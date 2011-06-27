2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 35
MSRP range: $47,900
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 CLA-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CLA-Class gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CLA-Class has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CLA-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CLA-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 CLA-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,900.
Other versions include:
- AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $47,900
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the next question is, which CLA-Class model is right for you? CLA-Class variants include AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of CLA-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
