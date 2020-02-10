2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review

With its CLS, Mercedes-Benz asks customers to give up practicality (space) in exchange for a shapely four-door body with a low roof and high waistline. Think of the CLS as a more sharply styled alternative to the practical E-Class sedan upon which it's based. As it has done since its 2005 debut, the CLS gives up headroom and trunk room but gains the striking lines of a four-door coupe. The latest generation CLS, which Mercedes redesigned just last year, uses one of two six-cylinder engines that are either turbocharged or turbocharged and supercharged. Both engines are assisted by a mild hybrid system that uses an electric motor-generator to add torque to the wheels, recharge the relatively small hybrid system battery, and restart the gas engine during stop-start operation. As of last year, all CLS models come with five-passenger seating, which was not available in the two previous generations. The CLS is extremely well equipped with tech and safety features. A standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen is now supported by the Mercedes-Benz COMAND infotainment system with navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as are a variety of driver-assist safety systems. The end result is a highly impressive sedan. You do

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

The CLS is a well-executed sedan. Refinement pervades every aspect, from the cabin to the infotainment system to its innovative mild hybrid engine. The only downside is that the E-Class does it all for less money.

How does it drive? 8.5

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a well-rounded sport luxury sedan that stands out both for its power and its extreme refinement. There are no flat spots in the power delivery. We tested the AMG 53 version and recorded a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds, which is impressive.



The CLS' handling is capable and secure, and it's overall a more rewarding car to drive than the lower-trim E-Class sedans. Precise steering gives you a clear sense of the on-center position. Even if you're just cruising around town, the CLS provides a sporty and refined driving experience.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The CLS is extremely comfortable on long drives thanks to minimal noise, outstanding seat comfort, and an excellent climate control system. The engine is impeccably smooth too. The front seat's combination of soft leather and firm padding provides great long-distance support and comfort.



At highway speeds, the CLS provides exceptional isolation from wind noise. There's little engine noise aside from a muted growl during hard acceleration. Engine vibration is nearly nonexistent. The only minor demerit is that tire noise over seamed or ridged pavement is more noticeable than we expect for a car like this.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The CLS' controls are easy to use thanks to intuitive and straightforward interfaces. The screen menus can seem overly complicated at first, but they are well organized. The many ways to interface with the infotainment screen (hard keys, knob, touchpad, steering wheel touch nubs, voice) make it easier to use.



As for interior space, the CLS provides plenty of elbow room and legroom in front. But headroom is compromised a bit compared to the related E-Class. That's especially true in the back seat because of the sloped roofline.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The CLS' display screen is large and impressive, and the infotainment interface has a lot of capability even if it isn't Mercedes' latest MBUX system. Sound quality from optional Burmester premium audio is exceptional and requires little if any EQ tailoring. Using the knob is natural and effective, or use the nubs on the steering wheel (they take a brief period to learn).



The driver aids constitute a long list and work quite well. Our test car was equipped with the optional Driver Assistance package that includes every assist feature imaginable. All are extremely well calibrated, and false positives are rare.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The CLS' trunk has enough room to swallow several people's weekend bags (though it has less storage space than the E-Class sedan). Add in the 40/20/40-split folding rear seatback and there's a solid degree of practicality for a sedan whose very existence is predicated on style. In the cabin there's adequate small-item storage with huge door pockets and a divided center console.

How economical is it? 8.0

The AMG CLS 53 we tested gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined. This is above-average fuel economy for a performance-oriented luxury sedan.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The CLS is impeccably built. It looks and feels special. This is not an inexpensive car, but owners will be satisfied that they got their money's worth every time they get in. That said, it's hard to justify buying a CLS over a regular E-Class sedan considering it costs thousands of dollars more and has less rear headroom.

Wildcard 8.5

Plenty of power and a delightfully refined driving experience underscore this sedan's appeal. It's quite capable even on fast drives, though it stops short of hooliganism. Stylewise, the CLS stands out.

Which CLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?

If you've opted for the CLS over the E-Class sedan, odds are that you value both looks and performance. For that reason we recommend the AMG CLS 53, which is more powerful, offers a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and comes standard with an air suspension. It's also quite fast, hitting 60 mph in only 4.3 seconds in our testing.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a five-passenger four-door sedan, though Mercedes markets it as a coupe. Two versions are available: the CLS 450 and the AMG CLS 53.