard and optional safety and technology features for the GLE. It really does come across like an SUV from the future. Standard features include blind-spot monitoring, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mercedes Pre-Safe Sound (which purports to prepare the ear for the loud sound of a collision by playing "pink noise") and five USB ports. Available safety features on the 2020 GLE include forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Evasive Steering Assist, which has also been added to the long list of available active safety features, provides additional steering input to help the driver avoid an obstacle at speed, boosting the steering response during an evasive maneuver. These will definitely be welcome technologies for safety-minded families.

How Much Does It Cost?

We expect the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE's pricing to go up a bit relative to the previous model, with a projected starting price around $55,000. Both the GLE 350 4Matic and GLE 450 4Matic models are expected to go on sale in spring 2019, while the standard rear-wheel-drive GLE 350 will arrive in summer 2019. Stay tuned for the full Edmunds review once the GLE hits the market.

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 GLE-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLE-Class gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLE-Class has 33.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class:

  • The GLE has been fully redesigned for 2020
  • Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 GLE-Class and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 GLE-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,150.

Other versions include:

  • GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $61,150
  • GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $77,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, the next question is, which GLE-Class model is right for you? GLE-Class variants include GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid Overview

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid is offered in the following styles: GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GLE-Class Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GLE-Class Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 GLE-Class Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including GLE 450 4MATIC, GLE 580 4MATIC, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $2,659 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,659 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,936.

The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 3.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,145. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $2,595 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,595 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,550.

The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid Listings and Inventory

There are currently 6 new 2020 [object Object] GLE-Class Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,470 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] GLE-Class Hybrid for sale near you.

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid?

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

