2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid
What’s new
- The GLE has been fully redesigned for 2020
- Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Attractive, roomy and upscale cabin
- MBUX infotainment system is an industry leader
- GLE 450's optional E-Active suspension provides impressive handling stability
- Excellent outward visibility
- Options quickly drive the price up
- Midgrade Airmatic suspension feels too floaty
- Transmission shifts are more pronounced than we'd like
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Review
The Mercedes-Benz GLE has been one of the top-rated luxury SUVs on Edmunds. This year, it's been given a full redesign, adding more features, more refinement and greater capabilities. It should come as no surprise that the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE will set a new standard.
In addition to all of the touches that make a Mercedes special, the GLE gets all of the latest and greatest innovations and upgrades. The MBUX infotainment system is standard on all models and has garnered high praise for its ease of use and cutting-edge tech. There are also plenty of available advanced safety features and driver assistants for added security. For 2020, you can add a third row of seats, and even better, all of these items are available on every GLE model.
While most options are available across all powertrains, the only feature you can't get on the GLE 350 and GLE 350 4Matic is the new E-Active Body Control suspension option. If you happen to have a generous budget, it's a game-changer. This suspension leans the vehicle into turns, similar to how a motorcycle does. For passengers, it reduces the sensation of lateral cornering forces, making it feel incredibly sure-footed.
But even if you just get the base GLE 350, this Mercedes SUV will easily satisfy with its modern design, impeccable interior and solid construction. If you're in the market for a midsize luxury SUV, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE should be at the top of your list.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year as well as Edmunds' Top Rated Luxury SUV of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Steering effort is light, but steering is precise, and the GLE stays stable and flat while cornering. The transmission definitely favors economical driving, but shifts are a little harsh for a luxury vehicle, even with only light throttle application. Overall, the GLE is capable and confident, even if it's not meant to be a sporty option.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The biggest issue we have is the optional air suspension. There's a floatiness at highway speeds that's a little disconcerting plus a lot of extraneous minor body motions. Bumps are impactful, too. We encourage shoppers to drive vehicles with the air and standard suspension back to back.
How’s the interior?9.0
We like the GLE's intuitive touchpad controller. Functions such as track/preset skipping, home and back are right on the pad, and it has useful haptic feedback. But the steering wheel touchpads are too easy to brush inadvertently.
How’s the tech?9.5
Another neat feature is the nav system's (optional) augmented reality feature that overlays street names and arrows atop a live front-view video when making turns. For safety, a number of driving aids are standard. Semi-automated driving features are available through the Driver Assistance package. We found the features easy to use, and they helped reduce fatigue in stop-and-go traffic.
How’s the storage?8.5
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.5
Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in GLE 350, GLE 350 4Matic, GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 580 4Matic trim levels. They are mostly distinguished by engine choices and all-wheel drive. The GLE has seating for five passengers, or seven if you add the optional third-row seats.
The GLE 350 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque) that is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Mercedes' all-wheel-drive system is available as the GLE 350 4Matic at additional cost. The GLE 450 4Matic comes standard with all-wheel drive and gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). It also comes with a 48-volt EQ Boost electrical system that adds 21 hp when needed. The GLE 580 4Matic uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (483 hp, 516 lb-ft) as well as the EQ Boost system.
Standard GLE features include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, adaptive suspension dampers, an automated parking system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), heated front seats, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
On the technology front, you get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, the MBUX infotainment system, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB-C ports and HD radio.
Standard advanced safety features include emergency communications, forward collision warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a passenger-exit alert system, and a drowsy driver monitoring system.
An optional third row of seats is available and comes with powered second-row seats and two additional USB ports. Other bundled options to look out for include the Premium package (a household power outlet, interior ambient lighting, a 13-speaker Burmester surround-sound system, satellite radio, and a wireless charging pad) and the Driver Assist package (adaptive cruise control, active emergency stop assist, lane keeping assist, active lane change assist, frontal cross-traffic alert, a traffic sign reader, and a low-level automated driving system).
We also like the MBUX Technology package (augmented reality driving directions, a head-up display and additional controls for interior features) and the Energizing package Plus (an air fragrancer, ventilated front seats, and multicontour front seats with massage functions).
Other options include a variety of AMG styling packages, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, soft-close doors, a panoramic sunroof, a trailer hitch, an air suspension, leather upholstery, sport front seats, heated rear seats, a surround-view parking camera system, additional sound and heat insulation, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, a heated steering wheel, power window shades, and a premium 25-speaker Burmester audio system.
Most of the options are consistent across the four powertrains, though the GLE 580 4Matic comes standard with a few extras. These include 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, the Premium package, the AMG exterior styling package, the 13-speaker Burmester audio system and the air suspension. The GLE 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic are also eligible for the E-Active Body Control suspension that counteracts the vehicle's body roll in turns.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We ordered a 2020 GLE 450 to replace our 2016 GLE 300d, and after a rather disappointing wait time of over four months, finally took delivery in October. It was worth the wait. The new GLE is beautiful, roomy, quiet, powerful, smooth, and comfortable. I’m glad we went for the six cylinder 450 over the four cylinder 350. The heated seats (front and rear) also warm the center and door armrests, and with the heated steering wheel and rapid warmup of the engine, it’s a real nice place to be on a cold day on the northern plains. The smoothness of the engine and the electric assist makes the auto stop and start almost imperceptible. The standard MB Tex seats are very comfortable, and the extra leg room in the rear is welcome. The interior is beautiful, with natural wood trim and multi colored lighting. There are many options that can run the price up rapidly. Ours stickered at about $74,000, and we’re happy where we ended up. My only gripes are pretty minor. The electronic dash is beautiful, but it takes time to find some information that should be easier to access. For example, I think engine coolant and oil temperature information should be easier to display (how about actual gauges on the dash?) The switches for seat heating are now on the doors, which is less convenient than on the dash or console. We have the air suspension, but there is no clear display of what the current level is. The “Hey, Mercedes” voice recognition feature is cute, but sometimes seems a little silly. This is, without a doubt, the nicest vehicle we have owned in nearly 50 years of buying new and used vehicles, and we are enjoying it a lot. Well done, Mercedes Benz!
I’ve owned the 450 since it came out in March 2019 (11 months) and use it on my 40 mile daily commute of highway and city. The stiffer chassis provides a solid fell (like a bank vault) and very quiet (doesn’t need electronic noise suppression). Traveling at 85 mph can feel like 55 mph. The inline-6 engine is a true gem - powerful but very smooth; the MB can easily accelerate up the two long steep hills on my highway commute and the MB can get up to 95 mph on these hills without any strain while other cars max out at 80. Hybrid motor makes the start-stop seamless and provides about 20% gas efficiency per trip. The interior is fantastic looking (lots of comments from others) and I enjoy the MBUX system - a bit complex at first but can be controlled 4 ways, so it takes about 2 weeks to become familiar. The navigation system with Augmented Reality is really useful - the front camera turns on and there are floating arrows to guide you so you don’t mistake your turn. Seats are very comfortable for long trips with good adjustment, plus Comfort package has 4 types of massage and can direct heated seats to certain areas like lower back. Styling isn’t much different then prior generations but does look more muscular when side by side; my neighbor with a Volvo XC60 said it looked intimidating, especially with the 21” wheels. My only nits are: wish the remote start would heat the steering wheel and seats like my former Lincoln MKX; heated seats start lowering itself to off after a certain time (should be manual); running boards are useless except to reach roof rack; and drive shift arm is on the right side of the steering wheel, which is usually the wiper arm in most cars. The only option that I wished I got was the E-Active suspension. The car has been reliable and really creates a nice environment that even traffic jams don’t bother you.
They were unable to fix problems.( Remote key.Beeping,Etc). I had Car in at least 6 times in 7 months. Finally I traded in, I did not buy a benz!!. I would wait a year till they get the Bugs out.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class videos2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Top Rated 2020
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: A luxury SUV first needs to work as an SUV, which means it needs to be big, it needs to be comfy, and it needs to be useful. But then, if it's going to claim luxury, it also needs to feel elegant and refined. The Mercedes-Benz GLE has long been a favorite of ours, delivering on all fronts. Its 2020 redesign makes it even better, offering more features, a classy interface, and increased utility. Available in two and three row configurations, the GLE has the ideal cabin, offering excellent usability, room, and build quality. It's also really easy to see out of, which isn't always the case with a big SUV. And there's a suite of standard and available safety tech to offer backup and backup cameras to a busy driver. Similarly, the MBUX touchscreen interface is a class leader when it comes to ease of use. With a variety of control methods, including intuitive voice control, you can just choose whatever works best for you. MARK TAKAHASHI: With a generous cargo capacity and a maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is a capable family hauler. Its confident and comfortable ride makes long road trips feel a whole lot shorter. The GLE lineup is also really deep. You have the choice of turbocharged four and six-cylinder engines, a coupe body style that trades a little convenience for style, as well as some upcoming high-performance AMG variance. The GLE is a luxury SUV with a price to match, especially when you start adding in options. But the best rarely come cheap. If you can afford it, you won't regret it. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE won Best Luxury SUV in the 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Awards for delivering an elegant and highly versatile driving experience. Its 2020 redesign made it even better, offering more features, a classy interface and increased utility. It's the best luxury SUV.
Features & Specs
|GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$61,150
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$77,600
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|483 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLE-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot and alerts passengers to approaching cars or cyclists before they open their door.
- Active Steering Assist
- Helps to keep the vehicle centered in its lane, even on curves.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. BMW X5
Like the GLE, the BMW X5 has been fully redesigned. It's a very close battle because they share many of the same advantages and drawbacks. Both deliver strong performance and have refined interiors that justify their price. Base pricing for the X5 is a little more expensive, but you won't go wrong with either one. The decision will likely be up to your personal preference.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Audi Q7
We like the Audi Q7 for its sophisticated interior, comfortable ride quality, and its long list of standard and available features. Its cargo capacity is smaller than average for the class, however, and the third-row seats are about as confining as the GLE's.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class vs. Volvo XC90
There's a lot to like about the Volvo XC90. It may not be as quick or exciting as the GLE, but the XC90 takes curves with a surprising amount of athleticism. It also costs less and offers more third-row seat space than the Mercedes. On the downside, the Volvo can't quite match the smooth ride quality of its rivals, and its infotainment system can take some getting used to.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class:
- The GLE has been fully redesigned for 2020
- Part of the second GLE generation introduced for 2020
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,150.
Other versions include:
- GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $61,150
- GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $77,600
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid is offered in the following styles: GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GLE-Class Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GLE-Class Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 GLE-Class Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including GLE 450 4MATIC, GLE 580 4MATIC, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $2,659 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,659 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,936.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 3.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,145. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $2,595 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,595 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,550.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrids are available in my area?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid Listings and Inventory
There are currently 6 new 2020 [object Object] GLE-Class Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,470 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] GLE-Class Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid GLE-Class Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,976.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,781.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid and all available trim types: GLE 450 4MATIC, GLE 580 4MATIC. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Hybrid info
