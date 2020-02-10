  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53

Type:
#2 Midsize luxury sedan

What’s new

  • A new system notifies you if the car is damaged while parked
  • Some previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines deliver decisive acceleration
  • Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
  • Long list of available advanced safety features
  • Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
  • Interior and trunk space are compromised by styling
  • Significantly more expensive than the E-Class sedan
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$81,200
Save as much as $7,122
Save as much as $7,122 with Edmunds

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review

With its CLS, Mercedes-Benz asks customers to give up practicality (space) in exchange for a shapely four-door body with a low roof and high waistline. Think of the CLS as a more sharply styled alternative to the practical E-Class sedan upon which it's based. As it has done since its 2005 debut, the CLS gives up headroom and trunk room but gains the striking lines of a four-door coupe.

The latest generation CLS, which Mercedes redesigned just last year, uses one of two six-cylinder engines that are either turbocharged or turbocharged and supercharged. Both engines are assisted by a mild hybrid system that uses an electric motor-generator to add torque to the wheels, recharge the relatively small hybrid system battery, and restart the gas engine during stop-start operation.

As of last year, all CLS models come with five-passenger seating, which was not available in the two previous generations. The CLS is extremely well equipped with tech and safety features. A standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen is now supported by the Mercedes-Benz COMAND infotainment system with navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as are a variety of driver-assist safety systems.

The end result is a highly impressive sedan. You do

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The CLS is a well-executed sedan. Refinement pervades every aspect, from the cabin to the infotainment system to its innovative mild hybrid engine. The only downside is that the E-Class does it all for less money.

How does it drive?

8.5
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a well-rounded sport luxury sedan that stands out both for its power and its extreme refinement. There are no flat spots in the power delivery. We tested the AMG 53 version and recorded a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds, which is impressive.

The CLS' handling is capable and secure, and it's overall a more rewarding car to drive than the lower-trim E-Class sedans. Precise steering gives you a clear sense of the on-center position. Even if you're just cruising around town, the CLS provides a sporty and refined driving experience.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
The CLS is extremely comfortable on long drives thanks to minimal noise, outstanding seat comfort, and an excellent climate control system. The engine is impeccably smooth too. The front seat's combination of soft leather and firm padding provides great long-distance support and comfort.

At highway speeds, the CLS provides exceptional isolation from wind noise. There's little engine noise aside from a muted growl during hard acceleration. Engine vibration is nearly nonexistent. The only minor demerit is that tire noise over seamed or ridged pavement is more noticeable than we expect for a car like this.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The CLS' controls are easy to use thanks to intuitive and straightforward interfaces. The screen menus can seem overly complicated at first, but they are well organized. The many ways to interface with the infotainment screen (hard keys, knob, touchpad, steering wheel touch nubs, voice) make it easier to use.

As for interior space, the CLS provides plenty of elbow room and legroom in front. But headroom is compromised a bit compared to the related E-Class. That's especially true in the back seat because of the sloped roofline.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The CLS' display screen is large and impressive, and the infotainment interface has a lot of capability even if it isn't Mercedes' latest MBUX system. Sound quality from optional Burmester premium audio is exceptional and requires little if any EQ tailoring. Using the knob is natural and effective, or use the nubs on the steering wheel (they take a brief period to learn).

The driver aids constitute a long list and work quite well. Our test car was equipped with the optional Driver Assistance package that includes every assist feature imaginable. All are extremely well calibrated, and false positives are rare.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The CLS' trunk has enough room to swallow several people's weekend bags (though it has less storage space than the E-Class sedan). Add in the 40/20/40-split folding rear seatback and there's a solid degree of practicality for a sedan whose very existence is predicated on style. In the cabin there's adequate small-item storage with huge door pockets and a divided center console.

How economical is it?

8.0
The AMG CLS 53 we tested gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined. This is above-average fuel economy for a performance-oriented luxury sedan.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The CLS is impeccably built. It looks and feels special. This is not an inexpensive car, but owners will be satisfied that they got their money's worth every time they get in. That said, it's hard to justify buying a CLS over a regular E-Class sedan considering it costs thousands of dollars more and has less rear headroom.

Wildcard

8.5
Plenty of power and a delightfully refined driving experience underscore this sedan's appeal. It's quite capable even on fast drives, though it stops short of hooliganism. Stylewise, the CLS stands out.

Which CLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?

If you've opted for the CLS over the E-Class sedan, odds are that you value both looks and performance. For that reason we recommend the AMG CLS 53, which is more powerful, offers a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and comes standard with an air suspension. It's also quite fast, hitting 60 mph in only 4.3 seconds in our testing.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a five-passenger four-door sedan, though Mercedes markets it as a coupe. Two versions are available: the CLS 450 and the AMG CLS 53.

The base CLS 450 comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine good for 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. An all-wheel-drive version called the CLS 450 4Matic is also available. More power and torque are on tap in the form of the AMG CLS 53, which produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft and comes standard with 4Matic. Both CLS models use a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The CLS 450 is so well equipped that many buyers might choose to forgo options. Inside there are leather seats in every position (heated up front), and several varieties of wood trim are offered as standard equipment. Also included are keyless entry and start, remote start, and a power-operated trunk with hands-free access. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen with navigation comes in every CLS.

Many driver-assist systems are standard in the CLS, including automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and cross-wind assist. Seven airbags are included.

If you're going to load a CLS with options, consider the Premium package that adds a bigger digital instrument cluster display with configurable gauges and graphics, a 13-speaker Burmester audio system and wireless device charging. The Air Body Control package adds air springs, enhancing ride comfort and performance. Several driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and pedestrian avoidance, are included in the Driver Assistance package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • oil
  • driving experience
  • maintenance & parts
  • comfort
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fast, Stylish, the happy marriage of sport/sedan
AKALOVE,
AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

I went from a 2016 cla 45 to a 2020 cls 53 amg and couldn’t be happier. I weighed all of my options before upgrading between many amg models 53, 63, the GT etc. I needed a daily driver but like my cla one that was still quick, fun to be in, all wheel drive/4 matic (I live in New York, winter can be tuff lol), stylish with coupe like features and just an overall joy to own and be in. The 2020 CLS hits all those markers half coupe half sedan with an attitude; she’s fun drive, quick from the start and can also be comfortable and quite (dynamic select). I’ve had nothing but amazing experiences with Mercedes and worked hard to earn every dollar to be able to afford in my opinion such a luxury. Can you put your 6 foot friend in the back seat yeah is it a tight fit yeah but I don’t buy my cars for the comfort of others. I buy them for me! Take care of your car and she’ll take care of you (service appointments, oil changes, etc). If you want the best of both worlds; power, performance, luxury, comfort, speed, 4 matic, daily driving but totally worthy of bringing her to the track for a little fun then the CLS is for you. Fast enough to get in trouble, comfortable enough to drive daily or support your family yet not to fast your life insurance policy goes up lol then the CLS is a no brainer. This is obviously my opinion but I’ve been a proud and happy Mercedes Benz owner now for 5 years and smile every-time i open the man-door to my garage and see my beautiful 2020 cls 53 waiting for me :) life is great work hard play harder. Many best wishes to health, success and happiness to all.

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$81,200
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower429 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CLS-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Active Blind Spot Assist
Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and beeps if you signal in that direction. It also steers you away if you drift toward it.
Car-to-X Communication
Automatically transmits and receives safety updates to and from other appropriately equipped vehicles, then alerts drivers about hazards they can't yet see.

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Audi A7

On paper, the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 are remarkably similar cars. Both were designed to be swoopier-looking versions of their respective brand's mainstream luxury sedans. Both offer all-wheel drive (though that's optional on the CLS), and both compromise space relative to their conventional counterparts, the A6 sedan and the E-Class sedan.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Audi A7 features

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new model that's designed to go head to head with the Mercedes-Benz CLS. It offers two engines, though its top engine, a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, is more powerful than the CLS 53's inline six-cylinder. All-wheel drive is optional on the Gran Coupe.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe features

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

With more passenger and cargo space than the CLS 450, Mercedes-Benz's E 450 sedan is a more pragmatic choice. Both are offered in all-wheel drive and with more than one engine. But the E-Class sedan has become a far more shapely car than it was when the curvy CLS was first offered as its stylish alternative back in 2005.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CLS-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.4 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLS-Class gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLS-Class has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class:

  • A new system notifies you if the car is damaged while parked
  • Some previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLS-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLS-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 CLS-Class and gave it a 8.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CLS-Class is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,200.

Other versions include:

  • AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $81,200
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, the next question is, which CLS-Class model is right for you? CLS-Class variants include AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of CLS-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Our Review Process

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,195.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,122 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,073.

The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53s are available in my area?

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 Listings and Inventory

There are currently 2 new 2020 [object Object] CLS-Class AMG CLS 53s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $92,975 and mileage as low as 0 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,810.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,755.

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53?

