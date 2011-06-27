2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53
|MSRP
|$82,600
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$81,928
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review
- Powerful engines deliver decisive acceleration
- Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
- Long list of available advanced safety features
- Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
- Interior and trunk space are compromised by styling
- More expensive than the related E-Class sedan
- MBUX infotainment system and digital instrument panel now standard
- Surround view camera system and power rear sunshade standard on AMG CLS 53
- Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class:
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class reliable?
Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,550.
Other versions include:
- AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $81,550
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 Overview
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 is offered in the following styles: AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG CLS 53, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53s are available in my area?
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] CLS-Class AMG CLS 53s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $100,110 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,712.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all available trim types: AMG CLS 53. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 info
