  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53

MSRP range: $81,550
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 Sedan Profile
MSRP$82,600
Edmunds suggests you pay$81,928
Start Price Checker
Other years
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Powerful engines deliver decisive acceleration
  • Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
  • Long list of available advanced safety features
  • Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
  • Interior and trunk space are compromised by styling
  • More expensive than the related E-Class sedan
  • MBUX infotainment system and digital instrument panel now standard
  • Surround view camera system and power rear sunshade standard on AMG CLS 53
  • Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019
People Also Viewed
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassLearn more
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-ClassLearn more
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassLearn more
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Also Consider
Ad
2021 Volvo S60
2021 Volvo S60
See pricing and options
Learn more
VolvoCars.us
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all CLS-Class lease offers
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
    MSRP$81,550
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 specs & features
    PRICE CHECKER
    Check a dealer's price
    Bring back a dealer's quote,
    and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

    Example Price Checker

    Check your price quote
    Price:
    $ -
    GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 CLS-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLS-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLS-Class has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class:

    • MBUX infotainment system and digital instrument panel now standard
    • Surround view camera system and power rear sunshade standard on AMG CLS 53
    • Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLS-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLS-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 CLS-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,550.

    Other versions include:

    • AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $81,550
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, the next question is, which CLS-Class model is right for you? CLS-Class variants include AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of CLS-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 Overview

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 is offered in the following styles: AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG CLS 53, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53s are available in my area?

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] CLS-Class AMG CLS 53s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $100,110 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,712.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all available trim types: AMG CLS 53. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

    Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles

    More photos

    Other vehicles