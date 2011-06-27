2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe SUV
- The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first GLE generation introduced for 2016
- Premium-feeling and well-trimmed interior
- Many standard safety and technology features
- Surprisingly comfortable ride quality, given its performance abilities
- Even the pavement-pounding AMG GLE 63 S is easy to drive around town
- Roofline compromises backseat headroom
- Cargo space is similar to that of a compact SUV
- Only two trim levels available
- Heavy, with minimal off-road capability
Most shoppers have practicality and convenience in mind when looking into SUVs, but the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe has a different interpretation. That's evident in its name alone. The sloping coupe-like roofline gives it a completely different character from the standard and more boxy GLE, visually suggesting that it's a sportier version. These GLE Coupe variants are indeed higher performers and only offered as AMG models.
You can choose between the 385-horsepower AMG GLE 43 or the bonkers 577-hp AMG GLE 63 S, but the $40,000 difference between the two may have a greater influence on the decision. Both will deliver stirring straight-line performance, but there is a price to pay for the stylish fastback silhouette. Compared to the standard GLE, the coupes lose a significant amount of cargo capacity as well as rear-passenger headroom. As a result, they're more "SuV" than SUV.
We're more inclined to go with the non-Coupe GLE since both AMG versions are available in that body style. Like the few other coupe-like performance SUVs available today, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe seems to fill an awkward middle ground that nobody asked for.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in two trim levels: AMG GLE 43 and AMG GLE 63 S. Both can tow up to 7,200 pounds and are equipped with standard 4Matic all-wheel drive. Despite the variants' similar names, a vast gulf in price and performance separates the two. The AMG GLE 43 is well-equipped as standard, and on the whole it could be described as a reasonable alternative to everyday luxury people-movers. There's very little that's reasonable about the AMG GLE 63 S, however, and its fans embrace its ludicrousness as a badge of honor.
Powering the AMG GLE 43 is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 horsepower, 384 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic. Standard equipment highlights include 21-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, power-folding and heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, premium vinyl upholstery, and a 115-volt household-style power outlet.
Standard tech and safety features include an 8-inch central display, the COMAND infotainment interface, a navigation system, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.
Two primary option packages are available for the AMG GLE 43. The reasonably priced Premium 2 package includes heated and cooled front cupholders, interior ambient lighting, and a center pass-through for the rear seat. The Premium 3 package further adds a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a lane-centering steering system, a collision avoidance system, lane departure mitigation, and an automated parallel parking system.
It's a big step up pricewise to the AMG GLE 63 S. Under the hood is a turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It adds 22-inch wheels, summer performance tires, active stabilizer bars, bigger brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, noise-reducing front-row windows, a sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated front sport seats, memory settings for the front passenger seat, upgraded leather upholstery, and the contents of the Premium 2 package. It also includes the Premium 3 package's 360-degree parking camera and parking system.
There are a few appearance packages as well. Both models can be equipped with the Night package, which adds gloss-black lower valances and grille trim. The GLE 43-only AMG Performance Studio package includes the Night package plus an orange lip on the front bumper, an orange stripe on the wheels, and faux-suede seat inserts.
Notable stand-alone options include tri-zone climate control, a premium 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, massaging multicontour front seats, heated rear seats, a rear entertainment system, and a trailer hitch. Optional for the GLE 63 S is a performance exhaust system.
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe AMG GLE 63 S (5.5L twin-turbo V8 | 7-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current GLE Coupe has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain applicable to the 2019 GLE Coupe.
|AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$71,350
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD
5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$113,000
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Our experts’ favorite GLE-Class Coupe safety features:
- Surround View System
- Displays a top-down, 360-degree view of the GLE Coupe in the central display screen, making it much easier to park.
- Active Brake Assist
- Scans the area ahead and warns you about potential front collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
- Pre-Safe
- Detects imminent collisions or rollovers and tightens the front seat belts, adjusts the front passenger seat, and closes all windows.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe vs. BMW X6
The BMW X6 laid the foundation for the sporty, coupe-like subset of SUVs back in 2008. The current second-generation X6 has evolved in the years since, delivering strong performance combined with a high level of comfort. Like the last-generation X6 and the GLE Coupe, the sloping roofline cuts into rear passenger and cargo space. The X6 is a little more expensive than the GLE 43, but it has quite a bit more power in return.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe vs. Audi Q8
The Audi Q8 is the latest challenger to the GLE Coupe, representing a sportier alternative to the more sensible and conventional Q7. The Q8 doesn't have as much power as the GLE 43 but should return a similar performance. Unlike the GLE Coupe and other fastback SUVs, the Q8 doesn't make as many sacrifices to rear-seat space and cargo capacity. On the downside, Audi's new infotainment system can be somewhat distracting.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe vs. Porsche Cayenne
The venerable Porsche Cayenne has been fully redesigned for 2019, maintaining its performance and quality. As with almost any Porsche, it costs a bit more than competitors (especially if you dive into the options list) but gives you a good wallop of performance in return. The Cayenne's roofline isn't nearly as dramatic as the coupe-like SUV's, gaining an advantage for rear passenger and cargo space.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe:
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $71,350.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe SUV is offered in the following styles: AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GLE-Class Coupe SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GLE-Class Coupe SUV.
